Pheu Thai Party to elect new leader as four frontrunners emerge

Resignation aims to shield party from legal risks as four contenders line up to take the helm

Ryan Turner1 hour agoLast Updated: Monday, October 27, 2025
Pheu Thai Party to elect new leader as four frontrunners emerge
Paetongtarn waves before a press conference in Bangkok, Thailand, Aug. 15, 2024 | Image via AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit

The Pheu Thai Party will hold a special general assembly on Friday to elect a new leader and executive committee following the resignation of Paetongtarn Shinawatra, according to party sources and a report from Bangkok Post.

Paetongtarn stepped down as party leader on October 22, after being disqualified from serving as prime minister by the Constitutional Court in August over her government’s handling of the Cambodia border conflict.

Her resignation, confirmed in a letter addressed to party members and the public on October 21, is reportedly aimed at protecting the party from future legal complications. A party insider claimed that if she remained in a leadership position capable of endorsing MP candidates, she could face legal trouble if a petition were filed against her.

Describing Thailand’s political situation as “fragile, complex, sensitive, and unpredictable,” Paetongtarn framed her resignation as a necessary step toward party transformation.

“The Pheu Thai Party needs a complete overhaul, transformation, and restructuring of its structure, processes, and mindset.”

Despite stepping down, she reaffirmed her commitment to the party.

“Although I resign today, I remain a member of the Pheu Thai Party, the head of the Pheu Thai family, and I will join all of us in building a new Pheu Thai Party.”

Meanwhile, four prominent names have emerged as frontrunners to replace her.

Pheu Thai Party to elect new leader as four frontrunners emerge | News by Thaiger
Chaturon Chaisaeng (left) and Dr Cholnan Srikaew (right)

Initially, two figures were widely mentioned: Chaturon Chaisaeng, a veteran list-MP, and Julapun Amornvivat, a Chiang Mai MP from the younger generation who worked closely with Paetongtarn during her leadership.

More recently, two additional names have surfaced: Dr Cholnan Srikaew, an MP from Nan and former party leader who played a leading role in the last election, and Sutin Klungsang, a list-MP known for his debating skills.

Chaturon is reportedly backed by MPs who see his democratic track record as a unifying force within the party.

Some members, however, argue that Dr Cholnan should instead be one of Pheu Thai’s three prime ministerial candidates due to his leadership experience. Discussions among members are still ongoing.

The party leadership is said to be more open to diverse opinions this time, with a key meeting of MPs scheduled for tomorrow, October 28, to encourage broader debate.

