Ayutthaya couple found dead in suspected murder-suicide

Police suspect retired temple worker fatally shot wife before turning gun on himself

Photo of Ryan Turner Ryan Turner2 hours agoLast Updated: Monday, October 27, 2025
Image of the scene | Photo via KhaoSod

A retired temple caretaker in Ayutthaya is believed to have shot his wife before turning the gun on himself inside their home last night, October 26.

Police from Phachi Police Station were called to a house in Phachi district around 7pm after reports of a shooting. Rescue workers from the Phutthaisawan Foundation and forensic officers also attended the scene.

At the single-storey house, officers found the bodies of two people, identified as 70 year old Pairoj and his wife, 66 year old Jamnian.

Jamnian was found sitting in a reclining chair with a gunshot wound to the right side of her chest. Nearby, Pairoj was discovered lying on the floor with a gunshot wound to the mouth that exited through the back of his head.

A shotgun was resting on his body, and two spent 12-gauge shells were recovered from the scene. Police found no signs of a struggle.

Ayutthaya couple found dead in suspected murder-suicide | News by Thaiger
A spent shotgun shell | Photo via KhaoSod

A neighbour, 47 year old Buppha, discovered the bodies after noticing the house was unusually dark and quiet. When she turned on the lights, she found the couple unresponsive and immediately alerted authorities.

The couple reportedly lived alone, while their adult daughter lives nearby. Locals described them as kind and active in the community. Pairoj had retired several years ago and worked as a layman assisting at a nearby temple, while Jamnian was a homemaker.

Their daughter, 43 year old Thidarat, said her parents had no serious health issues or history of conflict.

Neighbours also told police that Pairoj was well-known in the area for helping with religious ceremonies and driving monks to collect alms each morning.

Investigators collected gunshot residue samples from both victims and nearby surfaces. Initial findings suggest Pairoj may have shot his wife before turning the gun on himself. According to KhaoSod, police estimate the deaths occurred three to five hours before the bodies were found.

The bodies were transferred to the Institute of Forensic Science under the Ministry of Justice in Pathum Thani for autopsy. Meanwhile, police are interviewing relatives and neighbours to determine the motive behind the murder-suicide.

