Thailand launches taxi QR code system for tracking, safety and complaints

Thailand’s Department of Land Transport (DLT) has introduced a three-colour QR code system in taxis nationwide, allowing passengers to verify drivers, track trips in real time, estimate fares and file urgent complaints.

The initiative aims to improve passenger safety and service transparency across the industry. QR code stickers are now being installed on approximately 70,000 metered taxis currently in operation, with the rollout expected to be completed by June 2026.

Passengers can scan the codes to view the driver’s full name, registration number, service history and vehicle details. The system also displays real-time trip data and allows riders to share their journey with friends or family for added safety.

The QR codes are colour-coded for different functions:

Blue (on the left-side window beside the rear passenger seat): provides fare estimates, lets users review drivers, leave compliments, and check trip status.

Red (on the outer left rear door): for urgent complaints such as driver misconduct or refusal to accept passengers. These are sent directly to government channels for quick action.

The DLT said the QR code system is linked to central government databases to ensure reports and complaints are processed efficiently and transparently. The codes also help prevent impersonation by confirming that the driver matches the official registration.

After scanning, the system enables location tracking similar to GPS, beginning once the driver is authenticated. Trip information can be shared with contacts for safety, and passengers can submit feedback or report incidents at any point during or after the journey.

The department added that this system is part of a broader effort to modernise public transport and rebuild public confidence in taxi services, especially in major tourist areas, reported The Nation.