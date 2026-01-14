Bus passengers clash after woman criticises driver over delays in traffic jam

Key insights from the news Copy A public bus in Bangkok experienced a heated argument between passengers after a woman criticized the driver for delays caused by heavy traffic due to road construction.

The woman, frustrated by the slow journey, walked to the front of the bus to express her complaints, which irritated other passengers until a man intervened.

The man defended the driver, arguing that everyone wanted to get home quickly and that the woman's behavior was disrespectful and added pressure on the driver.

The incident, captured on video and shared on TikTok, sparked mixed reactions online, with some supporting the man's defense of the driver while others criticized his harsh remarks.

A heated argument broke out between two passengers on a public bus in Bangkok after a woman repeatedly complained about slow driving during heavy traffic congestion, sparking irritation among fellow commuters.

A witness shared a video of the incident on TikTok account @gotobedwithnext yesterday, January 13. The footage showed a woman dressed entirely in black engaging in a verbal confrontation with a man wearing a white striped shirt and beige trousers.

According to the TikTok user, several lanes on the road were closed due to the construction of a train station, resulting in severe traffic congestion. To avoid the gridlock, the bus driver was forced to take a narrow alley as a detour, significantly slowing the journey.

During the trip, the woman reportedly walked from the back of the bus to sit near the driver before repeatedly voicing her frustration about the situation. She was heard mumbling complaints saying…

“Why closing the road? It causes traffic jam. Someone should take a picture and lodge a complaint to the officials. You (the bus driver) are driving very slowly and got us struck in at the long red light. Other buses already reach the destinations except our car. I want to go home.”

The TikTok user claimed the woman continued to mutter similar remarks in the quiet bus, which began to irritate other passengers. No one initially intervened until the man in the striped shirt spoke up. He was heard telling the woman…

“Hey, show some respect to the driver please. He is on duty, and no one want to provide slow service or stop the car for fun.”

The woman replied, “I want to arrive home quickly”. Her response appeared to anger the man, who shouted back, “Then, you should go get your car and drive it yourself!”

He went on to point out that all passengers on the bus wanted to get home quickly but were still waiting patiently and trying to understand the situation. Before getting off the bus, the man made further remarks directed at the woman saying…

“Go buying your own car if you can! Who are you? Angel? Owner of the bus company? How much is your income? You’re just a crappy salaryman.”

The woman responded with insults as well. She made a sexist remark, calling the man a ladyboy.

The video quickly drew attention online, prompting mixed reactions from netizens. Many agreed that some of the man’s words were harsh and insulting, but believed he intervened with good intentions to defend the bus driver and discourage behaviour that added pressure on public transport workers.

Others argued that the woman’s repeated complaints were inappropriate, saying her actions placed unnecessary stress on both the driver and the ticket worker, who were already struggling to manage the service amid heavy traffic conditions.