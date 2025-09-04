Phuket tackles high fees at Deep Sea Port after complaints

Phuket’s provincial officials convened an urgent meeting yesterday to address growing complaints from transport operators regarding the high entrance fees being charged at Phuket Deep Sea Port.

The meeting, chaired by Vice Governor Samawit Suphanphai, took place at the Damrongtham Centre (Phuket Provincial Ombudsman’s Office) in Phuket Provincial Hall yesterday, September 3. The discussions were deemed crucial enough to involve Phuket’s Internal Security Operations Command (ISOC), with Deputy Director Rear Admiral Prapan Srisuwipha overseeing the proceedings.

Also present were key figures, including Phuket Provincial Ombudsman Monchai Sae Lao, Phuket Land Transport Office (PLTO) Chief Adcha Buachan, and representatives from the Ministry of Interior’s Department of Provincial Administration (DOPA) and law enforcement agencies.

The meeting sought to address concerns raised by van operators who claimed that the fees charged at the port were excessively high, and, in some cases, equivalent to those levied on buses.

Van operators argued that, as smaller-scale tourist services, the entrance charges were disproportionately affecting their livelihoods. They said that the fees were unfair, particularly given that their services cater to fewer passengers than buses, and expressed concern over their ability to remain profitable under the current charging system.

The official report following the meeting suggested that “Phuket Deep Sea Port and local communities should collaborate to establish appropriate, transparent, and standardised fares to ensure fairness for all operators.” It also emphasised the importance of maintaining a peaceful tourism atmosphere and fostering good relations within the community.

However, the report failed to mention the specific amounts that van drivers are currently required to pay, and notably, it did not include a representative from Phuket Deep Sea Port Co Ltd, reported The Phuket News.

While other attendees were clearly identified by nameplates at the table, the port company representative remained anonymous.

Corporate registry data shows that Phuket Deep Sea Port Co Ltd was established in 2016 with an initial investment of 389 million baht, and has seen significant growth in its share prices since September 1.

Despite the importance of the port in local operations, the Phuket Marine Office, responsible for enforcing port control measures, was conspicuously absent from the meeting.

A representative from the Phuket Marine Office confirmed that the port is now managed by the Treasury Department and that the Marine Office is no longer responsible for its operations.