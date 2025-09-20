Bangkok faces fare hike as 20 baht train cap set to end

Bangkok commuters may face higher costs when the government’s 20-baht train fare cap ends, as officials decide whether to extend or scrap the policy.

The government’s policy capping electric train fares at 20 baht per ride is scheduled to end on September 30, leaving uncertainty over whether the measure will be extended by the new Cabinet. The fare cap, introduced by the Pheu Thai-led government, has applied to both the Red Line and Purple Line since October last year.

Without Cabinet approval for an extension, regular fare rates will return from October 1, sparking concerns for daily commuters already struggling with rising living costs.

Ratchaphatsadu Company Limited (Ratchaphatsadu Co.), operator of the Red Line suburban train, confirmed that preparations are underway to revert to standard fares if the policy lapses. The company stated it was coordinating with the Ministry of Transport and the Cabinet Secretariat, pending instructions from the incoming transport minister.

The Red Line’s standard fares range between 12 and 42 baht, with student discounts starting at 11 baht and senior fares from 6 baht. Maximum fares for students and seniors are capped at 35 and 21 baht, respectively. Monthly passes are also set to return, offering 50 trips for 1,250 baht, averaging 25 baht per journey.

Anan Phonimdaeng, deputy governor of the State Railway of Thailand (SRT), explained that clarity on the Red Line’s fare policy depends entirely on the new Cabinet. As the parent organisation of Ratchaphatsadu Co., the SRT is unable to provide a final stance without government approval.

The Mass Rapid Transit Authority of Thailand (MRTA) confirmed that the Cabinet’s July 8 resolution also approved ending the capped fare for the Purple Line on September 30. If no new resolution is passed, the Purple Line will revert to its regular structure, with fares ranging from 14 to 42 baht, according to KhaoSod.

Discounts include 50% for children and seniors and 10% for students.

The looming end of the fare cap has raised concerns among commuters who welcomed the 20-baht flat rate as a rare reprieve from Bangkok’s escalating transport costs. Unless the new Cabinet acts swiftly, passengers could see their travel expenses rise significantly starting next month.