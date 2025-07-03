Drunken Cambodian fisherman drowns after stumble off Thai jetty

Late-night dive turns deadly as rescuers pull body from Sriracha pier waters

Photo of Bob Scott Bob Scott5 hours agoLast Updated: Thursday, July 3, 2025
188 1 minute read
Drunken Cambodian fisherman drowns after stumble off Thai jetty
Picture courtesy of Pattaya News

A drunken Cambodian fisherman drowned after plunging into the sea from a pier in Thailand while staggering back to his boat after a heavy night on the sauce.

The body of 33 year old Rikian was found floating near the end of Jarinth Pier in Sriracha around 10pm on July 1, after he reportedly lost his footing and tumbled into the water.

A crowd gathered on the jetty as emergency divers from the Sriracha Swang Prateep Rescue Unit launched a desperate search operation. The team of eight divers, led by rescue boss Manoch Runtarakulthong, took just 30 minutes to recover the lifeless body.

Witnesses pointed out the spot where Rikian had fallen, saying he had been drinking on shore before attempting to return to his fishing vessel moored nearby.

Police say the fisherman was heavily intoxicated and likely slipped into the sea while trying to navigate the narrow walkway in the dark. Tragically, he was unable to save himself and drowned.

“There were no signs of foul play,” police confirmed after examining the body. The remains were later transferred to Laem Chabang Hospital for a formal autopsy.

Police are now awaiting contact from the man’s family to collect the body and organise religious rites, Pattaya News reported.

Related Articles
Drunken Cambodian fisherman drowns after stumble off Thai jetty | News by Thaiger
Picture courtesy of Pattaya News

The tragedy echoes a bizarre drowning in Chiang Mai last month, where 24 year old Borrisuth Rodsansern lost his life in the Nong Khiao Reservoir after jumping in to save his drowning pet bird. Both man and bird perished in the doomed rescue attempt.

Local witnesses told Amarin TV that bird enthusiasts had brought their pets to the area to allow them to fly freely after being caged for extended periods. Due to prolonged periods of captivity, many birds may lack strong flying skills, despite being naturally capable of flight.

On the day of the incident, Borrisuth had brought his white cockatoo to the reservoir to fly. Unfortunately, the bird fell into the water, prompting him to jump in in an attempt to rescue it.

Latest Thailand News
7 Phuket cannabis shops shut down in crackdown blitz Phuket News

7 Phuket cannabis shops shut down in crackdown blitz

6 minutes ago
Man found dead at Nakhon Ratchasima school prompts closure Thailand News

Man found dead at Nakhon Ratchasima school prompts closure

20 minutes ago
Shafted again! Pattaya elevator traps Burmese man Pattaya News

Shafted again! Pattaya elevator traps Burmese man

32 minutes ago
Outgoing minister Phumtham approves submarine deal before exit Thailand News

Outgoing minister Phumtham approves submarine deal before exit

38 minutes ago
Thai abbot denies staging 23 million baht theft at Bangkok temple Bangkok News

Thai abbot denies staging 23 million baht theft at Bangkok temple

51 minutes ago
Serious accident on Chalong Rat Expressway leaves two injured Bangkok News

Serious accident on Chalong Rat Expressway leaves two injured

1 hour ago
Jealous ex-soldier guns down love rival in Phitsanulok attack Thailand News

Jealous ex-soldier guns down love rival in Phitsanulok attack

1 hour ago
Hippo-star rising: Moo Deng cooks up at zoo birthday bash Thailand News

Hippo-star rising: Moo Deng cooks up at zoo birthday bash

1 hour ago
Single mother in Udon Thani scammed by grass jelly salesman Crime News

Single mother in Udon Thani scammed by grass jelly salesman

3 hours ago
Speeding rider dies in horror crash with parked van in Nonthaburi Thailand News

Speeding rider dies in horror crash with parked van in Nonthaburi

3 hours ago
Thai woman seeks justice after rubbish collector cooks her pet cat Thailand News

Thai woman seeks justice after rubbish collector cooks her pet cat

3 hours ago
Man in Sattahip detained after cannabis-induced hallucinations Pattaya News

Man in Sattahip detained after cannabis-induced hallucinations

3 hours ago
Phuket double whammy leaves locals with no water and no power Phuket News

Phuket double whammy leaves locals with no water and no power

3 hours ago
Bangkok Bank backs Thai businesses entering Indonesia’s market Business News

Bangkok Bank backs Thai businesses entering Indonesia’s market

3 hours ago
Boozed-up Burmese builders in bloody bust-up at Pattaya site Pattaya News

Boozed-up Burmese builders in bloody bust-up at Pattaya site

4 hours ago
Cobra content turns deadly for Thai man in Khon Kaen resort Thailand News

Cobra content turns deadly for Thai man in Khon Kaen resort

4 hours ago
Thai military foils drug smuggling, seizes 6 million meth pills Crime News

Thai military foils drug smuggling, seizes 6 million meth pills

4 hours ago
Bhumjaithai considers no-confidence debate amid PM suspension Bangkok News

Bhumjaithai considers no-confidence debate amid PM suspension

4 hours ago
Thai doctor issues warning after man injects sperm to treat back pain Thailand News

Thai doctor issues warning after man injects sperm to treat back pain

4 hours ago
Google accused of ‘fake maps’ in Thailand-Cambodia temple spat Thailand News

Google accused of ‘fake maps’ in Thailand-Cambodia temple spat

4 hours ago
Drunken Cambodian fisherman drowns after stumble off Thai jetty Pattaya News

Drunken Cambodian fisherman drowns after stumble off Thai jetty

5 hours ago
Truck collision in Chachoengsao claims life, injures another Road deaths

Truck collision in Chachoengsao claims life, injures another

5 hours ago
Thailand beach break ends in blistering agony for British teenager Thailand News

Thailand beach break ends in blistering agony for British teenager

5 hours ago
People&#8217;s Party backs new interim PM without joining coalition Bangkok News

People’s Party backs new interim PM without joining coalition

5 hours ago
Thailand braces for heavy rain across 49 provinces Thailand Weather Updates

Thailand braces for heavy rain across 49 provinces

5 hours ago
Pattaya NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Bob Scott Bob Scott5 hours agoLast Updated: Thursday, July 3, 2025
188 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Watch this conversation
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Bob Scott

Bob Scott

Bob Scott is an experienced writer and editor with a passion for travel. Born and raised in Newcastle, England, he spent more than 10 years in Asia. He worked as a sports writer in the north of England and London before relocating to Asia. Now he resides in Bangkok, Thailand, where he is the Editor-in-Chief for The Thaiger English News. With a vast amount of experience from living and writing abroad, Bob Scott is an expert on all things related to Asian culture and lifestyle.
0
Comments are now open, have your sayx
()
x