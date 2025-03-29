Pattaya hospitals evacuate patients after Myanmar earthquake

Pictures courtesy of The Pattaya News

Hospitals in Pattaya and Bang Lamung were thrown into action yesterday afternoon, March 28, after a massive earthquake in Myanmar sent shockwaves through the region, prompting emergency evacuations.

At 1.20pm yesterday, March 28, the Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) reported a 7.4-magnitude earthquake with its epicentre located in Myanmar at 21.682°N latitude and 96.121°E longitude, approximately 326 kilometres northwest of Mae Hong Son province. The tremor hit at a depth of just 10 kilometres—intensifying fears of aftershocks.

By 2.26pm, hospitals in Bang Lamung swiftly moved into high-alert mode. Medical staff began evacuating patients from high-rise buildings as a precaution against potential aftershocks.

At Pattaya Hospital, personnel, along with volunteers from the Sawang Boriboon Thammasathan Rescue Foundation, worked tirelessly to move patients to safer, open areas away from tall structures.

“Safety is our priority,” said a spokesperson from Pattaya Hospital. “We are closely monitoring the situation and taking all necessary precautions to protect our patients and staff.”

Once the situation stabilised, hospital staff began the gradual process of returning patients to the buildings, confident that the immediate danger had passed.

Pictures courtesy of Pattaya City Hospital Facebook

Meanwhile, in Pattaya Bay, the atmosphere remained calm with no immediate threat of danger. Tourists continued to enjoy boat rides, and marine activities proceeded as usual.

Local agencies, however, have ramped up efforts to monitor sea levels closely. They are particularly vigilant for any sudden changes, such as a rapid drop in water levels, which could indicate the possibility of a tsunami.

As of now, no significant damage has been reported in Pattaya, and authorities remain on high alert. Local officials have assured both residents and visitors that they are ready to respond should the situation escalate further, reported The Pattaya News.

“Though the earthquake didn’t cause immediate harm in our area, we are prepared for any developments,” said a local government representative. “We are committed to ensuring the safety of all in Pattaya.”

With the region still on edge, residents and tourists are advised to stay alert to official updates and follow safety protocols if necessary.

