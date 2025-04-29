BMTA to launch super app for Bangkok commuters in October

Bangkok commuters may soon enjoy a smoother ride, digitally, at least. The Bangkok Mass Transit Authority (BMTA) announced that its much-anticipated “super app” is set to launch this October, promising to simplify payments, provide route updates, and offer a digital platform for feedback and complaints. But while the promise sounds slick, there are still a few speed bumps ahead.

Kittikarn Jomduang Jaruwanpolkul, director of the BMTA, revealed that the app, developed in partnership with Techforge Global Co Ltd, will allow users to pay for bus rides through an integrated system, bringing together multiple payment methods into a single digital platform.

Currently, BMTA buses accept cash, welfare cards, EMV cards (Europay, MasterCard or Visa), and mobile payment apps like TrueMoney and Paotang.

“Our long-term goal is to have all fare payments processed through one app. It will reduce cash reliance, improve transparency, and enhance passenger convenience.”

However, Kittikarn acknowledged the rollout won’t be entirely smooth.

One of the major issues is the app’s user experience.

“Passengers are required to input a lot of personal information, which may discourage them from using it,” he noted.

Additionally, there are financial hurdles. For every QR code transaction made through the app, commercial banks currently charge a 5-baht fee. This could significantly inflate operational costs for BMTA, which is already under financial strain.

The agency plans to negotiate with banks to reduce or waive these fees or seek alternative payment channels. Despite the push for digitalisation, Kittikarn admitted the BMTA cannot abandon cash payments altogether.

“The app will only benefit those who find it convenient. Cash will remain a necessary option for many.”

The “super app” is part of a larger 52-million-baht digital management upgrade awarded to Techforge Global on April 11. Beyond payments, the app will offer real-time updates on bus lines, route information, fare details, and even a dedicated complaint system to improve passenger feedback and service quality, reported Bangkok Post.

If successful, the BMTA’s super app could mark a major step toward smart commuting in Bangkok—if it can overcome the technical and financial glitches in its way.