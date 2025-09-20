Bangkok faces fare hike as 20 baht train cap set to end

Uncertainty grows as Cabinet weighs decision on train fare policy

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal27 minutes agoLast Updated: Saturday, September 20, 2025
81 1 minute read
Bangkok faces fare hike as 20 baht train cap set to end | Thaiger
Photo courtesy of Phuket 101

Bangkok commuters may face higher costs when the government’s 20-baht train fare cap ends, as officials decide whether to extend or scrap the policy.

The government’s policy capping electric train fares at 20 baht per ride is scheduled to end on September 30, leaving uncertainty over whether the measure will be extended by the new Cabinet. The fare cap, introduced by the Pheu Thai-led government, has applied to both the Red Line and Purple Line since October last year.

Without Cabinet approval for an extension, regular fare rates will return from October 1, sparking concerns for daily commuters already struggling with rising living costs.

Ratchaphatsadu Company Limited (Ratchaphatsadu Co.), operator of the Red Line suburban train, confirmed that preparations are underway to revert to standard fares if the policy lapses. The company stated it was coordinating with the Ministry of Transport and the Cabinet Secretariat, pending instructions from the incoming transport minister.

Bangkok faces fare hike as 20 baht train cap set to end | News by Thaiger
Photo courtesy of Bangkok Post

The Red Line’s standard fares range between 12 and 42 baht, with student discounts starting at 11 baht and senior fares from 6 baht. Maximum fares for students and seniors are capped at 35 and 21 baht, respectively. Monthly passes are also set to return, offering 50 trips for 1,250 baht, averaging 25 baht per journey.

Anan Phonimdaeng, deputy governor of the State Railway of Thailand (SRT), explained that clarity on the Red Line’s fare policy depends entirely on the new Cabinet. As the parent organisation of Ratchaphatsadu Co., the SRT is unable to provide a final stance without government approval.

Bangkok faces fare hike as 20 baht train cap set to end | News by Thaiger
Photo courtesy of The Nation

The Mass Rapid Transit Authority of Thailand (MRTA) confirmed that the Cabinet’s July 8 resolution also approved ending the capped fare for the Purple Line on September 30. If no new resolution is passed, the Purple Line will revert to its regular structure, with fares ranging from 14 to 42 baht, according to KhaoSod.

Related Articles

Discounts include 50% for children and seniors and 10% for students.

The looming end of the fare cap has raised concerns among commuters who welcomed the 20-baht flat rate as a rare reprieve from Bangkok’s escalating transport costs. Unless the new Cabinet acts swiftly, passengers could see their travel expenses rise significantly starting next month.

Latest Thailand News
Thai rice steals the show at Australia food expo | Thaiger Business News

Thai rice steals the show at Australia food expo

34 seconds ago
Bangkok faces fare hike as 20 baht train cap set to end | Thaiger Transport News

Bangkok faces fare hike as 20 baht train cap set to end

27 minutes ago
Samut Prakan truck mishap triggers domino crash of 10 cars (video) | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Samut Prakan truck mishap triggers domino crash of 10 cars (video)

44 minutes ago
Phuket-bound IndiGo flight diverted after bomb threat | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket-bound IndiGo flight diverted after bomb threat

2 hours ago
Thai army slams Hun Manet over false border dispute claims (video) | Thaiger Politics News

Thai army slams Hun Manet over false border dispute claims (video)

3 hours ago
12 year old boy hurt after motorbike smashes into wall in Pattaya | Thaiger Pattaya News

12 year old boy hurt after motorbike smashes into wall in Pattaya

3 hours ago
Bogus dentist arrested after treating 1,000 patients in Rayong | Thaiger Eastern Thailand News

Bogus dentist arrested after treating 1,000 patients in Rayong

3 hours ago
Central Thailand monk probed over funds and woman scandal | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Central Thailand monk probed over funds and woman scandal

4 hours ago
Phuket ramps up rehab plan in fresh anti-drug crackdown | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket ramps up rehab plan in fresh anti-drug crackdown

4 hours ago
Knife fight at Bangkok university concert leaves several injured (video) | Thaiger Bangkok News

Knife fight at Bangkok university concert leaves several injured (video)

4 hours ago
Indian man plunges to death from Pattaya hotel balcony | Thaiger Pattaya News

Indian man plunges to death from Pattaya hotel balcony

5 hours ago
Thailand braces for floods and heavy rains amid monsoon trough | Thaiger Thailand Weather Updates

Thailand braces for floods and heavy rains amid monsoon trough

5 hours ago
Thai king endorses Anutin’s new Cabinet of 36 ministers | Thaiger Bangkok News

Thai king endorses Anutin’s new Cabinet of 36 ministers

21 hours ago
Chinese fugitive caught in Phuket after 272-day overstay | Thaiger Phuket News

Chinese fugitive caught in Phuket after 272-day overstay

23 hours ago
Pensioner’s 1 million baht scam foiled in central Thailand (video) | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Pensioner’s 1 million baht scam foiled in central Thailand (video)

23 hours ago
Child with special needs found dead in Hat Yai canal | Thaiger South Thailand News

Child with special needs found dead in Hat Yai canal

24 hours ago
Thailand finance chief vows to steady baht, probe gold trade | Thaiger Business News

Thailand finance chief vows to steady baht, probe gold trade

1 day ago
Pattaya cannabis vendor claims highway police extorted cash | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya cannabis vendor claims highway police extorted cash

1 day ago
4 Brits arrested after robbing American lawyer in Phuket heist | Thaiger Phuket News

4 Brits arrested after robbing American lawyer in Phuket heist

1 day ago
Northern Thailand machete attack leaves teen with severed wrist (video) | Thaiger Northern Thailand News

Northern Thailand machete attack leaves teen with severed wrist (video)

1 day ago
Bangkok steps up plans for 2025 SEA Games spectacle | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok steps up plans for 2025 SEA Games spectacle

1 day ago
How geopolitical shocks are rippling through OPEC and the global markets | Thaiger Finance

How geopolitical shocks are rippling through OPEC and the global markets

1 day ago
Thai AirAsia X unveils 3 new routes for December takeoff | Thaiger Aviation News

Thai AirAsia X unveils 3 new routes for December takeoff

1 day ago
American tourist rammed off bike and robbed in Phuket attack | Thaiger Phuket News

American tourist rammed off bike and robbed in Phuket attack

1 day ago
Bang Lamung trains 150 volunteers for disaster response | Thaiger Pattaya News

Bang Lamung trains 150 volunteers for disaster response

1 day ago
Bangkok NewsThailand NewsTransport News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal27 minutes agoLast Updated: Saturday, September 20, 2025
81 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.