Julapun takes Pheu Thai reins after Paetongtarn steps down

The Pheu Thai Party has elected Julapun Amornvivat as its new leader, signalling a fresh chapter for Thailand’s largest political party after Paetongtarn Shinawatra stepped down to avoid ethical scrutiny.

Julapun, a five-time Chiang Mai MP and former deputy finance minister, secured 354 out of 369 votes in an extraordinary general assembly held at the party’s headquarters today, October 31. Only 15 members abstained, giving Julapun a strong mandate to lead the party through its next phase of political transformation.

The vote was called after former PM Paetongtarn resigned, following a Constitutional Court ruling that found her in violation of ethical standards in a leaked audio conversation with former Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen.

A graduate of Chulalongkorn University with an MBA from Boston University, Julapun is the son of veteran politician Sompong Amornvivat, a former deputy prime minister and ex-Pheu Thai leader. His political pedigree and technocratic experience have earned him support across multiple party factions.

The new leader is married to Visaradee Techateerawat, a Chiang Rai MP and daughter of long-serving northern MP Visarn Techateerawat. Together, they reported assets worth 98.47 million baht in Julapun’s 2023 declaration to the National Anti-Corruption Commission, including luxury items, 18 land plots, a Phuket condo, and a home in Bangkok.

His appointment comes at a critical time for Pheu Thai as the party looks to reset its public image, rebuild trust with voters, and prepare for future elections under a more reform-minded leadership, according to The Nation.

The leadership transition also marks a generational shift within the party, with Julapun seen as part of the “young blood” camp pushing for strategic updates and political resilience.

Pheu Thai insiders hope his leadership will unify internal factions and rejuvenate its political base ahead of Thailand’s next general election.