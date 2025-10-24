Julapun poised to lead Pheu Thai reboot after Paetongtarn’s exit

The Pheu Thai Party is undergoing a major leadership shakeup after Paetongtarn Shinawatra resigned, paving the way for a new figure to guide the party through political headwinds.

The shakeup has positioned Julapun Amornvivat as the leading candidate to take the reins, with a formal decision expected at the party’s general assembly on October 31.

Julapun, known for his moderate and conciliatory style, is widely viewed as a unifying figure capable of bridging the gap between the party’s older generation and its younger members. As the son of former party leader Sompong Amornvivat, Julapun’s rise signals a shift aimed at stabilising the party amid political uncertainty.

Paetongtarn’s departure marks a turning point for the party, with analysts interpreting the move as an effort to diffuse mounting pressure and preserve the party’s long-term viability. Her exit is seen as a tactical retreat to address three key challenges: reducing legal exposure tied to candidate endorsements, managing internal rifts caused by her family’s dominance, and improving relations with coalition partners.

“This DNA remains with Pheu Thai,” Paetongtarn said.

Observers say the Shinawatra brand, once central to the party’s appeal, has increasingly become a political liability. Recent by-election defeats in Sisaket and Kanchanaburi have exposed weakening voter loyalty, while internal divisions and financial fractures have raised questions about the party’s direction.

Julapun’s emergence as the frontrunner is expected to bring a more balanced approach. He is seen as someone who can restore party unity and credibility, both within the ranks and among the broader electorate.

Names reportedly under consideration for the party secretary-general role include Suriya Juangroongruangkit, a prominent financier with deep political networks; Manaporn Charoensri, known for her skill in coordinating party factions; and Prasert Chanthararuangthong, the former secretary-general, whose return could revive concerns of clinging to the Shinawatra-era legacy, The Nation reported.