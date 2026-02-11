Thailand launches taxi QR code system for tracking, safety and complaints

Photo of Ryan Turner Ryan TurnerPublished: February 11, 2026, 2:20 PM
148 1 minute read
Thailand launches taxi QR code system for tracking, safety and complaints | Thaiger
A taxi at Khao San Road in Bangkok | Photo via Leo Patrizi

Thailand’s Department of Land Transport (DLT) has introduced a three-colour QR code system in taxis nationwide, allowing passengers to verify drivers, track trips in real time, estimate fares and file urgent complaints.

The initiative aims to improve passenger safety and service transparency across the industry. QR code stickers are now being installed on approximately 70,000 metered taxis currently in operation, with the rollout expected to be completed by June 2026.

Passengers can scan the codes to view the driver’s full name, registration number, service history and vehicle details. The system also displays real-time trip data and allows riders to share their journey with friends or family for added safety.

The QR codes are colour-coded for different functions:

  • Purple (placed near the driver at the front): used to verify the driver’s identity via a national ID-linked system.
  • Blue (on the left-side window beside the rear passenger seat): provides fare estimates, lets users review drivers, leave compliments, and check trip status.
  • Red (on the outer left rear door): for urgent complaints such as driver misconduct or refusal to accept passengers. These are sent directly to government channels for quick action.
Thailand launches taxi QR code system for tracking, safety and complaints | News by Thaiger
Photo via My Thai.com

The DLT said the QR code system is linked to central government databases to ensure reports and complaints are processed efficiently and transparently. The codes also help prevent impersonation by confirming that the driver matches the official registration.

After scanning, the system enables location tracking similar to GPS, beginning once the driver is authenticated. Trip information can be shared with contacts for safety, and passengers can submit feedback or report incidents at any point during or after the journey.

The department added that this system is part of a broader effort to modernise public transport and rebuild public confidence in taxi services, especially in major tourist areas, reported The Nation.

Related Articles
Latest Thailand News
Thailand to revise visa policies in economy revamp efforts | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand to revise visa policies in economy revamp efforts

1 minute ago
Thailand launches taxi QR code system for tracking, safety and complaints | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand launches taxi QR code system for tracking, safety and complaints

37 minutes ago
Udon Thani MP candidate questions missing vote after casting ballot for herself | Thaiger Thailand News

Udon Thani MP candidate questions missing vote after casting ballot for herself

2 hours ago
Thailand’s corruption score falls in 2025 index | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand’s corruption score falls in 2025 index

3 hours ago
Thailand redefines ‘normal sweet’ drinks to 50% sugar | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand redefines ‘normal sweet’ drinks to 50% sugar

4 hours ago
Oil spill from sunken cargo ship off Phuket not expected to threaten islands | Thaiger Thailand News

Oil spill from sunken cargo ship off Phuket not expected to threaten islands

4 hours ago
People’s Party calls for vote recounts, urges probe into alleged election irregularities | Thaiger Thailand News

People’s Party calls for vote recounts, urges probe into alleged election irregularities

5 hours ago
5 Tips You Can’t Ignore for Choosing an SEO Agency in Bangkok. | Thaiger Technology News

5 Tips You Can’t Ignore for Choosing an SEO Agency in Bangkok.

5 hours ago
February 11 weather: Foggy mornings, warmer days, Southern rain | Thaiger Thailand News

February 11 weather: Foggy mornings, warmer days, Southern rain

5 hours ago
Man walks into Pattaya police station with drugs, begs to be arrested | Thaiger Thailand News

Man walks into Pattaya police station with drugs, begs to be arrested

21 hours ago
Thai man gets 30 years in jail for monarchy-related tweets | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai man gets 30 years in jail for monarchy-related tweets

22 hours ago
Thai man arrested for firing shots at renowned late politician&#8217;s home | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai man arrested for firing shots at renowned late politician’s home

22 hours ago
Drunk American man found injured outside Pattaya condominium | Thaiger Pattaya News

Drunk American man found injured outside Pattaya condominium

23 hours ago
Video shows election official marking votes behind blocked papers | Thaiger Thailand News

Video shows election official marking votes behind blocked papers

23 hours ago
Anutin holds off on coalition talks, awaits final vote count | Thaiger Thailand News

Anutin holds off on coalition talks, awaits final vote count

1 day ago
Udon Thani woman loses car and 80000-baht amulet to online date | Thaiger Thailand News

Udon Thani woman loses car and 80000-baht amulet to online date

1 day ago
Big Joke’s wife wins defamation lawsuit over affair accusations | Thaiger Thailand News

Big Joke’s wife wins defamation lawsuit over affair accusations

1 day ago
Vietnamese man arrested at Suvarnabhumi with rhino horns | Thaiger Thailand News

Vietnamese man arrested at Suvarnabhumi with rhino horns

1 day ago
Over 200 students call for election recount in Maha Sarakham | Thaiger Thailand Election News

Over 200 students call for election recount in Maha Sarakham

1 day ago
2 South Korean women wanted for swimwear theft in Phuket | Thaiger Phuket News

2 South Korean women wanted for swimwear theft in Phuket

1 day ago
Indonesian and Malaysian men arrested in Udon Thani car break-in theft | Thaiger Thailand News

Indonesian and Malaysian men arrested in Udon Thani car break-in theft

1 day ago
Worker killed in Buriram after concrete wall collapses mid-renovation | Thaiger Thailand News

Worker killed in Buriram after concrete wall collapses mid-renovation

1 day ago
Chon Buri voters stage overnight protest and demand vote recount | Thaiger Politics News

Chon Buri voters stage overnight protest and demand vote recount

1 day ago
Father and son found dead in Nonthaburi home, shock suspected | Thaiger Thailand News

Father and son found dead in Nonthaburi home, shock suspected

1 day ago
Sino-Thai says MEA dome collapse linked to powerful windstorm | Thaiger Thailand News

Sino-Thai says MEA dome collapse linked to powerful windstorm

1 day ago
Thailand News
Tags
Photo of Ryan Turner Ryan TurnerPublished: February 11, 2026, 2:20 PM
148 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Ryan Turner

Ryan Turner

Ryan is a journalist graduate from Mahidol University with a passion for writing all kinds of content from news to lifestyle articles. Outside of work, Ryan loves everything to do with history, reading, and sports.