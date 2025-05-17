Maha Sarakham man nets 12 million baht lottery windfall (video)

A man from Mueang Phayakkhaphum Phisai district in Maha Sarakham province recently became a multi-millionaire after winning 12 million baht in the Thai lottery.

The winning numbers were announced yesterday, May 16, with the first prize number being 251309. The news quickly spread on social media, with the village head of Khok Lam, Asda Nuek Kaewbutsa, expressing his joy on Facebook for the community’s lucky winner.

The winner, 26 year old Satthawat Horthaisong, also known as Bas, hosted a celebratory gathering at his home with friends, neighbours, and relatives. Satthawat shared that the winning number was inspired by the licence plate of his newly purchased pickup truck, which has brought him luck for four consecutive lottery draws. The truck’s number, 2709, played a significant role in his lucky streak, culminating in this substantial prize.

Satthawat bought the lottery tickets through Facebook, maintaining his habit of purchasing tickets ending in 09 from a younger village resident. After the draw, the friend delivered the winning ticket to his home. Satthawat promptly inscribed his name and phone number on the back and registered the win at the Phayakkhaphum Phisai Police Station.

Before the win, Satthawat had hoped to expand his house, and he attributes his good fortune to his late mother, to whom he expressed his aspirations. With the lottery winnings, he plans to pay off debts, save for his children’s education, and fulfil his dream of home renovations, reported KhaoSod.

Also claiming 12 million in lottery prize is a woman from Rayong who owns a restaurant. Yesterday, the usually quiet village of Ban Yang En in Mueang Thap Mon, Khao Chamao district, erupted with celebration after the lottery results were announced. The winning number, 251309, belonged to the 49 year old woman, a beloved local restaurateur known for her braised chicken noodles and pork leg rice.

About a month ago, her nephew was delivering durians when one of the vehicle’s wheels suddenly came off. The wheel landed on the roof of a relative’s house, which had a number ending in 309. This unusual incident caught her attention.

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.

