Ayutthaya abbot scammed, loses 120k baht to call centre gang

A prominent abbot from Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya province admitted to being deceived by a call centre gang, leading to a personal indiscretion which he later regretted.

At Wat Chang Lek in Bang Sai district, locals gathered to support the abbot, Prakhru Pratheep Watcharaporn, who is also the district head monk of Ban Klueng. Prakhru Suwat Bunyoophas, the district head monk of Bang Sai, and Prakhru Baidika Noppharat Pakphitcharoen, the district secretary, attended a meeting to investigate the matter and clarify the situation with residents.

Prakhru Suwat Bunyoophas commented on the uproar caused by the video, emphasising that monks are continuously reminded to adhere to monastic disciplines. He acknowledged that misunderstandings can occur, but stressed that the incident, which occurred over a year ago, has been addressed through monastic disciplinary procedures. This involved a review by the monastic council, considering various traditions, laws, and regulations.

Prakhru Baidika Noppharat Pakphitcharoen mentioned that the video in question dates back to March, coinciding with Prakhru Pratheep’s appointment as the district head monk. The monastic council promptly investigated, and Prakhru Pratheep confessed to the misconduct, which was a violation of monastic discipline. He underwent a corrective process called pavāraṇa three times over the past year.

Despite his confession, a resident voiced opposition to his role as abbot, leading to a debate among the community. The district secretary explained that the abbot’s actions did not warrant expulsion from the monastic order, and any decision to leave the monkhood would be voluntary.

Prakhru Pratheep clarified that the incident began with a woman, posing as a donut seller, contacting him on Facebook. After 10 days of conversation, he was tricked into inappropriate behaviour, followed by threats and demands for money, which led to a total payment of approximately 120,000 baht. He reported the matter to the monastic council and accepted responsibility for his lapse in judgement, reported KhaoSod.

The abbot has since cooperated with police to pursue legal action against the woman, who is part of a call centre gang. Unfortunately, the investigation revealed that the perpetrators are based abroad, making it difficult to apprehend them.

Despite the personal and communal impact of this incident, Prakhru Pratheep expressed remorse and resolved to uphold his monastic duties with greater vigilance, vowing not to repeat such mistakes.