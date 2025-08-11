Thai army says Cambodia misuus landmine clearance funds amid fresh blast

The Royal Thai Army (RTA) accused Cambodia of violating the Ottawa Treaty and deceiving several countries into donating funds for landmine clearance, claiming no operations have taken place, and another Thai soldier lost his left ankle in a landmine blast in the Isaan province of Si Saket.

Thailand and Cambodia held a meeting of the General Border Committee (GBC) in Malaysia on August 7 and agreed on a third ceasefire following recent border clashes. The agreement contained 13 key points, with both countries pledging to bring peace and safety to civilians living along the border.

However, Thailand claimed that Cambodia refused to include landmine clearance and scam call centre crackdowns in the truce. According to Acting Defence Minister General Nattaphon Nakpanich, Cambodia requested that the two issues raised by Thailand be postponed until the next meeting.

Following the agreement, no further military clashes were reported, despite suspicious drones being spotted in the area.

Unfortunately, with most landmines still in place along the border, three Thai soldiers were injured in another landmine blast on August 9, this time in Chon Don Ao in Si Sa Ket.

The soldiers were patrolling within Thai territory when one of them, Sergeant Major First Class Thanee Phaha, stepped on a landmine. Thanee lost his left ankle in the explosion, while two other soldiers sustained injuries on their arms and backs, as well as eardrum damage.

The blast prompted the RTA to deploy more troops to locate and dispose of the remaining landmines. RTA spokesperson Winthai Suwaree reported that 18 PMN-2 landmines were discovered at the site, 16 packed in sacks and two placed hastily on the ground without being buried.

In addition to the landmines, the military also found several RPG rockets and grenade launchers at a location where Cambodian soldiers had allegedly crossed into Thai territory and set up a temporary camp.

The RTA stated that the landmines were newly installed and accused Cambodia of violating the Ottawa Convention by stockpiling and using them, despite receiving international funding for their removal and for supporting landmine victims.

Following the latest incident, Thailand’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs submitted three official complaints to the President-designate of the 22nd Meeting of the States Parties to the Ottawa Convention regarding three landmine blasts: at Chong Bok on July 23, Chong An Ma on July 24, and Chong Don Ao on August 9.

The Thai government is now calling for action against Cambodia for breaching the treaty and has urged the country to clarify the matter to the committee and the public.