Thai woman bitten after mistaking snake eggs for mushrooms

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch Petpailin51 seconds agoLast Updated: Monday, September 8, 2025
Photo via Facebook/ ศูนย์แจ้งข่าวบุรีรัมย์

A Thai woman in Buriram province mistook snake eggs for mushrooms and attempted to collect them, prompting a snake to attack her yesterday, September 7.

Her husband, 50 year old Bancha, rushed his 62 year old wife, Chalaem Pinsuwan, to Nang Rong Hospital with the dead snake in a plastic bag at around 9.30am. The snake was later identified as a Malayan pit viper, known in Thai as a Kapa.

Chalaem was bitten on her right middle finger. Doctors immediately administered antivenom and kept her under close observation. She will only be discharged once her blood tests confirm the absence of venom.

Speaking to ThaiRath, Chalaem explained that she had been collecting mushrooms in the Khao Khok Forest with her husband when the incident occurred. It was her first time foraging, encouraged by neighbours who were reportedly earning 1,000 to 2,000 baht per day from mushroom sales.

The couple had left home at around 5am and climbed the mountain, gathering three buckets of mushrooms. On their way back, Chalaem noticed some small white balls under the leaves on the ground and mistook them for mushrooms. When she tried to pick them up, the snake struck.

Photo via Facebook/ ศูนย์แจ้งข่าวบุรีรัมย์

She shouted for help, and Bancha quickly spotted the viper and killed it before rushing his wife to the hospital by motorcycle. He later said he was fortunate to know the forest paths well enough to get her to treatment in time.

The local community leader told Channel 7 that many villagers and outsiders flocked to the forest this year to search for mushrooms, as abundant rainfall caused more varieties to grow than in previous years.

A local rescue team also reported that three other villagers were bitten by snakes on the same day as Chalaem.

Photo via Facebook/ ลูกน้ำ กาญจนา

The Malayan pit viper is one of Thailand’s seven most venomous snakes, alongside the king cobra, cobra, green pit viper, Russell’s viper, banded krait and Malayan krait.

Its venom affects the blood system, causing severe bleeding at the bite site, rapid swelling and possible tissue necrosis, which can lead to gangrene. If untreated, it may result in dangerously low blood pressure and even death.

Photo via Wikipedia

Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.