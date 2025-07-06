Man falls from pylon onto road off Vibhavadi Expressway

Bystanders stunned as man’s perilous climb ends in emergency rescue

Bright Choomanee
July 6, 2025
Man falls from pylon onto road off Vibhavadi Expressway
Picture courtesy of Matichon

A man climbed a pylon along the Vibhavadi Expressway before falling onto the road in the Din Daeng area. Emergency services provided first aid before transporting him to the hospital.

The incident occurred at 3.45pm yesterday, July 5, as reported by the Amarin Radio Centre. The event took place near Rajamangala University of Technology East, within the Chakraphong Phuwana area on Vibhavadi Rangsit Road, Din Daeng subdistrict, Din Daeng district, Bangkok.

Relevant agencies were promptly coordinated, accompanied by police from Sutthisan Police Station and Sutthisan fire and rescue teams, to investigate the scene.

At the site, the man was found standing atop an expressway pylon. Police attempted to negotiate with him but were unsuccessful, reported KhaoSod.

At 4.10pm, the man jumped onto the road below. Volunteer emergency personnel provided immediate first aid at the scene, then rushed him to the hospital for urgent care. Police will conduct further investigations to determine the cause of the incident.

If you or anyone you know is in emotional distress, please contact the Samaritans of Thailand 24-hour hotline: 02 713 6791 (English), 02 713 6793 (Thai), or the Thai Mental Health Hotline at 1323 (Thai). Please also contact your friends or relatives at this time if you have feelings of loneliness, stress, or depression. Seek help.

In similar news, a man in his early 30s was found dead after reportedly falling from the sixth floor of a well-known secondary school in Nakhon Ratchasima, prompting the school’s director to suspend classes for one day as police launched an investigation.

At around 7.30am on July 3, officers in Mueang district were notified of the incident at the large co-educational school, which serves more than 3,800 students. The man’s body was discovered near the student elevator on the north side of the nine-storey building. He was dressed in a white T-shirt and shorts, and sustained multiple serious injuries, including broken bones.

