Tragic fall claims life of 66 year old in Mae Hong Son

A 66 year old man tragically died after falling from the second floor of his home in Mueang district, Mae Hong Son province. His blind wife was unaware of his death until their son discovered the body yesterday, August 10.

Police Lieutenant Suwan Charoensuk from Mueang Mae Hong Son Police Station, along with medical staff from Srisangwan Hospital and volunteers from the Mae Hong Son Disaster Relief Foundation, arrived at the scene. The incident occurred in a two-storey semi-concrete, semi-wooden house located in village one, Huai Pha subdistrict.

Kornsak was found at the base of the stairs with blood coming from his mouth and his body already in rigor mortis. His wife, who is blind, was beside him, unaware of his passing until the morning, when informed by their son.

The couple’s 28 year old son, Jek, explained during questioning that his parents lived alone in the house, while he resided nearby. On the morning of the discovery, he visited and was shocked to find his father at the foot of the stairs with blood from his mouth.

Neighbours were called for assistance, but it was confirmed that his father had died. It is suspected that Kornsak slipped and fell from the second floor during the night. Due to his wife’s blindness, she could not assist him.

Jek also mentioned his father suffered from epilepsy and was often weak, and he had advised his father to sleep downstairs to avoid using the stairs, but his father did not heed his advice, reported KhaoSod.

The family does not suspect foul play and believes the death resulted from the fall. However, officials plan to conduct an autopsy to determine the exact cause of death, as there are implications regarding life insurance benefits. Arrangements will be made with the family to retrieve the body for religious ceremonies.