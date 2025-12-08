Investigation underway after newborn’s body is found in a Nakhon Phanom bin

Police in Nakhon Phanom launched an urgent investigation after villagers found a dead body of a newborn baby in a rubbish bin.

At 1.30pm yesterday, December 7, Pol. Capt. Sitthiphon Wongnilobon, deputy investigator at Mueang Nakhon Phanom Police Station, received a report of a disturbing discovery in Nong Bua Village, Moo 10, Nong Yat subdistrict. He arrived with Pol. Col. Thanachit Sukphattananarakul, investigative officers, forensic teams, an on-call doctor from Nakhon Phanom Hospital, and rescue workers.

The team found the black rubbish bin beside a concrete road in front of a rubber plantation, around 100 metres from Wat Pa Thung Sawang. Inside, they discovered the body of a newborn baby wrapped in a black T-shirt and placed inside a white plastic bag.

The infant had all ten fingers and toes, but officials could not determine the sex due to severe decomposition. Large maggots had consumed key body parts, including the chest, hips, and abdomen.

The wife of Pol. Sen. Sgt. Maj. Nopparat Chomphurach, said she heard noises like a crying cat around 1am on December 4 and 5. She ignored it at first, assuming it was an animal. Three days later, she noticed a foul smell near the bin and asked her daughter to check. That’s when they found the baby.

Khaosod reported that doctors confirmed the baby died two to three days earlier and authorities will send the body to Srinagarind Hospital in Khon Kaen for DNA testing.

Pol. Col. Thanachit suspects a young mother, possibly a teenager, abandoned the child. Officers are now checking local hospitals and clinics within five kilometres for leads.

In related news, a garbage collector in Pathum Thani was shocked to discover the body of a baby boy, still attached to an umbilical cord and placenta, while emptying a black rubbish bag into a truck. Police were investigating to locate the child’s parents and have sent the body for an autopsy.