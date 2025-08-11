Monitor lizard crashes through ceiling at Ayutthaya beauty shop

Unexpected visitor sparks chaos as locals race to trap massive reptile

Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee10 minutes agoLast Updated: Monday, August 11, 2025
85 1 minute read
Monitor lizard crashes through ceiling at Ayutthaya beauty shop | Thaiger
Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

A large monitor lizard caused a stir after crashing through the ceiling of Lady Beauty in Bang Pa-in district, Ayutthaya province, today, August 11. Captured by CCTV, the animal startled the shop owner, prompting an immediate call for assistance from the Ayutthaya Ruam Jai Association.

The team specialised in capturing reptiles arrived with the necessary equipment to help. Upon inspection, they discovered a damaged ceiling in the back of the shop, where goods were stored. The monitor lizard had taken refuge among a pile of boxes, requiring the team to carefully remove them to locate the animal.

Once found, the monitor lizard fiercely resisted capture, slipping from the grasp of the team and escaping to the front of the shop. This caused panic among the staff, who scrambled to avoid the creature.

Monitor lizard crashes through ceiling at Ayutthaya beauty shop | News by Thaiger
Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

After a tense pursuit, the team managed to recapture the lizard, though it continued to struggle. The capture operation took over 30 minutes before the monitor lizard was safely secured in a bag for release back into the wild, reported KhaoSod.

The shop owner explained that sounds had been heard on the ceiling for several days, but they did not suspect a monitor lizard. It was only when the ceiling collapsed in the middle of the night that they checked the CCTV footage, revealing the unexpected intruder. They waited until morning to request assistance from the officials.

Monitor lizard crashes through ceiling at Ayutthaya beauty shop | News by Thaiger

In similar news, a large monitor lizard unexpectedly entered a home, frightening an elderly woman. Her daughter suggested the reptile, possibly chased by a dog, was trying to steal eggs. The event, caught on video, quickly spread across social media.

Related Articles

On February 8, reporters visited the single-story zinc-roofed shelter in Bangkok’s Bang Khun Thian coastal area where the incident took place. Phayao, a 78 year old resident, described how she was watching TV when the monitor lizard climbed in through one window, walked around her, and exited through another.

Latest Thailand News
Monitor lizard crashes through ceiling at Ayutthaya beauty shop | Thaiger Thailand News

Monitor lizard crashes through ceiling at Ayutthaya beauty shop

10 minutes ago
Thai army says Cambodia misuus landmine clearance funds amid fresh blast | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai army says Cambodia misuus landmine clearance funds amid fresh blast

23 minutes ago
Thailand ranked top in Asia for cultural heritage wealth | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand ranked top in Asia for cultural heritage wealth

23 minutes ago
Couple arrested transporting stolen motorcycles to southern border | Thaiger Crime News

Couple arrested transporting stolen motorcycles to southern border

36 minutes ago
Thai woman turns herself in after bathroom cleaner attack on ex-boyfriend | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai woman turns herself in after bathroom cleaner attack on ex-boyfriend

2 hours ago
French man injured in Pattaya apartment altercation with girlfriend&#8217;s family | Thaiger Crime News

French man injured in Pattaya apartment altercation with girlfriend’s family

3 hours ago
Police investigate unidentified man&#8217;s drowning at Kalim Beach, Phuket | Thaiger Phuket News

Police investigate unidentified man’s drowning at Kalim Beach, Phuket

3 hours ago
Bangkok raids seize illegal goods worth over 20 million baht | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok raids seize illegal goods worth over 20 million baht

3 hours ago
Indian man arrested for 90,000-baht fake bank transfer slip at Pattaya Walking Street | Thaiger Pattaya News

Indian man arrested for 90,000-baht fake bank transfer slip at Pattaya Walking Street

3 hours ago
Cambodian workers leave Thailand amid threats to citizenship and property | Thaiger Thailand News

Cambodian workers leave Thailand amid threats to citizenship and property

3 hours ago
Illegal e-waste operation importing phones to Thailand exposed | Thaiger Crime News

Illegal e-waste operation importing phones to Thailand exposed

3 hours ago
Unexploded Cambodian rockets found in Surin fields after evacuation | Thaiger Thailand News

Unexploded Cambodian rockets found in Surin fields after evacuation

4 hours ago
Thai minister defends Singaporean politician over border dispute comments | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai minister defends Singaporean politician over border dispute comments

4 hours ago
Man arrested in Khon Kaen for motorcycle theft spree | Thaiger Crime News

Man arrested in Khon Kaen for motorcycle theft spree

4 hours ago
Chon Buri fisherman catches crocodile instead of fish | Thaiger Thailand News

Chon Buri fisherman catches crocodile instead of fish

4 hours ago
Man found dead on marble bench at Chon Buri health centre | Thaiger Thailand News

Man found dead on marble bench at Chon Buri health centre

4 hours ago
Surat Thani temple abbot found with drugs, monks defrocked | Thaiger Thailand News

Surat Thani temple abbot found with drugs, monks defrocked

4 hours ago
Tragic fall claims life of 66 year old in Mae Hong Son | Thaiger Thailand News

Tragic fall claims life of 66 year old in Mae Hong Son

4 hours ago
Heavy rain warning for 44 provinces in Thailand | Thaiger Thailand Weather Updates

Heavy rain warning for 44 provinces in Thailand

5 hours ago
Thai soldiers seize 13,000 packs of untaxed cigarettes near border | Thaiger Crime News

Thai soldiers seize 13,000 packs of untaxed cigarettes near border

1 day ago
Nightclub raid in Nonthaburi uncovers drugs, 16 test positive | Thaiger Crime News

Nightclub raid in Nonthaburi uncovers drugs, 16 test positive

1 day ago
Python invades Thai home, elderly woman loses cat | Thaiger Thailand News

Python invades Thai home, elderly woman loses cat

1 day ago
Burned car with skeleton found at Khao Khom Ma cliff | Thaiger Crime News

Burned car with skeleton found at Khao Khom Ma cliff

1 day ago
Man stabbed in Bangkok after confrontation over a glance | Thaiger Bangkok News

Man stabbed in Bangkok after confrontation over a glance

1 day ago
Violent snooker game dispute leaves man hospitalised in Pattaya | Thaiger Crime News

Violent snooker game dispute leaves man hospitalised in Pattaya

1 day ago
Thailand News
Tags
Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee10 minutes agoLast Updated: Monday, August 11, 2025
85 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Watch this conversation
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Bright Choomanee

Bright Choomanee

With a degree in English from Srinakharinwirot University, Bright specializes in writing engaging content. Her interests vary greatly, including lifestyle, travel, and news. She enjoys watching series with her orange cat, Garfield, in her free time.
0
Comments are now open, have your sayx
()
x