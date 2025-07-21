Student survives fifth-floor fall at Nakhon Ratchasima university

Mystery surrounds fall as peers recount final conversation

Bright Choomanee34 minutes agoLast Updated: Monday, July 21, 2025
Student survives fifth-floor fall at Nakhon Ratchasima university
A 19 year old university student survived a fall from the fifth floor of a building at a well-known university in Nakhon Ratchasima. Emergency services promptly arrived at the scene to investigate the incident. The student’s friends shared insights into the moments leading up to the incident.

Police Colonel Sutthinan Khongchamdee of Mueang Nakhon Ratchasima Police Station received a report of the fall at 8.30am yesterday, July 21. He quickly proceeded to the site with volunteers from Sawang Metta Korat Rescue Unit.

The incident took place at the Faculty of Business Administration building, where the student, referred to as A, was found lying on the north-side lawn. Despite falling from such a height, she was able to request water and attempted to sit up.

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

Emergency personnel provided initial first aid, discovering she had a broken leg and was experiencing chest pain. She was immediately transported to Maharaj Nakhon Ratchasima Hospital for further medical care, reported KhaoSod.

Witnesses and friends of the student revealed that she had been suffering from depression and had received treatment in the past. Before the incident, she was seen climbing over the fifth-floor railing before jumping down.

