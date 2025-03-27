Phuket goes high-tech with new heart care innovations

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal2 hours agoLast Updated: Thursday, March 27, 2025
81 1 minute read
Phuket goes high-tech with new heart care innovations
Pictures courtesy of ภูเก็ตโพสต์

Phuket is stepping up as a global medical hub, this time with a focus on matters of the heart. On Tuesday, March 25, Bangkok Hospital Phuket officially launched a suite of high-tech innovations aimed at transforming cardiac care in Thailand, positioning itself as a leader in the advanced diagnosis and treatment of heart disease.

The launch event, held at the hospital’s third-floor conference room, was presided over by Phuket Vice Governor Suwit Pansengiam, who praised the initiative for elevating medical standards and boosting Phuket’s ambition to become a true city of health.

Bangkok Hospital Phuket is constantly advancing healthcare quality. This launch proves its dedication to using cutting-edge technology to provide world-class treatment. I commend everyone involved for pushing Phuket forward as a health tourism destination.”

Phuket goes high-tech with new heart care innovations | News by Thaiger

Related Articles

Phuket goes high-tech with new heart care innovations | News by Thaiger

Under the banner CardioScan 360°: Accurate in Every Dimension for a Healthy Heart, the event introduced three groundbreaking interventional radiology innovations aimed at revolutionising cardiac diagnostics:

  1. Spectral CT: This advanced imaging technology allows doctors to view tissue and blood vessels in unprecedented detail. It detects coronary artery plaques and calcium deposits without invasive procedures, speeding up diagnosis and reducing the need for catheterisation.

  2. 3 Tesla MRI: A powerful, next-gen MRI that delivers ultra-sharp images of the brain, heart, bones, and joints. It enhances diagnostic accuracy without surgery, making it a game-changer in both cardiac and general medicine.

  3. Biplane Cardiac Catheterisation: A dual-angle X-ray system that gives real-time, detailed imaging of the heart and blood vessels. It improves procedural accuracy and reduces limitations seen in traditional X-rays.

Phuket goes high-tech with new heart care innovations | News by Thaiger

Phuket goes high-tech with new heart care innovations | News by Thaiger

“These technologies not only improve cardiovascular care but also help diagnose other complex diseases like cancer, brain disorders, and musculoskeletal conditions,” said Dr Lalita Kongsiha, Director of Bangkok Hospital Phuket.

Dr Chusak Kuptanon, Director of the Heart and Vascular Center, added, “Our patient-focused, value-based care model is supported by a multidisciplinary team of specialists working together to offer precise, effective, and fast treatment.”

Phuket goes high-tech with new heart care innovations | News by Thaiger

The Heart and Vascular Center is open daily from 7.30am to 5pm, with 24-hour emergency support for critical cardiac events like heart attacks, arrhythmias, and heart failure, according to Phuket Post.

So if your heart skips a beat, Phuket might just be the safest place to be.

Phuket goes high-tech with new heart care innovations | News by Thaiger

Phuket goes high-tech with new heart care innovations | News by Thaiger

Latest Thailand News
10% Songkran bus fare discount for off-peak travel Thailand News

10% Songkran bus fare discount for off-peak travel

1 hour ago
Bangkok&#8217;s new archways to boost Charoen Krung&#8217;s cultural growth Bangkok News

Bangkok’s new archways to boost Charoen Krung’s cultural growth

2 hours ago
Digital money registration opens for those sans smartphones Thailand News

Digital money registration opens for those sans smartphones

2 hours ago
Accident or foul play? Thai woman killed by husband&#8217;s pickup Bangkok News

Accident or foul play? Thai woman killed by husband’s pickup

2 hours ago
Sacred ritual at Wat Thep Sorn Thamaram draws notable crowd Thailand News

Sacred ritual at Wat Thep Sorn Thamaram draws notable crowd

2 hours ago
Big Brother boost: Pattaya invests 2.1 million baht in CCTV Pattaya News

Big Brother boost: Pattaya invests 2.1 million baht in CCTV

2 hours ago
Thai labour minister pledges 400 baht wage hike by May 1 Thailand News

Thai labour minister pledges 400 baht wage hike by May 1

2 hours ago
ChatGPT update sparks fake Bangkok Bank slip warning Thailand News

ChatGPT update sparks fake Bangkok Bank slip warning

2 hours ago
Bangkok delivery rider accuses customer for locking him up Bangkok News

Bangkok delivery rider accuses customer for locking him up

3 hours ago
Fiery inferno: Phuket car audio shop blaze torches vehicles Phuket News

Fiery inferno: Phuket car audio shop blaze torches vehicles

3 hours ago
61 billion baht Motorway 8 project to begin in 2027 Transport News

61 billion baht Motorway 8 project to begin in 2027

3 hours ago
Similan scandal: Park boss booted over dodgy e-ticket scheme Thailand News

Similan scandal: Park boss booted over dodgy e-ticket scheme

3 hours ago
Russian man arrested in Phuket for reckless driving with kids exposed Phuket News

Russian man arrested in Phuket for reckless driving with kids exposed

3 hours ago
Rape-accused Bangkok MP denies vote-for-favour claims Bangkok News

Rape-accused Bangkok MP denies vote-for-favour claims

3 hours ago
Funeral woe turns to joy as Thai parents realise ‘dead’ son is alive Thailand News

Funeral woe turns to joy as Thai parents realise ‘dead’ son is alive

4 hours ago
Renowned Thai abbot dies from heatstroke amid soaring temperatures Thailand News

Renowned Thai abbot dies from heatstroke amid soaring temperatures

4 hours ago
PM Paetongtarn heads to Phuket to boost sustainable tourism Phuket News

PM Paetongtarn heads to Phuket to boost sustainable tourism

4 hours ago
Air quality worsens, affecting 56 Thai provinces with high PM2.5 Thailand News

Air quality worsens, affecting 56 Thai provinces with high PM2.5

4 hours ago
‘You park, we arrest’: Pattaya cracks down for order Pattaya News

‘You park, we arrest’: Pattaya cracks down for order

4 hours ago
Thieves steal Honda Wave 125i motorcycles in Saraburi heist Thailand News

Thieves steal Honda Wave 125i motorcycles in Saraburi heist

4 hours ago
Thailand approves mega entertainment complex bill with casino cap Bangkok News

Thailand approves mega entertainment complex bill with casino cap

5 hours ago
Pattaya lifeguards and foreigner rescue man from suicide (video) Pattaya News

Pattaya lifeguards and foreigner rescue man from suicide (video)

5 hours ago
Suspect in 7.8 million baht gold robbery arrested Crime News

Suspect in 7.8 million baht gold robbery arrested

5 hours ago
Behind bars and under fire: Thailand’s prisons slammed for slow reform Thailand News

Behind bars and under fire: Thailand’s prisons slammed for slow reform

5 hours ago
Thai transwoman and boyfriend arrested for killing brother Crime News

Thai transwoman and boyfriend arrested for killing brother

5 hours ago
HealthPhuket NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal2 hours agoLast Updated: Thursday, March 27, 2025
81 1 minute read
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.

Related Articles

Digital money registration opens for those sans smartphones

Digital money registration opens for those sans smartphones

2 hours ago
Accident or foul play? Thai woman killed by husband&#8217;s pickup

Accident or foul play? Thai woman killed by husband’s pickup

2 hours ago
Sacred ritual at Wat Thep Sorn Thamaram draws notable crowd

Sacred ritual at Wat Thep Sorn Thamaram draws notable crowd

2 hours ago
Big Brother boost: Pattaya invests 2.1 million baht in CCTV

Big Brother boost: Pattaya invests 2.1 million baht in CCTV

2 hours ago