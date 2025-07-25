Transport company halts bus services amid flooding in northern Thailand

Two new storms loom while floodwaters linger in key provinces

Petch Petpailin7 minutes agoLast Updated: Friday, July 25, 2025
Transport company halts bus services amid flooding in northern Thailand
The Transport Company, also known as Bor Kor Sor, temporarily suspended services on two northern routes due to torrential rainfall and flooding caused by Tropical Storm Wipha.

In an announcement on its official Facebook page today, July 25, the company confirmed the temporary suspension of Route 47 (Bangkok–Thung Chang) and Route 910 (Bangkok–Nan), citing severe flooding in Thailand’s northern provinces, particularly in Phrae and Nan.

The company explained that continuous heavy rain brought by Tropical Storm Wipha had led to widespread flash flooding, rendering several key roads impassable to buses.

Additionally, the Phrae Provincial Bus Terminal has been inundated, preventing access to the station. As a result, a temporary pick-up and drop-off point has been established behind the terminal, in front of a restaurant called Khiang Khu Shabu. Ticket sales have also been relocated to this temporary site.

Passengers who wish to cancel or postpone their journeys may do so at any of the company’s offices nationwide. For further travel information, passengers can contact the Social Booking Centre on 02-936-3660, visit the Transport Company’s Facebook page บขส., or connect via LINE ID @TCL99.

The company stated it would continue to monitor the situation closely and provide updates as required.

Nan province has been hardest hit by the storm Wipha, and the officials confirmed that the situation was the most severe in 47 years. All of the districts were affected, leading some of the areas to have over two metres of depth of flood.

Meanwhile, the Meteorological Department confirmed that Tropical Storm Wipha has now left the region. However, two more storms, Co-May in the South China Sea and Francisco in the western Pacific, have formed. Neither is expected to impact Thailand at this time, but authorities are closely monitoring their trajectories.

The department also reported ongoing heavy rainfall in parts of the northern, central, and eastern provinces, including Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Tak, and Kanchanaburi. Residents are urged to be cautious of flash floods and water overflows, particularly in hillside areas near waterways and low-lying regions.

