Monitor lizard invades Bangkok home, elderly woman startled (video)

Picture courtesy of @gigchollada03 TikTok

A large monitor lizard unexpectedly entered a home, startling an elderly woman. Her daughter speculated the reptile was driven by a dog while attempting to steal eggs. The incident was captured on video and shared widely on social media.

Yesterday, February 8, reporters visited the scene in the Bang Khun Thian coastal area of Bangkok, where the event occurred in a single-story zinc-roofed shelter. Phayao, a 78 year old resident, recounted that she was watching television when the monitor lizard climbed through the window, circled her, and exited through another window.

Advertisements

Having lived in this house for several years, she had never experienced anything similar and was terrified due to the lizard’s considerable size.

Her 49 year old daughter, Kannika, explained the incident took place on February 6. The monitor lizard entered through the window and landed near her mother.

The elderly woman, who has muscle weakness, was startled but remained still. She then attempted to call her granddaughter for help.

Loading…

The granddaughter quickly came to check, causing the frightened reptile to escape through the window without harming the elderly woman. Kannika believes the monitor lizard was chased into the house by a dog from a nearby duck pen, as duck eggs had gone missing before the incident, reported KhaoSod.

The footage shared online was from a security camera installed inside the home for safety, which captured the entire event.

Advertisements

In similar news, a jumbo-sized monitor lizard caused a stir at 4.30pm on February 16 last year when it made an unexpected entrance into a couple’s bathroom in Chachoengsao province, Thailand. Rescue workers were called to the scene at a rental room within Bang Khla Market, Bang Samak, Bang Pakong district, where they encountered the 2-metre-plus reptile.

The homeowner, 33 year old Prasitthichok, reported the incident after the large monitor lizard had crawled into the room he shares with his partner. The lizard, which took refuge in the bathroom, was agitated and regularly hissed at anyone approaching.