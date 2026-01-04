Thailand’s first high-speed rail project pushed back to 2030

Officials say Phase 1 setbacks could help speed up Phase 2

Yee Mon Thu (Mia)Published: January 4, 2026, 3:19 PM
Photo courtesy of Bangkok Post

Thailand’s first high-speed rail project, linking Bangkok with Nakhon Ratchasima, has been delayed by at least one year due to unresolved land acquisition issues and complications caused by overlapping infrastructure projects.

Originally scheduled to begin operations in 2029, the Bangkok–Nakhon Ratchasima service is now expected to open in 2030, according to officials from the State Railway of Thailand (SRT).

Despite the delay, SRT officials believe lessons learned during Phase 1 will allow Phase 2 of the project, from Nakhon Ratchasima to Nong Khai, to be completed faster than initially planned.

The delay has been attributed primarily to land expropriation problems and coordination issues with the three-airport high-speed rail link, which connects Don Mueang, Suvarnabhumi, and U-Tapao airports.

Several sections of the Bangkok–Nakhon Ratchasima route overlap with the airport rail project, creating legal and contractual complications.

According to SRT’s deputy chief for special project and construction engineering, Kampol Boonchom, the most problematic section is Contract 4-1, which runs between Bang Sue and Don Mueang.

Under the original agreement, construction of this section was assigned to Asia Era One, a concessionaire led by CP Group, as both rail projects share structural components.

However, Asia Era One has requested contract renegotiations since 2018, with no resolution reached to date. The SRT is now awaiting government policy direction on whether it should proceed with construction independently.

Another stalled section, Contract 4-5 near Ayutthaya station, remains at zero progress due to its proximity to the Ayutthaya Historical Park, a Unesco World Heritage Site. Design adjustments are required to comply with UNESCO guidelines, further delaying work.

Phase 1 of the project spans 250.77 kilometres and includes elevated tracks, at-grade sections, and tunnels through mountainous areas such as Muak Lek and Lam Takhong. As of November 2025, overall construction progress stood at 50%. While several contracts have been completed or are nearing completion, two major sections remain stalled.

Image credit to Shutterstock

Despite these setbacks, SRT officials remain optimistic about Phase 2, which covers 357 kilometres from Nakhon Ratchasima to Nong Khai. The route mainly passes through flat terrain, which is expected to simplify construction and reduce delays.

Phase 2 was approved by the cabinet in February last year, with construction scheduled to begin in mid-2026 and operations expected in 2032.

The Bangkok–Nong Khai high-speed rail project originated from Thai–Chinese government cooperation during the administration of Prayut Chan-o-cha.

The initiative gained momentum following bilateral talks with Xi Jinping in late 2014, leading to a memorandum of understanding between Thailand and China.

When fully completed, the line is expected to significantly reduce travel times between Bangkok and the Northeast, forming a key part of Thailand’s long-term transport and regional connectivity strategy, according to Bangkok Post.

