Thai-Cambodian clashes claim lives of 15 civilians and 15 soldiers

Mental health crisis grows in wake of deadly border clashes

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch Petpailin21 minutes agoLast Updated: Tuesday, July 29, 2025
111 2 minutes read
Thai-Cambodian clashes claim lives of 15 civilians and 15 soldiers | Thaiger
Photo via Facebook/ NBT Connext

Thai officials revealed that 15 civilians and 15 soldiers lost their lives in the ongoing border clashes, with 20 hospitals in the affected area disrupted by the violence.

The Ministry of Public Health of Thailand reported today, July 29, that 15 civilians were killed during the military clashes at multiple locations along the Thai-Cambodian border. Twelve people were seriously injured, and 13 others sustained minor injuries.

The ministry confirmed that the death toll rose by one following the latest clash in Surin province yesterday, July 28. Fourteen victims remain under treatment in hospital, while 11 others have been discharged to continue recovery at temporary shelters.

In addition to damage to residential areas, 20 hospitals in the region were affected, 13 were forced to close entirely, while seven remain partially operational.

Medical teams from various departments have joined forces to provide physical and psychological care to affected civilians. Following recent assessments, 293 out of 21,007 residents were found to be highly stressed, and 41 others were identified as being at risk of suicide.

Thai people killed in clashes with Cambodia
Photo via Facebook/ MNBT Connext

The Minister of Public Health assured the public that all residents experiencing mental health issues would receive close care from psychologists.

Regarding military casualties, the Royal Thai Armed Forces (RTAF) confirmed that 15 Thai soldiers died while defending the nation’s sovereignty and its citizens. The fallen soldiers have been identified as:

Related Articles
  • Private Woranchit Yuangsuwan (died on July 24)
  • Sergeant Major First Class Thawatchai Busapha (died on July 25)
  • Sergeant Major First Class Jirayu Singhon (died on July 25)
  • Sergeant Nopadol Boonlert (died on July 25)
  • Sergeant Kritsada Noikot (died on July 25)
  • Corporal Sarawut Namsawat (died on July 25)
  • Sergeant Jirayut Inthuman (died on July 25)
  • Private Yannapat Kotsakha (died on July 26)
  • Sergeant Ammarin Phasuk (died on July 28)
  • Private Sirawit Pinyosuk (died on July 28)
  • Sergeant Major First Class Anothai Pongkaew (died on July 28)
  • Sergeant Major First Class Thirayut Sijuichai (died on July 28)
  • Sergeant Major First Class Apirom Songput (died on July 28)
  • Private Thirayut Krajangthong (died on July 28)
  • Corporal Torphong Phanduang (died on July 29)

RTAF also reported yesterday, July 28, that 103 soldiers were injured in the operation.

Border clash kills Thai soldiers
Photo via Facebook/ กองทัพภาคที่ 2

The Royal Thai Army (RTA) expressed its deepest condolences for the soldiers who died in the line of duty and pledged to provide the utmost care and support to their families and dependents, in honour of their sacrifice.

Authorities expressed hope that no further lives, especially those of civilians, would be lost, as both Thai and Cambodian representatives have recently agreed to a ceasefire and to refrain from targeting residential areas.

Frontline soldiers killed in boder clashes with Cambodia
Photo via Facebook/ กองทัพภาคที่ 2

Further discussions are scheduled at the upcoming General Border Committee (GBC) meeting, set for August 4 and to be hosted by Cambodia. The meeting is expected to play a crucial role in establishing guidelines and measures to promote peaceful cooperation and security along the border.

Moreover, the meeting will provide an opportunity for military officials from both countries to engage in direct dialogue and information exchange, with the shared goal of restoring Thai-Cambodian relations.

Latest Thailand News
Search continues for missing jet-ski operator off Phuket coast | Thaiger Phuket News

Search continues for missing jet-ski operator off Phuket coast

11 minutes ago
Thai-Cambodian clashes claim lives of 15 civilians and 15 soldiers | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai-Cambodian clashes claim lives of 15 civilians and 15 soldiers

21 minutes ago
Heavy rain warning for 9 provinces, rough seas ahead | Thaiger Thailand Weather Updates

Heavy rain warning for 9 provinces, rough seas ahead

32 minutes ago
Thai Government stands firm as border tensions with Cambodia escalate | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai Government stands firm as border tensions with Cambodia escalate

55 minutes ago
Cambodian Lieutenant caught spying on Thai military in Chanthaburi | Thaiger Crime News

Cambodian Lieutenant caught spying on Thai military in Chanthaburi

1 hour ago
Private photos leaked after phone repair at Phuket shopping mall | Thaiger Phuket News

Private photos leaked after phone repair at Phuket shopping mall

1 hour ago
Thailand and Cambodia agree to ease border tensions after high-level military talks | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand and Cambodia agree to ease border tensions after high-level military talks

2 hours ago
Civilian casualties rise to 53 as Thai-Cambodian conflict intensifies | Thaiger Thailand News

Civilian casualties rise to 53 as Thai-Cambodian conflict intensifies

2 hours ago
Thai Military slams Cambodian ceasefire claims as deceptive illusion | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai Military slams Cambodian ceasefire claims as deceptive illusion

3 hours ago
EOD Police destroy BM-21 rocket embedded under Buriram house | Thaiger Thailand News

EOD Police destroy BM-21 rocket embedded under Buriram house

3 hours ago
Elderly Thai couple killed in hit-and-run while fleeing border clashes | Thaiger Thailand News

Elderly Thai couple killed in hit-and-run while fleeing border clashes

3 hours ago
Police crackdown on narcotics network, seize assets worth 8 million baht | Thaiger Crime News

Police crackdown on narcotics network, seize assets worth 8 million baht

4 hours ago
Chiang Rai on alert as rising waters flood communities | Thaiger Northern Thailand News

Chiang Rai on alert as rising waters flood communities

4 hours ago
30 Myanmar migrants found hidden in truck after Ayutthaya highway chase | Thaiger Crime News

30 Myanmar migrants found hidden in truck after Ayutthaya highway chase

4 hours ago
Thai flag raised across Thailand to boost morale of soldiers at border | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai flag raised across Thailand to boost morale of soldiers at border

4 hours ago
Russian woman robbed in Pattaya, police launch manhunt | Thaiger Pattaya News

Russian woman robbed in Pattaya, police launch manhunt

4 hours ago
Trump revives US trade talks with Cambodia and Thailand post-ceasefire | Thaiger Business News

Trump revives US trade talks with Cambodia and Thailand post-ceasefire

5 hours ago
Thailand condemns Cambodia over ceasefire breach | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand condemns Cambodia over ceasefire breach

5 hours ago
SSO defends 49.2 million baht calendar project despite criticism | Thaiger Thailand News

SSO defends 49.2 million baht calendar project despite criticism

5 hours ago
Thai army dismisses Cambodia&#8217;s chemical weapon claims as fake news | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai army dismisses Cambodia’s chemical weapon claims as fake news

5 hours ago
Six dead in Bangkok market shooting amid longstanding disputes | Thaiger Bangkok News

Six dead in Bangkok market shooting amid longstanding disputes

22 hours ago
Mass shooting at Bangkok market leaves six dead, including gunman (video) | Thaiger Bangkok News

Mass shooting at Bangkok market leaves six dead, including gunman (video)

22 hours ago
French drug trafficking suspect captured in Phuket | Thaiger Phuket News

French drug trafficking suspect captured in Phuket

1 day ago
Buriram evacuates residents amid renewed hostilities near Thai-Cambodian border | Thaiger Thailand News

Buriram evacuates residents amid renewed hostilities near Thai-Cambodian border

1 day ago
Blaze destroys eight vehicles at Ban Rai hotel car park | Thaiger Thailand News

Blaze destroys eight vehicles at Ban Rai hotel car park

1 day ago
Politics NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch Petpailin21 minutes agoLast Updated: Tuesday, July 29, 2025
111 2 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Watch this conversation
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.
0
Comments are now open, have your sayx
()
x