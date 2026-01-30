Filmer criticised for not helping collapsed taxi driver in Ayutthaya

A taxi driver was filmed collapsing after crashing his car in a residential area in Ayutthaya today, January 30. The clip went viral and drew criticism toward the person filming, who was accused of recording instead of offering help.

The video, shared on the Facebook page เจ๊ม้อย v+, shows a taxi driving erratically before colliding with multiple parked cars. Moments later, the driver exits the vehicle, stumbles and collapses to the ground.

In the background, the person filming can be heard asking whether the man was drunk, prompting heavy criticism online over why he chose to record instead of helping.

The incident took place in a village in Sena district. The driver, 52 year old Wanlop, was rushed to Pathumvej Hospital in Pathum Thani. His partner, 33 year old Kantinan, said he is currently unresponsive and under close medical supervision.

In response to the online criticism, a 64 year old Ake, a village security volunteer, has come forward to explain that he was the person who filmed the clip.

Ake said he was on duty when he saw the taxi swerving and hitting several cars near a U-turn in the neighbourhood. Believing the driver might have been drunk, he began recording the incident to document it for the village Line group and alert local authorities.

Ake maintained that he had no idea the man was unwell. After the driver collapsed, nearby residents informed him that the man lived close by, so he ran to find the man’s relatives and radioed the police and rescue services. He stayed at the scene until emergency responders arrived.

He added that he never intended for the clip to go viral or cause misunderstanding, stating he was simply fulfilling his responsibility to report incidents in the area, reported Thairath.

In similar news, a 70 year old man experienced a severe shock and lost consciousness during a massage session under a tamarind tree in the Ban Dung district of Udon Thani province. Emergency responders transported him to a hospital, where he is currently under close medical supervision.