Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal12 minutes agoLast Updated: Thursday, September 4, 2025
Pattaya drug trafficker arrested after lengthy police operation | Thaiger
Pictures courtesy of Highway Police Divison Facebook

Police in Pattaya have arrested a 33 year old man following a major investigation into drug trafficking and forged licence plates, with the suspect charged for distributing narcotics and using fake documents.

A significant bust in Pattaya has led to the arrest of a major drug dealer, 33 year old Chai (pseudonym), who was apprehended by the Highway Police Division (HPD) after an expanded investigation into a drug ring and forged licence plates. The arrest follows a warrant issued by the Pattaya Provincial Court on July 24 on charges including distributing Category 1 narcotics and forging official documents.

The investigation dates back to June, when Chon Buri Highway Police arrested three suspects, including Oil (pseudonym), for a series of offences, including forgery of licence plates, driving under the influence of drugs, and illegal possession of crystal methamphetamine (Ice).

During the investigation, police seized the vehicle used by the suspects, along with two packets of Ice weighing a total of 1.1 grammes. Upon further questioning, Oil confessed to purchasing the drugs from Chai and revealed that he had forged the licence plates.

Evidence showed that Chai had been selling drugs to retail customers in the Pattaya area and had a history of multiple drug-related offences.

With this new information, police expanded their investigation, leading to the identification of Chai as a key figure in the drug trade. Coordinating with Pattaya City Police, the Highway Police obtained a court warrant and tracked Chai to his residence in Bang Lamung district, Chon Buri province. When officers arrived, Chai attempted to flee but was swiftly arrested.

A preliminary investigation revealed that Chai appeared intoxicated by drugs and admitted to using substances at his home. A subsequent search of his property uncovered a large quantity of drug paraphernalia and a bag of ketamine, a Category 2 psychotropic substance. Chai was then taken for drug testing, which confirmed the presence of methamphetamine in his system, reported สวพ.FM91.

Chai was transferred to Nong Prue Police Station for legal proceedings, while Pattaya City Police continued their coordination to ensure further arrests linked to the ongoing investigation.

