Bhumjaithai hits back at looming Pheu Thai no-confidence motion

The Bhumjaithai Party says it’s unfazed by an expected no-confidence motion from Pheu Thai, insisting Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul’s administration is already showing results.

Nan Boonthida Somchai, a spokesperson for Bhumjaithai, said yesterday, November 16, that the party is fully prepared to respond to the censure debate, which Pheu Thai has signalled it will launch soon.

Anutin, who has been in office for just over a month, reportedly sees the move as Pheu Thai’s democratic right. According to Nan, the prime minister believes his actions have done no harm to the country and are, in fact, delivering economic relief. She said his performance so far has been welcomed by business operators.

One initiative highlighted was the Khon La Khrueng Plus co-payment scheme, which Nan claims has provided a significant economic boost. Public demand for a second phase is strong, and its launch is expected soon.

“The prime minister is following through on his promises. A no-confidence motion at this point isn’t necessary, although Pheu Thai has the right to proceed.”

Asked about the US tariff issue, which is expected to be one of the opposition’s main attack points, Nan said updates are arriving almost hourly. She urged critics not to jump to conclusions based on a single report, noting that time-zone differences can delay official communication.

Meanwhile, Pheu Thai spokesperson Suksit Srichomkwan confirmed the party is pressing ahead with the no-confidence debate. He said evidence is being gathered and the party is preparing for submission.

“The process of drafting the motion and securing internal support is progressing smoothly,” Suksit said.

Bangkok Post reported that while a list of targeted ministers is still being finalised, Suksit added that Anutin, as the government leader, must ultimately bear full responsibility.

He said the opposition’s evidence highlights multiple areas of alleged mismanagement, from call-centre scams to illicit financial flows referred to as “grey money”.