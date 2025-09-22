Bangkok metro lines revert to original fares after 20-baht cap ends

Pheu Thai spokesperson urges BJT to reconsider, claiming the cap increased revenues and benefited over 100,000 commuters

Ryan Turner16 minutes agoLast Updated: Monday, September 22, 2025
SRT Red line train | Photo via Chitipat Witee/Witee Photography/Wikipedia

Operators of the Red and Purple metro lines in Bangkok’s suburbs will revert to standard fare rates starting October 1, as the previous administration’s 20-baht fare cap policy comes to an end.

A source within the Ministry of Transport, speaking to Bangkok Post, indicated that the transition from the Pheu Thai Party-led government to the Bhumjaithai Party has effectively ended the initiative that capped fares at 20 baht for all electric train lines.

Consequently, the pilot phase, which began on October 16, 2023, for the State Railway of Thailand’s (SRT) Red Line and the Purple Line, will end on September 30. Post this date, both lines will revert to their usual fare structures.

Sutep Punthupeng, CEO of SRT Electrified Train Co Ltd, the operator of the Red Line, stated that preparations are in progress to resume standard fare collections. Discussions have been held with the Transport Ministry and the Secretariat of the Cabinet to clarify the 20-baht fare cap scheme, with final directions contingent on the policy of the new transport minister.

Currently, Red Line fares range from 12 to 42 baht, with discounts available for students and the elderly. A monthly pass offering 50 trips for 1,250 baht, equating to about 25 baht per trip, will be reintroduced.

Likewise, the Purple Line fares range from 14 to 42 baht, with a 50% discount for children and the elderly, and a 10% discount for students.

BTS Skytrain (not part of the 20-baht fare cap initiative) | Photo via Grahamphoto23/Getty Images

Chanin Rungtanakiat, deputy spokesperson for the Pheu Thai Party, urged the new government to uphold the 20-baht fare cap scheme. He noted that the policy, in place for nearly two years, has directly benefited over 100,000 commuters in Bangkok and surrounding areas.

According to Chanin, the scheme does not require significant subsidies and has actually increased revenues by 12.28% due to higher ridership, reducing the state’s compensation obligations.

Before cancellation altogether, the Transport Ministry postponed the launch of Bangkok’s 20-baht flat train fare scheme from October to November, admitting that two relevant bills cannot be approved in time.

The Common Ticket System Management Act and the Railway Transport Act could not be completed before October 1, as confirmed by Transport Minister Suriya Juangroongruangkit on August 26.

