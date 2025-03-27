Phuket goes high-tech with new heart care innovations

Phuket is stepping up as a global medical hub, this time with a focus on matters of the heart. On Tuesday, March 25, Bangkok Hospital Phuket officially launched a suite of high-tech innovations aimed at transforming cardiac care in Thailand, positioning itself as a leader in the advanced diagnosis and treatment of heart disease.

The launch event, held at the hospital’s third-floor conference room, was presided over by Phuket Vice Governor Suwit Pansengiam, who praised the initiative for elevating medical standards and boosting Phuket’s ambition to become a true city of health.

Bangkok Hospital Phuket is constantly advancing healthcare quality. This launch proves its dedication to using cutting-edge technology to provide world-class treatment. I commend everyone involved for pushing Phuket forward as a health tourism destination.”

Under the banner CardioScan 360°: Accurate in Every Dimension for a Healthy Heart, the event introduced three groundbreaking interventional radiology innovations aimed at revolutionising cardiac diagnostics:

Spectral CT: This advanced imaging technology allows doctors to view tissue and blood vessels in unprecedented detail. It detects coronary artery plaques and calcium deposits without invasive procedures, speeding up diagnosis and reducing the need for catheterisation. 3 Tesla MRI: A powerful, next-gen MRI that delivers ultra-sharp images of the brain, heart, bones, and joints. It enhances diagnostic accuracy without surgery, making it a game-changer in both cardiac and general medicine. Biplane Cardiac Catheterisation: A dual-angle X-ray system that gives real-time, detailed imaging of the heart and blood vessels. It improves procedural accuracy and reduces limitations seen in traditional X-rays.

“These technologies not only improve cardiovascular care but also help diagnose other complex diseases like cancer, brain disorders, and musculoskeletal conditions,” said Dr Lalita Kongsiha, Director of Bangkok Hospital Phuket.

Dr Chusak Kuptanon, Director of the Heart and Vascular Center, added, “Our patient-focused, value-based care model is supported by a multidisciplinary team of specialists working together to offer precise, effective, and fast treatment.”

The Heart and Vascular Center is open daily from 7.30am to 5pm, with 24-hour emergency support for critical cardiac events like heart attacks, arrhythmias, and heart failure, according to Phuket Post.

So if your heart skips a beat, Phuket might just be the safest place to be.