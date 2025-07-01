Chiang Mai official arrested for extorting migrant worker brokers

Daily bribes reportedly totaled 200,000 baht

Bright Choomanee
Tuesday, July 1, 2025
Chiang Mai official arrested for extorting migrant worker brokers
Picture courtesy of Central Investigation Bureau

In Chiang Mai‘s San Sai district, the assistant chief has been detained for extortion, following allegations from brokers of migrant workers in the northern province.

Boonyarit Nipawanich, who also serves as the head of the Registration Management Centre, Region 5, at the Chiang Mai branch, was apprehended by the Central Investigation Bureau’s Anti-Corruption Division. The arrest, involving charges of corruption in migrant worker registration, was directed by CIB deputy commissioner Police Major General Jaroonkiat Pankaew.

Boonyarit was taken into custody at the San Sai district office by officers led by Police Major General Prasong Chalermphan, commander of the Anti-Corruption Division. This was executed under a warrant from the Region 5 Criminal Court for Corruption and Misconduct, accusing him of unlawfully demanding or accepting property in exchange for performing or abstaining from duties and misconduct in office.

Complainants accused Boonyarit of imposing a 200 baht (US$6) queue fee per migrant worker on brokers in the area. Those who refused to pay reportedly faced delays or outright rejection of their applications.

In certain instances, agents who did not comply were wrongfully accused of submitting forged documents. Due to fears of repercussions and delays, many brokers opted to pay the fee.

With the office handling at least 1,000 migrant registrations daily, it is estimated that Boonyarit collected over 200,000 baht (US$6,160) daily from these queue fees.

The investigation is being widened to ascertain if additional officials were involved and to trace the flow of the illicit funds, reported Bangkok Post.

In similar news, a former finance minister has publicly exposed widespread police corruption in Phuket, revealing an ongoing extortion scheme targeting tourists. Sommai Phasee took to Facebook to denounce the practice, stating that officers are allegedly demanding bribes ranging from 10,000 to 20,000 baht from foreign visitors to avoid being taken to the station.

