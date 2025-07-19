Brit tourist falls to death after lovers’ row at Chiang Mai condo

Fiancée watched in horror as romantic getaway spiralled into heartbreak

Saturday, July 19, 2025
A dream holiday turned into a nightmare in Chiang Mai after a British man plunged to his death from the 10th floor of a luxury condominium — just weeks before his wedding.

The tragic incident unfolded at 9.50pm yesterday, July 18, in the Chang Klan area, shocking the local expat and tourist communities. The victim, in his 30s, had travelled to Thailand with his fiancée, also British, for what was meant to be a romantic getaway before tying the knot back in the UK next month.

Police and rescue workers from the Phetkasem Chiang Mai Foundation rushed to the scene after receiving reports of a foreign man falling from a high-rise condo. When officers arrived, they discovered the man’s body on the road below, lifeless and surrounded by concerned onlookers.

His devastated fiancée was found nearby in a state of severe distress, crying uncontrollably and unable to speak to police. Rescue teams provided immediate emotional support as investigators began their initial assessment.

Preliminary findings suggest the couple had been drinking and enjoying the evening when a heated argument broke out in their 10th-floor apartment. The man had earlier gone out to buy beer from a nearby convenience store. It was during the row that he is believed to have accidentally fallen over the balcony.

“There are no signs of foul play at this stage,” one officer said. “We’re treating this as a tragic accident, pending further investigation.”

The body was transferred to a local hospital for autopsy, and officials have contacted the British Embassy to assist in notifying the victim’s family back in the UK. Legal procedures are now underway to handle the case in accordance with Thai law, reported KhaoSod.

Officers are expected to speak with the man’s partner in the coming days, once she is in a stable emotional state.

Authorities urge anyone dealing with emotional distress while travelling abroad to seek help and avoid letting disputes escalate in high-risk environments such as balconies.

If you or anyone you know is in emotional distress, please contact the Samaritans of Thailand 24-hour hotline: 02 713 6791 (English), 02 713 6793 (Thai), or the Thai Mental Health Hotline at 1323 (Thai). Please also contact your friends or relatives at this time if you have feelings of loneliness, stress, or depression. Seek help.

