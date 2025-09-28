Ayutthaya restaurant brawl leaves owner’s father injured (video)

Yesterday, on September 27, the Ayutthaya brawl between a restaurant owner and a customer escalated to a physical altercation and car collision, leaving the restaurant owner’s father seriously injured. Police are set to summon all involved for questioning.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Samart Raksasat, an investigative officer in Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya district, responded to reports of a dispute involving vehicles colliding at a restaurant on Ayutthaya-Sena Road in Ban Pom Subdistrict.

A video captured by a bystander showed people arguing and fighting, followed by two cars crashing into each other and a utility pole, causing significant damage.

At the scene, only debris from a white Toyota car, belonging to the restaurant owner, was found, indicating front-end damage.

In further investigation at the Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya police station, a black Nissan pickup truck was examined. The vehicle, registered in Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya, had a damaged driver’s side door, a broken rear window, and a large brick inside.

The truck’s owner, 32 year old Yossakpol, reported the incident, explaining that he was with his family, including his parents, his wife, and three children aged between eight months and 15 years, when they arrived at the restaurant for a meal.

While unloading a stroller from the truck, the restaurant owner drove in, prompting Yossakpol to caution him about potential danger. This led to a verbal dispute.

Nuea, a 27 year old driving a white pickup truck, recounted that he was attempting to park when he noticed Yossakpol’s vehicle parked askew. He called his partner, 33 year old Ta, to assist with parking. Meanwhile, Yossakpol exited his vehicle and entered the restaurant.

Nuea mentioned that his vehicle was equipped with a reverse camera and that he was signalling the car to prevent any harm to the customer.

Nuea continued, stating the customer initiated the argument, resulting in a heated exchange. His father, who intervened, was assaulted and sustained severe injuries, requiring urgent medical attention at Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya Hospital and later a transfer to Bangpakok Hospital in Bangkok due to being struck by a hard object in the chest.

Ta mentioned that his partner, Nuea, found it difficult to park because of the customer’s obstructive parking. He insisted that the reversing was monitored to ensure no harm to the customers, who are valued by the restaurant.

However, a verbal confrontation with the customer ensued over the parking issue. Ta recounted that an older man approached, leading to further challenges and arguments.

Nuea’s father intervened, but the situation escalated into a physical altercation, as shown in the footage.

In similar news, a violent clash also broke out at a popular hotpot restaurant in Central Pattaya earlier this year. A verbal argument between a transgender woman, another woman, and her brother spiralled into a chaotic brawl, leaving broken glass, blood, and three people hospitalised.

Eyewitnesses reported punches, kicks, and a beer glass being hurled, which caused severe injuries, including a slash to one man’s wrist. Police intervened and transferred all injured parties to hospital, with the case later handed over for legal proceedings.

Both incidents highlight how minor disputes inside restaurants can quickly escalate into dangerous altercations, endangering diners and damaging public safety.

Insurance representatives from both parties documented the vehicle and scene conditions to assist in the investigation.

The police will question all involved to determine culpability and assess damages, while awaiting medical reports on the injured party to proceed with legal actions, reported by KhaoSod.