Curtain call: Paetongtarn quits Pheu Thai ahead of party shake-up

Move follows court ruling and internal push for party reform

Puntid Tantivangphaisal
October 22, 2025
Pictures courtesy of Paetongtarn Shinawatra Facebook

Former prime minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra is expected to formally resign as leader of the Pheu Thai Party this week, with senior figures set to meet at the party’s Bangkok headquarters this morning to confirm her departure.

According to party sources, the meeting was scheduled to begin with a gathering of MPs at 8.30am today, October 22, followed by a session with the executive committee at 9.30am. The main item on the agenda is reportedly Paetongtarn’s resignation and to set a date for electing a new party leader and executive team.

The move follows a Constitutional Court ruling on August 29 that found Paetongtarn guilty of breaching ethical standards over a leaked phone call with Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen. In the recording, she appeared to criticise a Royal Thai Army commander and defer to Hun Sen, a scandal that ultimately led to her removal as prime minister.

A party insider claims the ruling could expose Paetongtarn to further legal trouble if she remains in a position to endorse MP candidates, especially if a petition is filed against her. Her decision to resign is reportedly aimed at shielding the party from future complications.

While Pheu Thai has yet to release an official statement, Paetongtarn herself confirmed the news in a letter to party members, supporters, and the public yesterday, October 21.

“Today, I have decided to resign as leader of the Pheu Thai Party. This is the beginning of a complete overhaul of the Pheu Thai Party, as I announced on October 7, 2025.”

She described her resignation as a step towards much-needed transformation, citing Thailand’s current political climate as “fragile, complex, sensitive, and unpredictable.”

“The Pheu Thai Party needs a complete overhaul, transformation, and restructuring of its structure, processes, and mindset.”

Despite stepping down, Paetongtarn affirmed her continued commitment to the party.

“Although I resign today, I remain a member of the Pheu Thai Party, the head of the Pheu Thai family, and I will join all of us in building a new Pheu Thai Party.”

No replacement has been announced yet, but the party is expected to confirm an election date for a new leader in the coming days, The Nation reports.

Curtain call: Paetongtarn quits Pheu Thai ahead of party shake-up

