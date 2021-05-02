Thailand
Mor Prom app crashes yesterday as people rush to register for vaccine roll out
The new Mor Prom (doctors ready) app, where people registered under the Thai public health system can register for the next round of Covid vaccinations, has seized up after only one day being live. Before the crash some 300,000 people had registered for the vaccine. There is also a LINE account where people can register. About 1 million people were unable to register due to the high traffic volume and problems with participating hospitals.
People can register in the first group of “vulnerable people.. the elderly and those who have seven chronic diseases”. People will still be able to register until the end of May.
There are some 11.7 million Thais over the age of 60. People considered with “chronic diseases” number around 4.3 million people. The vaccination program for these 2 groups will start on June 7.
A spokesperson for the Public Health ministry says the problems were mostly caused by participating hospitals not making slots available when people were registering. 160 hospitals have opened up slots for people to avail themselves of the 2 dose vaccines.
The first round of public vaccination is being administered by hospitals due to the age of the participants and their chronic diseases. The public health department has made around 20 million ‘booking slots’ available and urge people not to rush as the bookings will remain open for the whole of May.
Dr. Taweesilp Visanuyothin, spokesperson for the CCSA, says that the Ministry expects around 70% of the Thai population to get the vaccine at some stage this year.
“All eligible people should register and the data will be compared with the database in their areas. If all goes well, they can get the shots. Mor Prom is simply one of the registration channels.”
According to Bangkok Post, there was a lot of people registering their confusion and anger at not being able to access the Mor Prom app.
Some were unable to select their hospital-of-choice.
“The reservations were full and the steps complicated.”
On user said his 67 year old father could not find his name on the register.
“He received a suggestion that he make direct contact with the hospital.”
Others complained they simply couldn’t find their names despite that they were eligible.
Want more from the Thaiger family?
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Covid UPDATE: 1,940 new Covid infections, 21 new deaths
Sunday’s report from the Thai health ministry says that there has been 21 new deaths in the last 24 hour reporting period. and 1,940 new cases. There has been 82 people dying over the past 5 days in the current 3rd wave surge of Covid 19 around Thailand. Whilst there’s been a general trend downward over the past week, the recent days are still seeing new infection numbers hovering in the 1,500 – 2,000 zone each day. The death rate has been steadily growing.
New infections announced since April 25…
April 14 – 2,839
April 25 – 2,438
April 26 – 2,048
April 27 – 2,179
April 28 – 2,012
April 29 – 1,871
April 30 – 1,583
May 1 – 1,891
May 2 – 1,940
More information as it becomes available.
Want more from the Thaiger family?
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
US pushed to join call for patent-free Covid vaccines
The United States is being pushed to join a scheme to persuade all manufacturers of Covid-19 vaccines worldwide to give up their intellectual property rights. This would make all Covid-19 medications, treatments and vaccines patent-free, allowing manufacturers around the world to produce them locally. India and South Africa proposed this plan at the World Trade Organization.
As Covid-19 still spreads around the world, and countries like India and Brazil deep in crisis-level outbreaks, freeing up the production of vaccines by making the technology patent-free could lead to much-accelerated global vaccination.
A group of health experts are stressing that political opposition in Washington DC is standing in the way of the global advancement of the patent-free vaccines scheme. Hundreds of self-described public health faculty, administrators, students and practitioners presented a statement to the Biden administration advocating for the plan to give a temporary waiver of trade-related aspects of Intellectual Property Rights rules.
The group pointed out that we are facing continued Covid-19 deaths and suffering, plus we run the risk of recurring new variants emerging and Covid-19 developing resistance to treatment drugs. Things can’t get better until vaccines, treatment and testing are available worldwide to everyone in need. Making the intellectual property patent-free would expedite the production and distribution of vaccines dramatically.
Without sharing the technology needed to reproduce Covid-19 vaccines, the production of vaccines and inoculations will be hampered and slowed unnecessarily and to the detriment of global health. The letter estimated some poor and developing countries may not have full access to widespread vaccination for more than a decade, by as late as 2034.
SOURCE: Thai PBS World
Want more from the Thaiger family?
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Nowhere to hide: Face masks required in all 77 Thai provinces
You hate them. We hate them. We all hate wearing them. You hate endless reporting on them. We hate writing over and over about it. But… Face masks. They are no longer optional anywhere in Thailand.
First face masks became compulsory in a few places, then 31 provinces. Phuket even singled out “problem foreigners” refusing to wear masks. Soon 54 provinces implemented mask mandates. Then 63 provinces, as authorities showed people they were serious by started enforcing and cracking down on violators.
The Tourism Authority of Thailand announced – while including a complete list of all 77 provinces of Thailand – that face masks are required to be worn in public, indoors and outdoors, at all times. And the rule is being enforced with fines of up to 20,000 baht. First offences are 6,000 baht and escalate quickly for repeat offenders with 2nd offences paying 12,000 baht and after that 20,000 baht for a third offence.
21 people died of Covid-19 today in Thailand with over 1,800 new infections recorded, a rise after a week of daily decreases. over 67,000 people have contracted Covid-19 in Thailand and 270 people are on ventilators at the moment of this writing.
Whatever your personal beliefs on face masks might be, regardless of the science even, wearing a face mask is now the law in every corner of Thailand. You are not special, you do not get an exception. PM Prayut did not even get an exception. Just wear your face masks people!
The TAT also stressed that all travellers should follow their DMHTT scheme to prevent the spread of COVID-19:
- D – Distancing
- M – Mask wearing
- H – Handwashing
- T – Temperature check
- T – Thai Chana contact tracing application.
Here’s a list of provinces requiring face masks in public now. (Hint: it’s all 77 of them.)
|NORTHEASTERN REGION
Amnat Charoen
Bueng Kan
Buri Ram
Chaiyaphum
Kalasin
Khon Kaen
Loei
Maha Sarakham
Mukdahan
Nakhon Phanom
Nakhon Ratchasima
Nong Bua Lam Phu
Nong Khai
Roi Et
Sakon Nakhon
Si Sa Ket
Surin
Ubon Ratchathani
Udon Thani
YasothonCENTRAL REGION
Ang Thong
Ayutthaya
Bangkok
Chai Nat
Lop Buri
Kanchanaburi (only at markets, flea markets and floating markets)
Nakhon Nayok
Nakhon Pathom
Nonthaburi
Pathum Thani
Phetchaburi
Prachuap Khiri Khan
Ratchaburi
Samut Prakan
Samut Sakhon
Samut Songkhram (voluntarily)
Saraburi
Sing Buri
Suphan Buri
|NORTHERN REGION
Chiang Mai
Chiang Rai
Kamphaeng Phet
Lampang
Lamphun
Mae Hong Son
Nan
Nakhon Sawan
Phayao
Phetchabun
Phichit
Phitsanulok
Phrae
Sukhothai
Tak
Uthai Thani
UttaraditEASTERN REGION
Chachoengsao
Chanthaburi
Chon Buri
Prachin Buri
Rayong
Sa Kaeo
Trat
SOUTHERN REGION
SOURCE: Pattaya Mail and Tourism Authority Thailand
Want more from the Thaiger family?
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates
Covid UPDATE: 1,940 new Covid infections, 21 new deaths
Mor Prom app crashes yesterday as people rush to register for vaccine roll out
Sriracha Tiger Zoo in Chon Buri closes its doors forever
US pushed to join call for patent-free Covid vaccines
Nowhere to hide: Face masks required in all 77 Thai provinces
Thailand’s Southern Insurgency – who’s fighting who?
Japanese man who ran 12 million baht scam arrested in Pattaya
URGENT: Call for testing, Covid-19 on 7 Phuket flights
UN Security Council issues watered-down Myanmar statement
Covid UPDATE: 21 Covid-related deaths, infection numbers rise, provincial totals
Medical, business sectors blame government over Covid-19
Returning Thais tested for Indian variant of Covid-19
Vaccine appointments from today via Mor Prom LINE account
Covid UPDATE: 1,891 new infections, 21 deaths
Thai people not given choice which Covid-19 vaccine they receive
‘One Night In Bangkok’, an unlikely hit about a bygone era in Thailand
Thailand’s Southern Insurgency – who’s fighting who?
Nuns arrested for allegedly scamming hundreds out of a total of 10 million baht
Thai sweet shop gets mixed reviews over Buddhist amulet candies
All foreigners eligible for Covid-19 vaccine under Thailand’s vaccination plan
Covid UPDATE: 1,583 new cases and 15 deaths, provincial totals
India’s appeal to foreign aid has been granted with multiple nations sending help
Government insists Phuket re-opening will go ahead as planned
Health Ministry to investigate death of woman following Sinovac jab
Thai PM gives Covid curfew powers to individual provinces
500,000 Sinovac doses arrive in Thailand
Taxi driver relieves stress by shooting slingshot at cars and shops
Phuket foreigners called out again over “ignoring” Covid rules
Covid-19 task force to resume central role in handling of crisis
Covid UPDATE: Sunday 2,438 new infections announced, provincial totals
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Trending
- Bangkok3 days ago
‘One Night In Bangkok’, an unlikely hit about a bygone era in Thailand
- Insurgency17 hours ago
Thailand’s Southern Insurgency – who’s fighting who?
- Crime4 days ago
Nuns arrested for allegedly scamming hundreds out of a total of 10 million baht
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
All foreigners eligible for Covid-19 vaccine under Thailand’s vaccination plan
- Bangkok3 days ago
Thai sweet shop gets mixed reviews over Buddhist amulet candies
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Covid UPDATE: 1,583 new cases and 15 deaths, provincial totals
- Bangkok3 days ago
Taxi driver relieves stress by shooting slingshot at cars and shops
- Expats4 days ago
Phuket foreigners called out again over “ignoring” Covid rules
ynwaps
Sunday, May 2, 2021 at 10:11 am
I’d like to thank the 70% providing herd immunity to the young and healthy
Asger
Sunday, May 2, 2021 at 10:14 am
“On user said his 675 year old father could not find his name on the register.”….
I bet that is a typo! People are seriously getting old here in Thailand by now 🙂
Thaiger
Sunday, May 2, 2021 at 10:39 am
Thanks. Fixed! He’d certainly be at the front of the queue!