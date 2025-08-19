Close call: Foreign tourist plunges from Patong hotel

Police launch investigation into how tourist fell from height

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal7 hours agoLast Updated: Tuesday, August 19, 2025
536 1 minute read
Close call: Foreign tourist plunges from Patong hotel | Thaiger
Photo courtesy of The Phuket News

A foreign tourist was left fighting for his life last night after plunging from a hotel in Patong under baffling circumstances.

The terrifying incident occurred at 6.36pm yesterday, August 18, when Patong Police were alerted to a man falling from a height at a hotel on Phra Mettha Road. Emergency responders from the Kusoldharm Phuket Foundation raced to the scene alongside Deputy Investigation Chief, Police Lieutenant Colonel Somprasong Labaisat.

Upon arrival, officers found the tourist lying unconscious on the ground behind the hotel. Rescue workers confirmed the man had sustained multiple broken limbs but was still alive and breathing.

“He was unconscious but had a pulse,” police said.

Foundation medics administered emergency first aid before rushing the man to Patong Hospital for further treatment. His current condition remains unknown.

Patong Police are now scrambling to determine how the man ended up falling, with initial reports offering little clarity. Officers have not yet identified the tourist, and it’s unclear whether he was staying at the hotel or merely visiting.

“We are working to establish his identity and investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident,” said Pol. Lt. Col. Somprasong.

CCTV footage from the hotel and nearby establishments is being reviewed to trace the tourist’s movements before the fall. Investigators are also speaking with hotel staff and potential witnesses to piece together the moments leading up to the incident, reported The Phuket News.

While no foul play has been confirmed, police have not ruled anything out. The area around the hotel was briefly cordoned off as part of the ongoing investigation.

In a similar incident that was less fortunate, a Polish tourist tragically fell to his death from the fifth floor of a condominium in Phuket’s Kathu district in the early hours of May 3. The 34 year old man reportedly lost his balance after standing up and toppled over the balcony.

Phuket has seen a string of bizarre tourist-related incidents in recent months, and this latest fall is sure to raise further questions about safety, mental health, and crime involving foreign nationals in Thailand’s top holiday destinations.

Latest Thailand News
Illegal waterworks busted in Jomtien street raid | Thaiger Pattaya News

Illegal waterworks busted in Jomtien street raid

3 minutes ago
Police accused of embezzlement during gambling raid in Nakhon Si Thammarat | Thaiger Thailand News

Police accused of embezzlement during gambling raid in Nakhon Si Thammarat

10 minutes ago
Thailand taps Polish Airlines to lure big-spending tourists | Thaiger Aviation News

Thailand taps Polish Airlines to lure big-spending tourists

29 minutes ago
Thai man surrenders after fatally shooting alleged lover of friend&#8217;s girlfriend | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai man surrenders after fatally shooting alleged lover of friend’s girlfriend

1 hour ago
Bangkok&#8217;s Banthat Thong to become global street food hub | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok’s Banthat Thong to become global street food hub

1 hour ago
Surin woman attacks son-in-law with knife for allegedly making sexual advances | Thaiger Thailand News

Surin woman attacks son-in-law with knife for allegedly making sexual advances

2 hours ago
Thailand’s tourist numbers slide as 2025 forecast cut again | Thaiger Business News

Thailand’s tourist numbers slide as 2025 forecast cut again

2 hours ago
Missing Burmese girl rescued but rejects parents over alleged abuse | Thaiger Thailand News

Missing Burmese girl rescued but rejects parents over alleged abuse

3 hours ago
Chinese girl trafficks boyfriend to Myanmar, parties in Thailand | Thaiger Thailand News

Chinese girl trafficks boyfriend to Myanmar, parties in Thailand

3 hours ago
Village fund fraud suspect arrested for 8 million baht scam | Thaiger Crime News

Village fund fraud suspect arrested for 8 million baht scam

3 hours ago
Thai army asserts Baan Nong Chan is within Thai territory | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai army asserts Baan Nong Chan is within Thai territory

4 hours ago
Ancient cave unearthed in northern Thailand jungle | Thaiger Northern Thailand News

Ancient cave unearthed in northern Thailand jungle

4 hours ago
Illegal cosmetics factory in Chachoengsao shut down | Thaiger Crime News

Illegal cosmetics factory in Chachoengsao shut down

4 hours ago
Thai man pulled to safety in Phuket racetrack drama (video) | Thaiger Phuket News

Thai man pulled to safety in Phuket racetrack drama (video)

5 hours ago
Father urges army to uncover real motive behind soldier’s fatal rampage | Thaiger Thailand News

Father urges army to uncover real motive behind soldier’s fatal rampage

5 hours ago
Thailand launches world-first crypto tourist pay scheme | Thaiger Business News

Thailand launches world-first crypto tourist pay scheme

6 hours ago
Pheu Thai backs PM Shinawatra amid court ruling on leaked audio | Thaiger Politics News

Pheu Thai backs PM Shinawatra amid court ruling on leaked audio

6 hours ago
Phuket woman warns community after alleged theft by foreign man | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket woman warns community after alleged theft by foreign man

6 hours ago
Judicial misconduct cases addressed by Supreme Court in Thailand | Thaiger Crime News

Judicial misconduct cases addressed by Supreme Court in Thailand

6 hours ago
Bangkok tops global Gen Z city list | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok tops global Gen Z city list

6 hours ago
Chao Phraya River residents warned of potential flooding risk | Thaiger Thailand News

Chao Phraya River residents warned of potential flooding risk

6 hours ago
Temple abbot denies resignation amid donation scrutiny | Thaiger Thailand News

Temple abbot denies resignation amid donation scrutiny

7 hours ago
Close call: Foreign tourist plunges from Patong hotel | Thaiger Phuket News

Close call: Foreign tourist plunges from Patong hotel

7 hours ago
Trang resident encounters king cobra in home, rescue captures snake | Thaiger Thailand News

Trang resident encounters king cobra in home, rescue captures snake

7 hours ago
SAO wins transparency award despite collapsed building scandal | Thaiger Thailand News

SAO wins transparency award despite collapsed building scandal

7 hours ago
Crime NewsPhuket NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal7 hours agoLast Updated: Tuesday, August 19, 2025
536 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
5 1 vote
Article Rating
Watch this conversation
Notify of
1 Comment
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Mos Kito
Mos Kito
33 minutes ago

Not the first and for sure not the last time here in Thailand, when Authorities not finally checking for the highs of the balcony rails wich are often to low to be safe for normal sized western people. Its absolutely ok for Asians which in general are smaller.
Most people are really tired of reading about people plunge to death from Hotel balconies in Thailand

0
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.
1
0
Comments are now open, have your sayx
()
x