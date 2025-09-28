Ayutthaya restaurant brawl leaves owner’s father injured (video)

Bystander footage shows chaos as fight erupts

Photo of Yee Mon Thu (Mia) Yee Mon Thu (Mia)9 hours agoLast Updated: Sunday, September 28, 2025
1,071 2 minutes read
Ayutthaya restaurant brawl leaves owner’s father injured (video) | Thaiger
Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

Yesterday, on September 27, the Ayutthaya brawl between a restaurant owner and a customer escalated to a physical altercation and car collision, leaving the restaurant owner’s father seriously injured. Police are set to summon all involved for questioning.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Samart Raksasat, an investigative officer in Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya district, responded to reports of a dispute involving vehicles colliding at a restaurant on Ayutthaya-Sena Road in Ban Pom Subdistrict.

A video captured by a bystander showed people arguing and fighting, followed by two cars crashing into each other and a utility pole, causing significant damage.

At the scene, only debris from a white Toyota car, belonging to the restaurant owner, was found, indicating front-end damage.

In further investigation at the Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya police station, a black Nissan pickup truck was examined. The vehicle, registered in Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya, had a damaged driver’s side door, a broken rear window, and a large brick inside.

The truck’s owner, 32 year old Yossakpol, reported the incident, explaining that he was with his family, including his parents, his wife, and three children aged between eight months and 15 years, when they arrived at the restaurant for a meal.

While unloading a stroller from the truck, the restaurant owner drove in, prompting Yossakpol to caution him about potential danger. This led to a verbal dispute.

Related Articles

Nuea, a 27 year old driving a white pickup truck, recounted that he was attempting to park when he noticed Yossakpol’s vehicle parked askew. He called his partner, 33 year old Ta, to assist with parking. Meanwhile, Yossakpol exited his vehicle and entered the restaurant.

Ayutthaya restaurant brawl leaves owner's father injured (video) | News by Thaiger
Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

Nuea mentioned that his vehicle was equipped with a reverse camera and that he was signalling the car to prevent any harm to the customer.

Nuea continued, stating the customer initiated the argument, resulting in a heated exchange. His father, who intervened, was assaulted and sustained severe injuries, requiring urgent medical attention at Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya Hospital and later a transfer to Bangpakok Hospital in Bangkok due to being struck by a hard object in the chest.

Ta mentioned that his partner, Nuea, found it difficult to park because of the customer’s obstructive parking. He insisted that the reversing was monitored to ensure no harm to the customers, who are valued by the restaurant.

However, a verbal confrontation with the customer ensued over the parking issue. Ta recounted that an older man approached, leading to further challenges and arguments.

Nuea’s father intervened, but the situation escalated into a physical altercation, as shown in the footage.

In similar news, a violent clash also broke out at a popular hotpot restaurant in Central Pattaya earlier this year. A verbal argument between a transgender woman, another woman, and her brother spiralled into a chaotic brawl, leaving broken glass, blood, and three people hospitalised.

Eyewitnesses reported punches, kicks, and a beer glass being hurled, which caused severe injuries, including a slash to one man’s wrist. Police intervened and transferred all injured parties to hospital, with the case later handed over for legal proceedings.

Both incidents highlight how minor disputes inside restaurants can quickly escalate into dangerous altercations, endangering diners and damaging public safety.

Insurance representatives from both parties documented the vehicle and scene conditions to assist in the investigation.

The police will question all involved to determine culpability and assess damages, while awaiting medical reports on the injured party to proceed with legal actions, reported by KhaoSod.

Latest Thailand News
Man&#8217;s kidney sale for iPhone leaves him disabled at 31 | Thaiger Thailand News

Man’s kidney sale for iPhone leaves him disabled at 31

7 hours ago
Ayutthaya restaurant brawl leaves owner&#8217;s father injured (video) | Thaiger Thailand News

Ayutthaya restaurant brawl leaves owner’s father injured (video)

9 hours ago
Transport pioneer Je Kiew dies at 88, leaves billion-baht legacy | Thaiger Thailand News

Transport pioneer Je Kiew dies at 88, leaves billion-baht legacy

10 hours ago
Thai minister accuses Cambodia of violating ceasefire at UN assembly | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai minister accuses Cambodia of violating ceasefire at UN assembly

10 hours ago
Bangkok sinkhole repairs on track for October 8 completion | Thaiger Thailand News

Bangkok sinkhole repairs on track for October 8 completion

12 hours ago
MG sedan crashes into Chiang Mai shop, narrowly missing tourists | Thaiger Thailand News

MG sedan crashes into Chiang Mai shop, narrowly missing tourists

12 hours ago
Historic Phuket temple hall demolished for safety despite local upset | Thaiger Phuket News

Historic Phuket temple hall demolished for safety despite local upset

12 hours ago
Malaysia strengthens halal economy through digital ecosystem and partnerships | Thaiger Business News

Malaysia strengthens halal economy through digital ecosystem and partnerships

12 hours ago
Military crackdown at Sa Kaeo border nabs 19 in trafficking bust | Thaiger Thailand News

Military crackdown at Sa Kaeo border nabs 19 in trafficking bust

13 hours ago
Father admits to shooting son over violent behaviour in Udon Thani | Thaiger Thailand News

Father admits to shooting son over violent behaviour in Udon Thani

14 hours ago
Lawyers in Thailand accused of faking papers to steal estate | Thaiger Crime News

Lawyers in Thailand accused of faking papers to steal estate

1 day ago
Man stabs friend to death in jealous rage at Korat party | Thaiger Crime News

Man stabs friend to death in jealous rage at Korat party

1 day ago
Bags of cannabis dumped outside Udon Thani home baffle locals | Thaiger Cannabis News

Bags of cannabis dumped outside Udon Thani home baffle locals

1 day ago
Intoxicated man rescued after sprinting into Jomtien sea | Thaiger Pattaya News

Intoxicated man rescued after sprinting into Jomtien sea

1 day ago
AOT pushes for new global flight routes at Hong Kong forum | Thaiger Aviation News

AOT pushes for new global flight routes at Hong Kong forum

1 day ago
Lotto hopefuls flock to Ang Thong’s 200 year old ‘lucky tree’ | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Lotto hopefuls flock to Ang Thong’s 200 year old ‘lucky tree’

1 day ago
Thais urged to check credit yearly and escape debt traps | Thaiger Business News

Thais urged to check credit yearly and escape debt traps

1 day ago
Teen futsal player dies in motorbike crash on Bangkok bridge | Thaiger Bangkok News

Teen futsal player dies in motorbike crash on Bangkok bridge

2 days ago
Californian man found dead in Patong hotel room | Thaiger Phuket News

Californian man found dead in Patong hotel room

2 days ago
Chinese man caught posing as tour guide at Pattaya pier | Thaiger Pattaya News

Chinese man caught posing as tour guide at Pattaya pier

2 days ago
Patong’s promenade revamp drags on with no end in sight | Thaiger Phuket News

Patong’s promenade revamp drags on with no end in sight

2 days ago
Bangkok hosts ASEAN’s biggest sustainability expo | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok hosts ASEAN’s biggest sustainability expo

2 days ago
Chon Buri truck crash kills woman, injures 5 in pile-up | Thaiger Pattaya News

Chon Buri truck crash kills woman, injures 5 in pile-up

2 days ago
Thailand braces for Bualoy storm chaos with heavy floods ahead | Thaiger Thailand Weather Updates

Thailand braces for Bualoy storm chaos with heavy floods ahead

2 days ago
&#8216;Eel of fortune&#8217; has locals hooked on lucky lottery numbers (video) | Thaiger Central Thailand News

‘Eel of fortune’ has locals hooked on lucky lottery numbers (video)

2 days ago
Crime NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Yee Mon Thu (Mia) Yee Mon Thu (Mia)9 hours agoLast Updated: Sunday, September 28, 2025
1,071 2 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Yee Mon Thu (Mia)

Yee Mon Thu (Mia)

Yee Mon Thu (Mia) is an SEO content writer at The Thaiger, where she writes engaging articles on business, lifestyle, and travel and she combines her global perspective with a passion for storytelling. Beyond writing, she thrives in project management, branding, and digital media. Mia believes in the power of words to connect and inspire, aiming to create content that resonates with readers worldwide.