Julapun poised to lead Pheu Thai reboot after Paetongtarn’s exit

New frontrunner aims to balance legacy influence with fresh vision

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal23 minutes agoLast Updated: Friday, October 24, 2025
108 1 minute read
Julapun poised to lead Pheu Thai reboot after Paetongtarn’s exit | Thaiger
Photo of Julapun Amornvivat courtesy of Focus Asia Pacific

The Pheu Thai Party is undergoing a major leadership shakeup after Paetongtarn Shinawatra resigned, paving the way for a new figure to guide the party through political headwinds.

The shakeup has positioned Julapun Amornvivat as the leading candidate to take the reins, with a formal decision expected at the party’s general assembly on October 31.

Julapun, known for his moderate and conciliatory style, is widely viewed as a unifying figure capable of bridging the gap between the party’s older generation and its younger members. As the son of former party leader Sompong Amornvivat, Julapun’s rise signals a shift aimed at stabilising the party amid political uncertainty.

Paetongtarn’s departure marks a turning point for the party, with analysts interpreting the move as an effort to diffuse mounting pressure and preserve the party’s long-term viability. Her exit is seen as a tactical retreat to address three key challenges: reducing legal exposure tied to candidate endorsements, managing internal rifts caused by her family’s dominance, and improving relations with coalition partners.

“This DNA remains with Pheu Thai,” Paetongtarn said.

Julapun poised to lead Pheu Thai reboot after Paetongtarn's exit | News by Thaiger
Pictures courtesy of Pheu Thai Party Facebook

Observers say the Shinawatra brand, once central to the party’s appeal, has increasingly become a political liability. Recent by-election defeats in Sisaket and Kanchanaburi have exposed weakening voter loyalty, while internal divisions and financial fractures have raised questions about the party’s direction.

Julapun’s emergence as the frontrunner is expected to bring a more balanced approach. He is seen as someone who can restore party unity and credibility, both within the ranks and among the broader electorate.

Related Articles

Julapun poised to lead Pheu Thai reboot after Paetongtarn's exit | News by Thaiger

Names reportedly under consideration for the party secretary-general role include Suriya Juangroongruangkit, a prominent financier with deep political networks; Manaporn Charoensri, known for her skill in coordinating party factions; and Prasert Chanthararuangthong, the former secretary-general, whose return could revive concerns of clinging to the Shinawatra-era legacy, The Nation reported.

Latest Thailand News
Former RTP chief and 200 officers found guilty of taking bribes from gambling sites | Thaiger Thailand News

Former RTP chief and 200 officers found guilty of taking bribes from gambling sites

9 seconds ago
Julapun poised to lead Pheu Thai reboot after Paetongtarn&#8217;s exit | Thaiger Politics News

Julapun poised to lead Pheu Thai reboot after Paetongtarn’s exit

23 minutes ago
4 foreigners arrested in Phuket for operating restricted businesses | Thaiger Phuket News

4 foreigners arrested in Phuket for operating restricted businesses

32 minutes ago
Thai monk arrested for sexual abuse of 4 novices in Bueng Kan | Thaiger Crime News

Thai monk arrested for sexual abuse of 4 novices in Bueng Kan

53 minutes ago
SRT ramps up legal fight over land grabs in Buriram plots | Thaiger Crime News

SRT ramps up legal fight over land grabs in Buriram plots

56 minutes ago
Southern Thailand man caught mailing grenades via courier | Thaiger South Thailand News

Southern Thailand man caught mailing grenades via courier

1 hour ago
Thai woman duped out of 1 million baht by fake police call centre scam | Thaiger Bangkok News

Thai woman duped out of 1 million baht by fake police call centre scam

2 hours ago
Thailand, Cambodia to sign peace path deal with US backing | Thaiger Politics News

Thailand, Cambodia to sign peace path deal with US backing

2 hours ago
Cattle farmer bludgeons rival in central Thailand pond row | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Cattle farmer bludgeons rival in central Thailand pond row

2 hours ago
Thai police probe report of 11 Koreans kidnapped in Thailand | Thaiger Crime News

Thai police probe report of 11 Koreans kidnapped in Thailand

3 hours ago
Thai teen stabs Laotian colleague after being tricked into drinking urine | Thaiger Bangkok News

Thai teen stabs Laotian colleague after being tricked into drinking urine

3 hours ago
Divers missing off Koh Racha found clinging to seaside rocks | Thaiger Phuket News

Divers missing off Koh Racha found clinging to seaside rocks

4 hours ago
Top lawyer questions Thai activist&#8217;s charity over shady finances (video) | Thaiger Crime News

Top lawyer questions Thai activist’s charity over shady finances (video)

5 hours ago
Thai government moves to bring back 2 gifted elephants from Sri Lanka | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai government moves to bring back 2 gifted elephants from Sri Lanka

5 hours ago
Thailand told to aim bigger as tourism rivals surge ahead | Thaiger Business News

Thailand told to aim bigger as tourism rivals surge ahead

5 hours ago
Foreign man goes viral for swimming in floodwater on Bangla Road, Phuket | Thaiger Phuket News

Foreign man goes viral for swimming in floodwater on Bangla Road, Phuket

5 hours ago
Illegal gambling ring arrested by undercover cops in Chon Buri | Thaiger Pattaya News

Illegal gambling ring arrested by undercover cops in Chon Buri

6 hours ago
Samsen Police Station 70% torn down as sinkhole threat escalates (video) | Thaiger Bangkok News

Samsen Police Station 70% torn down as sinkhole threat escalates (video)

6 hours ago
Thai man throws rock at girlfriend&#8217;s employer after fight over 50 baht | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Thai man throws rock at girlfriend’s employer after fight over 50 baht

6 hours ago
Young couple slams into ice cream cart in Sri Racha smash | Thaiger Pattaya News

Young couple slams into ice cream cart in Sri Racha smash

6 hours ago
Storm chaos looms as heavy rain and floods hit Thailand | Thaiger Thailand Weather Updates

Storm chaos looms as heavy rain and floods hit Thailand

7 hours ago
Pattaya tots locked in BMV saved after 30-minute ordeal | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya tots locked in BMV saved after 30-minute ordeal

22 hours ago
Racing teens arrested as police sweep Phuket festival hotspot | Thaiger Phuket News

Racing teens arrested as police sweep Phuket festival hotspot

23 hours ago
3 men pose as police and steal 46,000 baht from Chinese tourist in Bangkok | Thaiger Bangkok News

3 men pose as police and steal 46,000 baht from Chinese tourist in Bangkok

23 hours ago
Thai man dies from cobra bite after emotional phone call to grandmother | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai man dies from cobra bite after emotional phone call to grandmother

23 hours ago
Politics NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal23 minutes agoLast Updated: Friday, October 24, 2025
108 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.