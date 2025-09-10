BTS monthly packages return amid uncertain 20-baht flat fare policy

Budget concerns threaten long-promised flat rate scheme

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch Petpailin18 minutes agoLast Updated: Wednesday, September 10, 2025
Photo by surachetsh's Images via Canva

The Bangkok Mass Transit System (BTS Skytrain) is reinstating its travel packages, allowing passengers to purchase monthly fares at discounted rates from tomorrow, September 11.

BTS previously offered travel packages which enabled passengers to purchase between 15 and 35 trips per month, which had to be used within that month. These packages allowed for cheaper travel compared to standard fares.

However, the operator abruptly cancelled the packages in preparation for the Ministry of Transport’s proposed 20-baht flat fare policy, spearheaded by former transport minister Suriya Juangroongruangkit of the Pheu Thai Party.

The flat fare measure opened for advance registration on August 25, with an initial start date of October 1. Yet, due to delays in the approval of relevant legislation, the launch was postponed to November 15, just one day after registrations began.

The situation grew more uncertain when Pheu Thai Party leader Paetongtarn Shinawatra was removed as Prime Minister (PM) following a controversial phone call with former Cambodian PM Hun Sen.

Photo by Vasuta Thitayarak via Canva

Her removal paved the way for the appointment of new PM Anutin Charnvirakul and a reshuffled cabinet, raising doubts about the future of several Pheu Thai-led policies, including the 20-baht train fare scheme.

Amid this uncertainty, many passengers urged BTS to reinstate its travel packages, to which the operator responded.

Today, BTS announced on its official Facebook page that the Xtreme Savings travel packages would be available again from tomorrow. Passengers can purchase them via the Rabbit Rewards app and at all ticket offices. The packages are divided into two categories:

For adults

  • 15 trips/30 days for 570 baht (38 baht per trip)
  • 25 trips/30 days for 900 baht (36 baht per trip)
  • 35 trips/30 days for 1,190 baht (34 baht per trip)

For students

  • 15 trips/30 days for 465 baht (31 baht per trip)
  • 25 trips/30 days for 725 baht (29 baht per trip)
  • 35 trips/30 days for 945 baht (27 baht per trip)

Passengers must use their first trip within seven days of purchase to activate the package.

Photo via Than Settakij

Speaking to the media yesterday about the 20-baht flat fare policy, PM Anutin said…

“This matter needs to be carefully considered. Whether the public will certainly benefit or not if implemented. Some projects have been operating at a loss in the past. We must maintain fiscal discipline to ensure the project’s survival.”

According to earlier reports, the government would need to subsidise the scheme by 6 to 8 billion baht per year to keep it operational.

Bangkok NewsThailand NewsTransport News
Tags
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.