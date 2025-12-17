Phitsanulok woman who woke up at her funeral passes away

A woman from Phitsanulok, who previously shocked family members and temple staff after briefly showing signs of life inside a coffin, has since passed away peacefully on December 14.

Wat Rat Prakhong Tham announced via its Facebook page today, December 17, that 65 year old Chonthirat Sakulku died peacefully at Bang Yai Hospital, Nonthaburi, on December 14. Funeral rites and cremation were carried out yesterday, December 16, under the temple’s free funeral programme.

Earlier, Chonthirat had been presumed dead after suffering from a serious illness, and her family brought her body to Wat Rat Prakong Tham for cremation. During preparations at the temple, staff noticed unexpected movement from inside the coffin. A check confirmed that Chontirat was still alive and was rushed to Bang Yai Hospital, where doctors found that her condition was linked to abnormally low blood sugar levels.

Despite treatment, Chonthirat’s condition later worsened. Medical staff subsequently recorded a urinary tract infection as the official cause of death on her death certificate.

Relatives expressed their gratitude to the temple’s abbot and staff for their assistance throughout the ordeal. The temple also thanked the public for their sympathy following the incident.

In a similar incident earlier this year, a family in Phatthalung province unknowingly held a funeral for their teenage son after a motorcycle accident, only to later learn he was still alive and receiving medical care. Questions were raised during the ceremony, eventually prompting the family to seek clarification from the hospital, where the truth finally came to light.

In another similar incident, rescuers assisted a man who was trapped in mud in a mangrove forest in Chumphon for seven days, after a local fisherman discovered him and initially mistook him for a corpse.