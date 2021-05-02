Tourism
Sriracha Tiger Zoo in Chon Buri closes its doors forever
One of Thailand’s most popular and visited Tiger zoos has announced that it’s closing its doors, permanently. Sriracha Tiger Zoo, a Chon Buri tourist magnet, located in Nong Kham, was in operation for 24 years. Wasan Temsiriphong, the MD of the Sriracha Tiger Zoo operation said that they will meet with employees on Monday to discuss termination payments and the reasons for the decision.
He maintained that the current restrictions imposed by officials had sealed the zoo’s fate, already trading in very difficult economic circumstances with only domestic tourists to draw on for the past 12 months. For now there has been no announcement about the fate of the animals who currently reside at the zoo.
TheTiger Zoo originally opened on April 23, 1997 and was the largest facility in the world that bred and raised the Bengal tiger. The Thaiger visited the zoo nearly a decade ago, with an open mind, and was mildly entertained but found some of the shows and attitudes towards the animals outdated, although we saw nothing that suggested that the animals were poorly treated, notwithstanding they were in a zoo.
The most peculiar thing we saw was the nursery where pig mums were feeding tiger cubs and tiger mums were feeding baby piglets. But it was all this strangeness that was clearly part of the attraction of the zoo that attracted busloads of tourist every day until Thailand’s borders were closed last year.
Visitors could also get a photo feeding or patting a tiger.
It was also famous for its bizarre animal shows featuring crocodiles, pigs, elephants, camels, rabbits and snakes. The zoo and its attractions had polarised reviews from visitors – some loving the experience, others claiming it was cruel and depressing. From TripAdvisor…
“I have been here with customers for a day trip with lunch . It’s very kind and well organised with many kinds of Show as Tigers show, Elephant Show and pigs Show. Where is opportunity to take pictures with animals lol”
“In my opinion one of the greatest of animals great to see the preservation element the only downside was the guy hitting the tiger during the show hope one day the tiger has its day.”
“I liked it more than my son did. I habe meber been that close to such a giant “cat” before. My son fed little tigers and played with them… We took a picture with small tigers for 200B. Taking pic with big tiger 200B, 400B with liger. Each time, they take your phone and make pictures with it. Elephant show was funny, crocodile show seemd a bit dangerous to me. Tiger show was ok. All shows last approx.20 minutes. We didn’t watch pig race, but still it took us 4 hours.”
But some visitors were scathing…
“Visited after a tip off from a friend who said the zoo was under investigation for farming tigers for the illegal tiger bone wine trade. If you walk around the back of the main tourist cages you will see squalid more commercial cages where tigers are held before being exported for tiger bone wine. This is animal cruelty at its worst, not only are they keeping tigers in a victorian zoo like enclosure at the front where tourists can pose with them for a fee (which is so wrong I dont even know where to begin) – there’s even a tiger show (which is frankly disgusting), but it’s also a front for the commercial breeding of tigers for chinese tiger bone wine. The fact this place is allowed to keep on operating hints that authorities are turning a blind eye. Please please please do not go, do not support and educate yourself on ethical travelling!”
“My partner and I visited this zoo as one of our travel companions booked us tickets. What greeted us when we got there was a horrible experience. It was more a test of endurance than a fun day out.
First we came to the tigers. The smaller ones were in tiny cages, running in circles and pushing their faces up against the metal. The bigger ones were clearly malnourished and drugged; they were chained to the ground and hit by the staff to encourage them to perform for the amusement of tourists. They were also walking in circles. There was one tiger that had pictures taken with visitors. This animal was clearly too tired to move, and was directed with a stick via a worker.
Then came the pig race, which speaks for itself. A bunch of pigs have a race as people watch on in bottom-of-the-barrel amusement.
If you value, respect, or merely have an interest in animals, DO NOT visit this zoo. It is a hellhole.”
You can read more of the reviews HERE.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Medical, business sectors blame government over Covid-19
Corporations are losing faith in Thailand’s political leaders as many in the medical, financial and business sector are placing the blame on the Prayut government for the current Covid-19 situation. They claim that corruption and cronyism is hindering and dampening a more decisive and productive course of action.
The Chamber of Commerce has already offered logistical support to expedite vaccinations with private hospitals offering to buy their own vaccines for distribution. Legal hoops by the health ministry are holding up the process along with vacillation from the government about allowing private entities to purchase vaccines, separate from the government.
Thailand ranks 124th out of 154 countries on the percentage of adults who have had at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine. And nearly 40,000 new Covid-19 infections have sprung from the third wave over the past 6 weeks.
An online campaign is gaining speed calling for the resignation of Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul helmed by a group called Mor Mai Thon, Thai for “doctors won’t tolerate this”. The campaign has gathered more than 200,000 signatures in the last few days on the recently-reinstated-in-Thailand petition site Change.org.
The strong move puts pressure on PM Prayut who had generally received the support of the middle class and the corporate sector since coming to power in a military coup in 2014. But with the countries medical crisis and shrinking economy, he may be losing that base. Business leaders have been critical of the slow vaccine rollout with the Thai Chamber of Commerce speaking out strongly about the damage to the economy as people are not getting vaccinated.
There’s more at stake here than just the vaccine roll out as the ruling Palang Pracharat coalition relies heavily on the support of the Bhumjaithai Party, led by the current Deputy PM and Public Health Minister Anutin. The public spat between the PM and his minister has resulted in Anutin’s sidelining as Prayut takes control of the country’s Covid levers.
The business and tourism sector are pointing the finger at PM Prayut and his government for failing to distribute and administer the vaccines, and not encouraging citizens to get vaccinated as quickly as possible. Tourism officials believe that the more efficient vaccine roll out in neighbouring countries like Hong Kong, Singapore, and Vietnam will draw the tourists that cannot come into ill-prepared Thailand.
Delays in the domestic production of AstraZeneca by Siam Bioscience has drawn whispered criticism for fear of strong punishment under the countries lese majeste laws. The company has strong links with the Thai royal family.
“Siam Bioscience is a biopharmaceuticals manufacturer founded in 2009 through the King’s Fund, which was set up by the Late King Rama IX to improve health and wellbeing.”
Registration and approval for vaccines from Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson are still hanging in the balance and Sinovac is the main vaccine available in the country so far.
Last year the Thai government enjoyed praise for their strong containment of the Coronavirus outbreak and started this year on a positive note with efforts to acquire 63 million vaccines for half the population. But that praise is fading as missteps are not doing enough to contain the Covid-19 outbreak and vaccinate people against it.
Some political shuffling has taken place within the Thai government to try to quell the angry voices from the medical and business community. The PM has been granted stronger authority as a Covid czar to enforce laws like the Communicable Disease Act, stoking fears of authoritarian abuse. Thammasat University political scientist Prajak Kongkirati sees the move as an act of desperation.
“He has to show that he is doing something because the criticism is coming from his core supporters who he needs for political stability. The anger over vaccines has shaken Prayut’s support base.”
SOURCE: Nikkei Asia
Myanmar
Myanmar preparing to shut down import of Thai soft drinks via land transport
Thailand’s Commerce Minister is preparing to hold urgent talks with Myanmar following the news that Burmese officials are planning a ban on the import of Thai soft drinks over land. Jurin Laksanawisit says the reason for the ban is not known, with Myanmar insisting only imports via ship will be allowed. This ramps up the cost for Thai businesses and is believed to be the result of ongoing political unrest in the neighbouring country.
From May 1, Myanmar is expected to implement a ban on Thai drink imports via land, understood to be worth around 10 billion baht a year. According to a Bangkok Post report, the ban affects all soft drinks, including sweetened condensed milk and instant coffee, which will only be permitted into Myanmar via ship.
There has been some speculation that many citizens in Myanmar are calling for a boycott of all goods from companies affiliated with the Burmese army. On February 1, the military staged a coup which ousted the democratically-elected government of civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi. The country has been in turmoil ever since, with anti-coup protests being met with increasing violence from the military regime.
The Bangkok Post reports that between January and February this year, the value of drinks exports to Myanmar rose by 10% to 2 billion baht. The exports are valued at around 10 billion baht a year, with the drinks usually sent via land checkpoints in Ranong, as well as the Mae Sai district of Chiang Rai and the Mae Sot district in Tak.
Jurin says he plans to ask Burmese officials to reconsider the ban, pointing out that Thailand has also imported large volumes of goods from Myanmar, but the value of such imports remains low while transportation is affected by the ongoing unrest.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
More closures in Bangkok, in force now
It’s not a formal lockdown, but it may as well be, with newly announced closures from the Bangkok Metropolitan Authority.
From Monday, April 26, a lot more services, public spaces and businesses around Bangkok are now closed. Additionally events will be limited to just 20 people, down from the former limitation of 50 people. Face mask-wearing will be enforced with a fine of 20,000 baht, a situation that is now in force in 42 other provinces around the country (more have been added since yesterday’s article).
But there is no curfew, although shopping centres must now close at 8pm, supermarkets at 9pm and convenience stores will have to close at 10pm until 4am. More about the early closing of those services in red zone provinces HERE.
Here is a list of the businesses, public spaces and service that are now closed or have restricted hours…
