Mayor arrested for extorting money from contract workers in Thailand

Probe widens as police dig into claims of bribery and abuse of office

Picture courtesy of Thairath

The mayor of Tha Sila municipality in Sakon Nakhon province has been arrested for allegedly extorting money from contract workers in exchange for job extensions.

The arrest was led by Police Major General Jruykiat Pankaeo, deputy commissioner of the Central Investigation Bureau, in collaboration with officials from the Public Sector Anti-Corruption Commission and the National Anti-Corruption Commission.

The 46 year old suspect, identified as Mana, mayor of tambon Tha Sila in Song Dao district, was apprehended under a warrant from the Region 4 Criminal Court for corruption and misconduct cases issued on August 21. He is accused of demanding and accepting illicit payments in his official role.

Additionally, 46 year old Winai was arrested for allegedly collecting payments on behalf of the mayor. The investigation was prompted by complaints from municipal contract workers who reported being pressured to pay 25,000 baht (US$775) each for their contract renewals.

In late June, Mana reportedly called a meeting with 50 to 60 employees, indicating that the municipality lacked funds to continue their employment. He suggested that those wishing to retain their jobs should meet him privately, reported Bangkok Post.

During a sting operation, officials recorded a victim delivering an initial instalment of 15,000 baht (US$465) through Winai, a local shop owner and associate of the mayor. Ten days later, the remaining amount was also handed over, with the police possessing video evidence.

In similar news, police in Chiang Mai’s San Sai district have detained the assistant district chief on extortion charges, following complaints from migrant worker brokers.

Boonyarit Nipawanich, who also heads the Region 5 Registration Management Centre at the Chiang Mai branch, was arrested by officers from the Central Investigation Bureau’s (CIB) Anti-Corruption Division. The operation, led under the direction of CIB deputy commissioner Police Major General Jaroonkiat Pankaew, focused on allegations of corruption in migrant worker registration processes.

