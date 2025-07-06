Nonthaburi teacher found dead in mall car park fall

Police seek answers in unexpected death

Bright Choomanee
July 6, 2025
Picture courtesy of Matichon

A 35 year old computer teacher from Nonthaburi was found dead after falling from the fifth floor of a well-known shopping centre’s car park yesterday, July 5.

The incident, which occurred around 1pm, was reported to Police Senior Sergeant Major Chairat Thamsima of the Thung Song Hong Police Station. Medical professionals from Chulabhorn Hospital and forensic experts investigated the scene, alongside volunteers from the Poh Teck Tung Foundation.

The scene was identified as a seven-storey building near the shopping centre’s entrance. The deceased, referred to as A, was discovered with head injuries. Items including a handbag, documents, and shoes belonging to the deceased were located on the fifth floor of the car park and collected as evidence.

Investigations revealed that A taught online computer classes for children. On the day of the incident, she had visited the shopping centre with her mother to attend a bead-making class.

During the class, which lasted an hour, her mother went for a walk and had a meal. It was a regular routine for them to meet up after the class and return home together. However, on this occasion, A did not attend the class and was found deceased instead.

Before the incident, A had expressed to her family that she was overwhelmed with academic project stress to the point of not wanting to live. Her family tried to console her, understanding she was suffering from depression.

The body has been handed over to the Poh Teck Tung Foundation volunteers for transfer to Chulabhorn Hospital’s forensic department for further examination.

If you or anyone you know is in emotional distress, please contact the Samaritans of Thailand 24-hour hotline: 02 713 6791 (English), 02 713 6793 (Thai), or the Thai Mental Health Hotline at 1323 (Thai). Please also contact your friends or relatives at this time if you have feelings of loneliness, stress, or depression. Seek help.

