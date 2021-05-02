Covid UPDATE: 1,940 new Covid infections, 21 new deaths

The new Mor Prom (doctors ready) app, where people registered under the Thai public health system can register for the next round of Covid vaccinations, has seized up after only one day being live. Before the crash some 300,000 people had registered for the vaccine. There is also a LINE account where people can register. About 1 million people were unable to register due to the high traffic volume and problems with participating hospitals.

People can register in the first group of “vulnerable people.. the elderly and those who have seven chronic diseases”. People will still be able to register until the end of May.

There are some 11.7 million Thais over the age of 60. People considered with “chronic diseases” number around 4.3 million people. The vaccination program for these 2 groups will start on June 7.

A spokesperson for the Public Health ministry says the problems were mostly caused by participating hospitals not making slots available when people were registering. 160 hospitals have opened up slots for people to avail themselves of the 2 dose vaccines.

The first round of public vaccination is being administered by hospitals due to the age of the participants and their chronic diseases. The public health department has made around 20 million ‘booking slots’ available and urge people not to rush as the bookings will remain open for the whole of May.

Dr. Taweesilp Visanuyothin, spokesperson for the CCSA, says that the Ministry expects around 70% of the Thai population to get the vaccine at some stage this year.

“All eligible people should register and the data will be compared with the database in their areas. If all goes well, they can get the shots. Mor Prom is simply one of the registration channels.”

According to Bangkok Post, there was a lot of people registering their confusion and anger at not being able to access the Mor Prom app.

Some were unable to select their hospital-of-choice.

“The reservations were full and the steps complicated.”

On user said his 675 year old father could not find his name on the register.

“He received a suggestion that he make direct contact with the hospital.”

Others complained they simply couldn’t find their names despite that they were eligible.

