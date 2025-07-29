Thai-Cambodian clashes claim lives of 15 civilians and 15 soldiers

Thai officials revealed that 15 civilians and 15 soldiers lost their lives in the ongoing border clashes, with 20 hospitals in the affected area disrupted by the violence.

The Ministry of Public Health of Thailand reported today, July 29, that 15 civilians were killed during the military clashes at multiple locations along the Thai-Cambodian border. Twelve people were seriously injured, and 13 others sustained minor injuries.

The ministry confirmed that the death toll rose by one following the latest clash in Surin province yesterday, July 28. Fourteen victims remain under treatment in hospital, while 11 others have been discharged to continue recovery at temporary shelters.

In addition to damage to residential areas, 20 hospitals in the region were affected, 13 were forced to close entirely, while seven remain partially operational.

Medical teams from various departments have joined forces to provide physical and psychological care to affected civilians. Following recent assessments, 293 out of 21,007 residents were found to be highly stressed, and 41 others were identified as being at risk of suicide.

The Minister of Public Health assured the public that all residents experiencing mental health issues would receive close care from psychologists.

Regarding military casualties, the Royal Thai Armed Forces (RTAF) confirmed that 15 Thai soldiers died while defending the nation’s sovereignty and its citizens. The fallen soldiers have been identified as:

Private Woranchit Yuangsuwan (died on July 24)

Sergeant Major First Class Thawatchai Busapha (died on July 25)

Sergeant Major First Class Jirayu Singhon (died on July 25)

Sergeant Nopadol Boonlert (died on July 25)

Sergeant Kritsada Noikot (died on July 25)

Corporal Sarawut Namsawat (died on July 25)

Sergeant Jirayut Inthuman (died on July 25)

Private Yannapat Kotsakha (died on July 26)

Sergeant Ammarin Phasuk (died on July 28)

Private Sirawit Pinyosuk (died on July 28)

Sergeant Major First Class Anothai Pongkaew (died on July 28)

Sergeant Major First Class Thirayut Sijuichai (died on July 28)

Sergeant Major First Class Apirom Songput (died on July 28)

Private Thirayut Krajangthong (died on July 28)

Corporal Torphong Phanduang (died on July 29)

RTAF also reported yesterday, July 28, that 103 soldiers were injured in the operation.

The Royal Thai Army (RTA) expressed its deepest condolences for the soldiers who died in the line of duty and pledged to provide the utmost care and support to their families and dependents, in honour of their sacrifice.

Authorities expressed hope that no further lives, especially those of civilians, would be lost, as both Thai and Cambodian representatives have recently agreed to a ceasefire and to refrain from targeting residential areas.

Further discussions are scheduled at the upcoming General Border Committee (GBC) meeting, set for August 4 and to be hosted by Cambodia. The meeting is expected to play a crucial role in establishing guidelines and measures to promote peaceful cooperation and security along the border.

Moreover, the meeting will provide an opportunity for military officials from both countries to engage in direct dialogue and information exchange, with the shared goal of restoring Thai-Cambodian relations.