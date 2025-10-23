Prince Andrew accused of royal romps on Thai taxpayer dime

Embassy insider reveals playboy antics during overseas government role

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal3 hours agoLast Updated: Thursday, October 23, 2025
627 1 minute read
Prince Andrew accused of royal romps on Thai taxpayer dime | Thaiger
Photo of Thaksin Shinawatra and Prince Andrew in 2006 from Shutterstock

A former UK official has alleged that Prince Andrew used taxpayer-funded trips to Thailand to meet women while serving as a government trade representative.

According to Ian Proud, a former senior diplomat at the British Embassy in Bangkok, the disgraced royal regularly mixed business with pleasure during his visits to Thailand as the UK’s special trade envoy.

“The prince would come out for official duties, like royal events or post-tsunami support, but also took private trips, often to meet women. It was well known among embassy staff.”

The prince, who lost his royal titles amid his ties to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and sexual abuse claims by Virginia Giuffre, is accused of frequenting high-end hotels and nightclubs in Bangkok, where women reportedly flocked to him.

Prince Andrew accused of royal romps on Thai taxpayer dime | News by Thaiger
Photo of Prince Andrew, Virginia Giuffre, and Ghislaine Maxwell, courtesy of Daily Record
Prince Andrew accused of royal romps on Thai taxpayer dime | News by Thaiger
Photo of Jeffrey Epstein courtesy of The Guardian

“He liked a particular hotel with a basement nightclub and preferred staying off the compound. There were always Thai ‘high society’ women around. He had his pick.”

Biographer Andrew Lownie previously claimed that as many as 40 escorts were “brought to him” on one trade mission—allegations Proud doesn’t entirely dispute.

“Whether they were escorts or upper-class women hoping for a cuddle with a prince, who knows? But the fascination was real.”

Related Articles

In one instance, the prince is alleged to have taken a Thai companion on a private trip to Chiang Mai, using an official car and staying in a hotel during what was billed as a trade mission.

Prince Andrew accused of royal romps on Thai taxpayer dime | News by Thaiger
Photo of Andrew Lownie courtesy of Archives & Records Association UK

While the prince did perform his trade ambassador duties “very well,” Proud admitted, “when he wasn’t working, he was entertaining himself in more exotic ways.”

Photos from a 2001 yacht trip in Phuket showed Andrew surrounded by topless women. He was also spotted in bars staffed by semi-nude dancers, according to Proud, who described the prince as “larging it” across Thailand’s nightlife scene.

Prince Andrew’s lavish trips came at considerable cost. A 13-day tour of Southeast Asia in 2010 racked up over £46,000 (approximately 2.09 million baht) in expenses, including £37,000 on hotels, according to Metro UK.

Despite the embassy’s spacious residence, Andrew insisted on luxury hotels.

Following renewed scrutiny and the release of Giuffre’s posthumous memoir Nobody’s Girl, Andrew gave up his remaining royal titles in agreement with King Charles.

He continues to deny all allegations.

Latest Thailand News
Racing teens arrested as police sweep Phuket festival hotspot | Thaiger Phuket News

Racing teens arrested as police sweep Phuket festival hotspot

16 minutes ago
3 men pose as police and steal 46,000 baht from Chinese tourist in Bangkok | Thaiger Bangkok News

3 men pose as police and steal 46,000 baht from Chinese tourist in Bangkok

20 minutes ago
Thai man dies from cobra bite after emotional phone call to grandmother | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai man dies from cobra bite after emotional phone call to grandmother

57 minutes ago
Thai teen couple caught in motorbike romp near Phuket tourist site | Thaiger Phuket News

Thai teen couple caught in motorbike romp near Phuket tourist site

1 hour ago
Thai mother denies sending daughter to work for scam gang in Cambodia | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai mother denies sending daughter to work for scam gang in Cambodia

1 hour ago
Indian tourists fleeced after beach fling turns sour in Pattaya | Thaiger Pattaya News

Indian tourists fleeced after beach fling turns sour in Pattaya

2 hours ago
Korean kidnappings in Thailand trigger travel safety alarm | Thaiger Crime News

Korean kidnappings in Thailand trigger travel safety alarm

2 hours ago
Pathum Thani teacher and volleyball coach sexually assaults 5 schoolboys | Thaiger Thailand News

Pathum Thani teacher and volleyball coach sexually assaults 5 schoolboys

2 hours ago
2 injuries reported after bus crashes into truck carrying concrete piles | Thaiger Thailand News

2 injuries reported after bus crashes into truck carrying concrete piles

3 hours ago
Phuket Vegetarian Festival vendors told to clean up and price up | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket Vegetarian Festival vendors told to clean up and price up

3 hours ago
Thai football boss defends axing coach after big win shock | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai football boss defends axing coach after big win shock

4 hours ago
Thai woman shoots herself in Chachoengsao after dispute with boyfriend | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai woman shoots herself in Chachoengsao after dispute with boyfriend

4 hours ago
PM Anutin pushes 4am pub hours and nationwide booze revamp | Thaiger Politics News

PM Anutin pushes 4am pub hours and nationwide booze revamp

4 hours ago
Indian man drops assault complaint against Pattaya nightclub manager | Thaiger Pattaya News

Indian man drops assault complaint against Pattaya nightclub manager

6 hours ago
Thailand and Cambodia to sign peace pact at ASEAN Summit | Thaiger Politics News

Thailand and Cambodia to sign peace pact at ASEAN Summit

6 hours ago
Bangkok to raise BTS Green Line extension fares from November 1 | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok to raise BTS Green Line extension fares from November 1

7 hours ago
Patong Hill landslide shuts road as Phuket hit by flash floods | Thaiger Phuket News

Patong Hill landslide shuts road as Phuket hit by flash floods

7 hours ago
Finance minister of Thailand resigns after 33 days amid scam allegations | Thaiger Thailand News

Finance minister of Thailand resigns after 33 days amid scam allegations

7 hours ago
PM Anutin to seal rice and tech deals on Singapore visit | Thaiger Politics News

PM Anutin to seal rice and tech deals on Singapore visit

8 hours ago
Storm threat looms as southern Thailand braces for floods | Thaiger Thailand Weather Updates

Storm threat looms as southern Thailand braces for floods

8 hours ago
Thai artist faces criticism for painting with dinosaur fossil pigment | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai artist faces criticism for painting with dinosaur fossil pigment

8 hours ago
Bangkok ramps up safety checks ahead of Loy Krathong Festival | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok ramps up safety checks ahead of Loy Krathong Festival

24 hours ago
Suvarnabhumi Airport officials accused of corruption after seized belonging sold online | Thaiger Bangkok News

Suvarnabhumi Airport officials accused of corruption after seized belonging sold online

1 day ago
Pattaya drug dealer caught with gun, meth in hotel sting | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya drug dealer caught with gun, meth in hotel sting

1 day ago
Breath of life: Chiang Mai’s ‘frozen’ escalator revived after decades | Thaiger Chiang Mai News

Breath of life: Chiang Mai’s ‘frozen’ escalator revived after decades

1 day ago
Politics NewsThailand NewsWorld News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal3 hours agoLast Updated: Thursday, October 23, 2025
627 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.