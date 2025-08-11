Monitor lizard crashes through ceiling at Ayutthaya beauty shop

A large monitor lizard caused a stir after crashing through the ceiling of Lady Beauty in Bang Pa-in district, Ayutthaya province, today, August 11. Captured by CCTV, the animal startled the shop owner, prompting an immediate call for assistance from the Ayutthaya Ruam Jai Association.

The team specialised in capturing reptiles arrived with the necessary equipment to help. Upon inspection, they discovered a damaged ceiling in the back of the shop, where goods were stored. The monitor lizard had taken refuge among a pile of boxes, requiring the team to carefully remove them to locate the animal.

Once found, the monitor lizard fiercely resisted capture, slipping from the grasp of the team and escaping to the front of the shop. This caused panic among the staff, who scrambled to avoid the creature.

After a tense pursuit, the team managed to recapture the lizard, though it continued to struggle. The capture operation took over 30 minutes before the monitor lizard was safely secured in a bag for release back into the wild, reported KhaoSod.

The shop owner explained that sounds had been heard on the ceiling for several days, but they did not suspect a monitor lizard. It was only when the ceiling collapsed in the middle of the night that they checked the CCTV footage, revealing the unexpected intruder. They waited until morning to request assistance from the officials.

In similar news, a large monitor lizard unexpectedly entered a home, frightening an elderly woman. Her daughter suggested the reptile, possibly chased by a dog, was trying to steal eggs. The event, caught on video, quickly spread across social media.

On February 8, reporters visited the single-story zinc-roofed shelter in Bangkok’s Bang Khun Thian coastal area where the incident took place. Phayao, a 78 year old resident, described how she was watching TV when the monitor lizard climbed in through one window, walked around her, and exited through another.