Student survives fifth-floor fall at Nakhon Ratchasima university

A 19 year old university student survived a fall from the fifth floor of a building at a well-known university in Nakhon Ratchasima. Emergency services promptly arrived at the scene to investigate the incident. The student’s friends shared insights into the moments leading up to the incident.

Police Colonel Sutthinan Khongchamdee of Mueang Nakhon Ratchasima Police Station received a report of the fall at 8.30am yesterday, July 21. He quickly proceeded to the site with volunteers from Sawang Metta Korat Rescue Unit.

The incident took place at the Faculty of Business Administration building, where the student, referred to as A, was found lying on the north-side lawn. Despite falling from such a height, she was able to request water and attempted to sit up.

Emergency personnel provided initial first aid, discovering she had a broken leg and was experiencing chest pain. She was immediately transported to Maharaj Nakhon Ratchasima Hospital for further medical care, reported KhaoSod.

Witnesses and friends of the student revealed that she had been suffering from depression and had received treatment in the past. Before the incident, she was seen climbing over the fifth-floor railing before jumping down.

In similar news, a 35 year old computer teacher from Nonthaburi was found dead after plunging from the fifth floor of a well-known shopping centre’s parking structure on July 5.

The incident occurred around 1pm and was reported to Police Senior Sergeant Major Chairat Thamsima of Thung Song Hong Police Station. Medical personnel from Chulabhorn Hospital, forensic investigators, and Poh Teck Tung Foundation volunteers responded to the scene.

Police determined the location to be a seven-storey building adjacent to the shopping centre’s main entrance. The victim, identified only as A, sustained fatal head injuries.

Investigators recovered personal belongings, including a handbag, documents, and a pair of shoes, on the fifth floor of the car park, which were collected for further examination.