Thaksin’s royal pardon petition doesn’t need Cabinet approval

The Cabinet Secretariat announced yesterday, October 7, that the petition for a royal pardon by former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra does not necessitate Cabinet approval.

Natjaree Anantasilp, the secretary-general, confirmed that Thaksin’s petition had been forwarded to the justice minister for review and that the application was highly confidential.

“The Ministry of Justice has already provided information. This is not something that needs to be tabled before the Cabinet. From now on, the process will follow proper procedure.”

Justice Minister Rutthapon Naowarat did not confirm reports suggesting that the ministry had rejected the pardon appeal submitted on behalf of Thaksin, emphasising the classified nature of the request.

Rutthapon stated that his opinion aligned with that of the committee led by the justice permanent secretary, which had already conveyed its view to the Cabinet Secretariat.

When asked if the request for a pardon was due to legal restrictions on repeated petitions, the minister declined to provide details.

He explained that his assessment was informed by Section 261 of the Criminal Procedure Code, which outlines the justice minister’s role in providing opinions on royal pardon requests.

Criteria unmet

Being newly appointed, he reviewed the case within the legal framework, concluding that Thaksin’s petition did not meet the necessary legal criteria for several reasons, though he did not disclose further specifics.

On September 9, the Supreme Court sentenced Thaksin to one year in prison, citing that his original sentence had not been properly executed.

The court noted that Thaksin’s six-month stay in a VIP room at Police General Hospital was not warranted on health grounds, contrary to claims by some prison officials.

Bangkok Post reported that Thaksin’s pardon appeal had reportedly been recommended for rejection by Police Colonel Tawee Sodsong, the former justice minister, with support from the Department of Corrections.

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul clarified that the review of the pardon request began during Pol. Col. Tawee’s tenure is unrelated to the current administration.

“Everything is proceeding according to the law… We allow the legal process to follow its course, irrespective of individuals.

“If [Tawee] had already expressed his opinion, it should not be associated with this government. Even if there is overlap due to the change in administration, we must respect his authority.

“He exercised his power as justice minister to reject the pardon. How could I object to that?”

When asked if he would be required to sign off on the matter, Anutin said he was uncertain, as the pertinent documents had yet to reach him.