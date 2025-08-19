Close call: Foreign tourist plunges from Patong hotel

A foreign tourist was left fighting for his life last night after plunging from a hotel in Patong under baffling circumstances.

The terrifying incident occurred at 6.36pm yesterday, August 18, when Patong Police were alerted to a man falling from a height at a hotel on Phra Mettha Road. Emergency responders from the Kusoldharm Phuket Foundation raced to the scene alongside Deputy Investigation Chief, Police Lieutenant Colonel Somprasong Labaisat.

Upon arrival, officers found the tourist lying unconscious on the ground behind the hotel. Rescue workers confirmed the man had sustained multiple broken limbs but was still alive and breathing.

“He was unconscious but had a pulse,” police said.

Foundation medics administered emergency first aid before rushing the man to Patong Hospital for further treatment. His current condition remains unknown.

Patong Police are now scrambling to determine how the man ended up falling, with initial reports offering little clarity. Officers have not yet identified the tourist, and it’s unclear whether he was staying at the hotel or merely visiting.

“We are working to establish his identity and investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident,” said Pol. Lt. Col. Somprasong.

CCTV footage from the hotel and nearby establishments is being reviewed to trace the tourist’s movements before the fall. Investigators are also speaking with hotel staff and potential witnesses to piece together the moments leading up to the incident, reported The Phuket News.

While no foul play has been confirmed, police have not ruled anything out. The area around the hotel was briefly cordoned off as part of the ongoing investigation.

In a similar incident that was less fortunate, a Polish tourist tragically fell to his death from the fifth floor of a condominium in Phuket’s Kathu district in the early hours of May 3. The 34 year old man reportedly lost his balance after standing up and toppled over the balcony.

Phuket has seen a string of bizarre tourist-related incidents in recent months, and this latest fall is sure to raise further questions about safety, mental health, and crime involving foreign nationals in Thailand’s top holiday destinations.