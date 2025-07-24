Thailand to sell water monitor lizards for breeding at 500 baht each

Officials finalise legal framework as global interest fuels conservation-linked commerce

Puntid Tantivangphaisal
July 24, 2025
Pictures courtesy of Department of National Parks Facebook

The Department of National Parks, Wildlife, and Plant Conservation (DNP) in Thailand plans to sell water monitor lizards as breeding stock, highlighting their attractive skin patterns.

Business interest has surged, particularly from international markets, positioning these creatures as a new economic asset for locals to breed and sell.

During a meeting on July 2, the Wildlife Preservation and Protection Committee agreed to set the breeding water monitors’ price at 500 baht each. This decision followed legal amendments allowing these animals to be bred under specific guidelines from the department.

The regulations are currently being refined and will soon be published in the Royal Gazette, making them legally binding.

Director of the Wildlife Conservation Office Chalerm Pumma noted significant interest from entrepreneurs seeking to engage in this new venture. Interested parties can contact the Khao Son Wildlife Breeding Station in Ratchaburi province for further information and support.

The station currently houses around 400 water monitors, sourced from residential areas where they posed a nuisance. Residents can report such instances via the Forest Protection Hotline on 1362. Captured animals undergo initial health checks before being relocated to the breeding station, which also houses approximately 1,000 pythons.

The department encourages potential breeders to visit the Khao Son station to understand the requirements. Once approved, buyers will pay 400 baht for the monitor and an additional 100 baht for a microchip, making the total cost 500 baht.

 

Each monitor released from the station will be microchipped to prevent illegal capture from the wild, as they are still classified as protected wildlife, reported KhaoSod.

Before the policy change, the department maintained these animals until the end of their natural life. The Khao Son station receives weekly reports of 10 to 20 monitors found in homes.

The station features two 1-rai ponds with water and trees, and feeds the monitors chicken and fish, approximately 40 to 50 kilogrammes, three times a week.

Private entities contribute to the feeding costs. Pythons and reticulated pythons, priced at 400 and 500 baht respectively, are also bred economically.

Chalerm explained that the business interest partly stems from the water monitors’ beautiful patterns, which are considered more attractive than crocodile skin in international markets.

While not yet popular in Thailand, some businessmen suggest using the name Varanus salvator, but Chalerm clarified that the official legal name remains water monitor under the protected species list.

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal3 hours agoLast Updated: Thursday, July 24, 2025
