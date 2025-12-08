Investigation underway after newborn’s body is found in a Nakhon Phanom bin

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: December 8, 2025, 4:40 PM
105 1 minute read
Investigation underway after newborn’s body is found in a Nakhon Phanom bin | Thaiger
Police officers inspect the rubbish bin where a newborn’s body was discovered | Photo via Khaosod

Police in Nakhon Phanom launched an urgent investigation after villagers found a dead body of a newborn baby in a rubbish bin.

At 1.30pm yesterday, December 7, Pol. Capt. Sitthiphon Wongnilobon, deputy investigator at Mueang Nakhon Phanom Police Station, received a report of a disturbing discovery in Nong Bua Village, Moo 10, Nong Yat subdistrict. He arrived with Pol. Col. Thanachit Sukphattananarakul, investigative officers, forensic teams, an on-call doctor from Nakhon Phanom Hospital, and rescue workers.

The team found the black rubbish bin beside a concrete road in front of a rubber plantation, around 100 metres from Wat Pa Thung Sawang. Inside, they discovered the body of a newborn baby wrapped in a black T-shirt and placed inside a white plastic bag.

The infant had all ten fingers and toes, but officials could not determine the sex due to severe decomposition. Large maggots had consumed key body parts, including the chest, hips, and abdomen.

The wife of Pol. Sen. Sgt. Maj. Nopparat Chomphurach, said she heard noises like a crying cat around 1am on December 4 and 5. She ignored it at first, assuming it was an animal. Three days later, she noticed a foul smell near the bin and asked her daughter to check. That’s when they found the baby.

Khaosod reported that doctors confirmed the baby died two to three days earlier and authorities will send the body to Srinagarind Hospital in Khon Kaen for DNA testing.

Forensic officer photographs evidence at the scene where a newborn’s body was found in Nakhon Phanom
Forensic officer documents evidence at newborn discovery site | Photo via Khaosod

Pol. Col. Thanachit suspects a young mother, possibly a teenager, abandoned the child. Officers are now checking local hospitals and clinics within five kilometres for leads.

Related Articles

In related news, a garbage collector in Pathum Thani was shocked to discover the body of a baby boy, still attached to an umbilical cord and placenta, while emptying a black rubbish bag into a truck. Police were investigating to locate the child’s parents and have sent the body for an autopsy.

Latest Thailand News
PM rules out negotiations with Cambodia, gives reassurance on the Trump Tax Deal | Thaiger Politics News

PM rules out negotiations with Cambodia, gives reassurance on the Trump Tax Deal

18 seconds ago
Investigation underway after newborn’s body is found in a Nakhon Phanom bin | Thaiger Northern Thailand News

Investigation underway after newborn’s body is found in a Nakhon Phanom bin

55 minutes ago
Tourist denied entry at Don Mueang Airport over minimum cash rule | Thaiger Thailand News

Tourist denied entry at Don Mueang Airport over minimum cash rule

2 hours ago
Buriram Airport Raised to Maximum Security Alert Amid Border Tensions | Thaiger Eastern Thailand News

Buriram Airport Raised to Maximum Security Alert Amid Border Tensions

2 hours ago
Buriram village chief confirms that no BM-21 rockets has hit homes | Thaiger Northern Thailand News

Buriram village chief confirms that no BM-21 rockets has hit homes

3 hours ago
Sompong, the ‘deceitful taxi driver’ of the 20 million baht return hoax, dies at 64 | Thaiger Hot News

Sompong, the ‘deceitful taxi driver’ of the 20 million baht return hoax, dies at 64

4 hours ago
Lamborghini crashes into power pole in Nonthaburi | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Lamborghini crashes into power pole in Nonthaburi

4 hours ago
Cambodia beauty queen defends traditional dress amid Thai &#8216;copycat&#8217; claims | Thaiger News

Cambodia beauty queen defends traditional dress amid Thai ‘copycat’ claims

6 hours ago
Cow herder causes chaos at bakery in Bang Lamung | Thaiger Crime News

Cow herder causes chaos at bakery in Bang Lamung

6 hours ago
Thai Airstrikes on Cambodia Threaten Collapse of ‘Trump Peace Deal’ | Thaiger Hot News

Thai Airstrikes on Cambodia Threaten Collapse of ‘Trump Peace Deal’

7 hours ago
Cambodia fires BM-21 rockets into civilian area in Buriram | Thaiger Hot News

Cambodia fires BM-21 rockets into civilian area in Buriram

7 hours ago
Restaurant Blames Customer for ‘Overloading Vegetables’ After Hot Pot Spill Causes Severe Burns | Thaiger Hot News

Restaurant Blames Customer for ‘Overloading Vegetables’ After Hot Pot Spill Causes Severe Burns

8 hours ago
Thai soldier killed in clash with Cambodian troops on border | Thaiger Hot News

Thai soldier killed in clash with Cambodian troops on border

8 hours ago
Thailand at the centre of a new era in luxury home-sharing | Thaiger Property News

Thailand at the centre of a new era in luxury home-sharing

8 hours ago
December 8 weather: Temperatures drop 3°C, strong winds sweep upper regions | Thaiger Thailand Weather Updates

December 8 weather: Temperatures drop 3°C, strong winds sweep upper regions

8 hours ago
Teen found dead in Bangkok flat, boyfriend arrested | Thaiger Thailand News

Teen found dead in Bangkok flat, boyfriend arrested

1 day ago
French man arrested for rape as police targets illegal activities on Koh Phangan | Thaiger Thailand News

French man arrested for rape as police targets illegal activities on Koh Phangan

1 day ago
Patong roads close for Phuket Carnival parade on December 19 | Thaiger Tourism News

Patong roads close for Phuket Carnival parade on December 19

1 day ago
Taxi driver arrested in Pathum Thani with meth pills worth 200 million baht | Thaiger Thailand News

Taxi driver arrested in Pathum Thani with meth pills worth 200 million baht

1 day ago
Police question volunteers over journalist&#8217;s death in Nonthaburi | Thaiger Thailand News

Police question volunteers over journalist’s death in Nonthaburi

1 day ago
Thai airports to verify baggage scales ahead of holiday travel | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai airports to verify baggage scales ahead of holiday travel

1 day ago
Foreign motorcyclist critically injured in Pattaya-area high-speed curve crash | Thaiger Pattaya News

Foreign motorcyclist critically injured in Pattaya-area high-speed curve crash

1 day ago
Thai military warns Myanmar after shells injure civilians in Tak | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai military warns Myanmar after shells injure civilians in Tak

1 day ago
Fitness coach Po admits to child discipline incident, offers apology | Thaiger Thailand News

Fitness coach Po admits to child discipline incident, offers apology

1 day ago
PM Anutin sets 14-day recovery deadline for Hat Yai flood aftermath | Thaiger Thailand News

PM Anutin sets 14-day recovery deadline for Hat Yai flood aftermath

1 day ago
Northern Thailand News
Tags
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: December 8, 2025, 4:40 PM
105 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul

Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.