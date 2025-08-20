Ayutthaya vendor defends against teen robbers with fruit knife

In the early hours at Wang Noi Market, Ayutthaya, two teenagers attempted to rob a vendor at knifepoint, demanding 1,000 baht. The vendor, however, defended himself with a fruit knife, causing the assailants to flee.

The incident, captured on CCTV and shared on social media, occurred at 4.43am yesterday, August 19, in Lam Sai subdistrict, Wang Noi district. The footage shows two teenagers approaching a vendor’s motorbike sidecar. One wore a red helmet and black shirt with camouflage shorts, wielding a knife, while the other wore a black hoodie and similar shorts.

The first teenager threatened the vendor, demanding 1,000 baht (US$30). The vendor, explaining he only had money for purchasing goods, was forced to brandish a fruit knife for self-defence, prompting the youths to escape.

A report from 33 year old Nattapong, who posted the CCTV footage online, details the event. He was preparing to open his shop when an elderly customer parked his sidecar motorbike to buy ice.

The teenagers approached and demanded money from the elderly man. Despite insisting he had none to spare, one teenager advanced, prompting the man to retrieve a fruit knife from his cart for protection. Alarmed, the teenagers fled behind the market.

Nattapong, arriving just as the elderly man called for help, pursued the suspects behind his shop but was unable to locate them, reported KhaoSod.

