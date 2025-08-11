17 year old Thai schoolboy attacks teacher after exam dispute

Photo via Amarin TV

A 17 year old Thai schoolboy attacked a female teacher at a school in the central province of Uthai Thani on August 5, allegedly because he was dissatisfied with his exam score.

The physical assault came to light after the victim shared her account with a well-known teacher who runs the Facebook page Teacher Arty. The page posted details of the incident yesterday, August 10, igniting widespread debate among Thai teachers and parents.

The story later attracted the attention of several news agencies, but the teacher declined to give an interview, saying she was not yet ready. However, she insisted she would pursue legal action against the teenage attacker to the fullest extent.

According to Thai news reports, the incident occurred when the mathematics teacher was preparing to announce exam results to her students. The boy approached her to ask for his score, and she informed him that he had received 18 out of 20.

The schoolboy requested clarification on why he had not been awarded full marks. The teacher explained that, although he had given the correct answers, he had failed to show the working process as required by the assignment guidelines.

Schoolboy attacks female teacher
Photo via Amarin TV

The teenager argued that he should receive full marks for having the correct answers, so the teacher advised him to consult other teachers if he wished to dispute her decision.

The boy left to speak to other staff members, but later returned to demand full marks again. He persistently asked the teacher to reconsider, but she stood by her original decision.

The boy reportedly kicked the teacher’s desk before leaving the classroom. Around ten minutes later, he returned and shouted at her, “You must apologise to me.” When she refused and asked, “Who should be the one issuing an apology?” the boy launched a violent attack.

He repeatedly punched and kicked the teacher. His classmates attempted to intervene, but the attacker did not stop until a male teacher arrived.

Thai boy assautls teacher after losing exam marks
Photo via Facebook/ คอข่าวเพชรบูรณ์

The boy allegedly continued verbally abusing the victim, saying, “You lack teaching maturity. You’d be better off as a student, not a teacher. You deserve this.”

The female teacher suffered bruising to her eye, a swollen head, and serious rib injuries. She filed a complaint at Nong Chang Police Station. The boy’s parents contacted her to apologise on his behalf.

The school suspended the attacker, after which he resigned from the institution. As of now, there have been no updates on the legal proceedings. The boy and his family have also declined to speak to the media.

3 hours ago
