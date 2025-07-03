Drunken Cambodian fisherman drowns after stumble off Thai jetty

A drunken Cambodian fisherman drowned after plunging into the sea from a pier in Thailand while staggering back to his boat after a heavy night on the sauce.

The body of 33 year old Rikian was found floating near the end of Jarinth Pier in Sriracha around 10pm on July 1, after he reportedly lost his footing and tumbled into the water.

A crowd gathered on the jetty as emergency divers from the Sriracha Swang Prateep Rescue Unit launched a desperate search operation. The team of eight divers, led by rescue boss Manoch Runtarakulthong, took just 30 minutes to recover the lifeless body.

Witnesses pointed out the spot where Rikian had fallen, saying he had been drinking on shore before attempting to return to his fishing vessel moored nearby.

Police say the fisherman was heavily intoxicated and likely slipped into the sea while trying to navigate the narrow walkway in the dark. Tragically, he was unable to save himself and drowned.

“There were no signs of foul play,” police confirmed after examining the body. The remains were later transferred to Laem Chabang Hospital for a formal autopsy.

Police are now awaiting contact from the man’s family to collect the body and organise religious rites, Pattaya News reported.

