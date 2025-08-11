Tragic fall claims life of 66 year old in Mae Hong Son

Family’s quiet day shattered by heartbreaking discovery

Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee5 hours agoLast Updated: Monday, August 11, 2025
235 1 minute read
Tragic fall claims life of 66 year old in Mae Hong Son | Thaiger
Picture courtesy of TV Pool Online

A 66 year old man tragically died after falling from the second floor of his home in Mueang district, Mae Hong Son province. His blind wife was unaware of his death until their son discovered the body yesterday, August 10.

Police Lieutenant Suwan Charoensuk from Mueang Mae Hong Son Police Station, along with medical staff from Srisangwan Hospital and volunteers from the Mae Hong Son Disaster Relief Foundation, arrived at the scene. The incident occurred in a two-storey semi-concrete, semi-wooden house located in village one, Huai Pha subdistrict.

Kornsak was found at the base of the stairs with blood coming from his mouth and his body already in rigor mortis. His wife, who is blind, was beside him, unaware of his passing until the morning, when informed by their son.

The couple’s 28 year old son, Jek, explained during questioning that his parents lived alone in the house, while he resided nearby. On the morning of the discovery, he visited and was shocked to find his father at the foot of the stairs with blood from his mouth.

Neighbours were called for assistance, but it was confirmed that his father had died. It is suspected that Kornsak slipped and fell from the second floor during the night. Due to his wife’s blindness, she could not assist him.

Jek also mentioned his father suffered from epilepsy and was often weak, and he had advised his father to sleep downstairs to avoid using the stairs, but his father did not heed his advice, reported KhaoSod.

The family does not suspect foul play and believes the death resulted from the fall. However, officials plan to conduct an autopsy to determine the exact cause of death, as there are implications regarding life insurance benefits. Arrangements will be made with the family to retrieve the body for religious ceremonies.

Related Articles
Tragic fall claims life of 66 year old in Mae Hong Son | News by Thaiger
Picture courtesy of TV Pool Online

Latest Thailand News
17 year old Thai schoolboy attacks teacher after exam dispute | Thaiger Thailand News

17 year old Thai schoolboy attacks teacher after exam dispute

8 minutes ago
Monitor lizard crashes through ceiling at Ayutthaya beauty shop | Thaiger Thailand News

Monitor lizard crashes through ceiling at Ayutthaya beauty shop

50 minutes ago
Thai army says Cambodia misuus landmine clearance funds amid fresh blast | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai army says Cambodia misuus landmine clearance funds amid fresh blast

1 hour ago
Thailand ranked top in Asia for cultural heritage wealth | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand ranked top in Asia for cultural heritage wealth

1 hour ago
Couple arrested transporting stolen motorcycles to southern border | Thaiger Crime News

Couple arrested transporting stolen motorcycles to southern border

1 hour ago
Thai woman turns herself in after bathroom cleaner attack on ex-boyfriend | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai woman turns herself in after bathroom cleaner attack on ex-boyfriend

3 hours ago
French man injured in Pattaya apartment altercation with girlfriend&#8217;s family | Thaiger Crime News

French man injured in Pattaya apartment altercation with girlfriend’s family

3 hours ago
Police investigate unidentified man&#8217;s drowning at Kalim Beach, Phuket | Thaiger Phuket News

Police investigate unidentified man’s drowning at Kalim Beach, Phuket

3 hours ago
Bangkok raids seize illegal goods worth over 20 million baht | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok raids seize illegal goods worth over 20 million baht

4 hours ago
Indian man arrested for 90,000-baht fake bank transfer slip at Pattaya Walking Street | Thaiger Pattaya News

Indian man arrested for 90,000-baht fake bank transfer slip at Pattaya Walking Street

4 hours ago
Cambodian workers leave Thailand amid threats to citizenship and property | Thaiger Thailand News

Cambodian workers leave Thailand amid threats to citizenship and property

4 hours ago
Illegal e-waste operation importing phones to Thailand exposed | Thaiger Crime News

Illegal e-waste operation importing phones to Thailand exposed

4 hours ago
Unexploded Cambodian rockets found in Surin fields after evacuation | Thaiger Thailand News

Unexploded Cambodian rockets found in Surin fields after evacuation

4 hours ago
Thai minister defends Singaporean politician over border dispute comments | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai minister defends Singaporean politician over border dispute comments

4 hours ago
Man arrested in Khon Kaen for motorcycle theft spree | Thaiger Crime News

Man arrested in Khon Kaen for motorcycle theft spree

4 hours ago
Chon Buri fisherman catches crocodile instead of fish | Thaiger Thailand News

Chon Buri fisherman catches crocodile instead of fish

5 hours ago
Man found dead on marble bench at Chon Buri health centre | Thaiger Thailand News

Man found dead on marble bench at Chon Buri health centre

5 hours ago
Surat Thani temple abbot found with drugs, monks defrocked | Thaiger Thailand News

Surat Thani temple abbot found with drugs, monks defrocked

5 hours ago
Tragic fall claims life of 66 year old in Mae Hong Son | Thaiger Thailand News

Tragic fall claims life of 66 year old in Mae Hong Son

5 hours ago
Heavy rain warning for 44 provinces in Thailand | Thaiger Thailand Weather Updates

Heavy rain warning for 44 provinces in Thailand

5 hours ago
Thai soldiers seize 13,000 packs of untaxed cigarettes near border | Thaiger Crime News

Thai soldiers seize 13,000 packs of untaxed cigarettes near border

1 day ago
Nightclub raid in Nonthaburi uncovers drugs, 16 test positive | Thaiger Crime News

Nightclub raid in Nonthaburi uncovers drugs, 16 test positive

1 day ago
Python invades Thai home, elderly woman loses cat | Thaiger Thailand News

Python invades Thai home, elderly woman loses cat

1 day ago
Burned car with skeleton found at Khao Khom Ma cliff | Thaiger Crime News

Burned car with skeleton found at Khao Khom Ma cliff

1 day ago
Man stabbed in Bangkok after confrontation over a glance | Thaiger Bangkok News

Man stabbed in Bangkok after confrontation over a glance

1 day ago
Thailand News
Tags
Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee5 hours agoLast Updated: Monday, August 11, 2025
235 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Watch this conversation
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Bright Choomanee

Bright Choomanee

With a degree in English from Srinakharinwirot University, Bright specializes in writing engaging content. Her interests vary greatly, including lifestyle, travel, and news. She enjoys watching series with her orange cat, Garfield, in her free time.
0
Comments are now open, have your sayx
()
x