Belgian man injured after power bank explodes at Pattaya bar

A Belgian man suffered burn injuries to his left leg after a power bank exploded while he was drinking at a bar on Pattaya Walking Street yesterday, January 29.

Pattaya City officials were alerted to the incident at around 3am. The injured man was identified as 58 year old Belgian national Segers Frank Willem C., who sustained burn wounds on his left thigh.

Officials and bar staff immediately provided first aid before rushing the injured man to Pattaya City Hospital for further medical treatment.

One bar employee told officials that she heard a loud explosion before flames erupted from the Belgian man’s trouser pocket. The man reportedly stood up in shock, and the burning power bank fell onto the floor.

Bar staff quickly extinguished the fire and escorted the injured man and other patrons away from the area to ensure safety.

Photos shared by the news Facebook page Athip Burapa showed the power bank completely destroyed, leaving only burnt fragments at the scene.

Authorities suspect the device may have been faulty, damaged, or failed to meet safety standards, leading to the malfunction and explosion. They advised the public to purchase electrical devices only from reputable sellers to prevent similar incidents.

Several similar cases involving power bank explosions have been reported previously. Earlier this month, a Thai woman in Chon Buri suffered burns to her arm and face after a power bank exploded inside her handbag while charging her phone.

Around three weeks ago, an overheated power bank exploded inside staff accommodation belonging to a molam music band in Khon Kaen province. The explosion caused a serious fire, but no injuries were reported as no one was inside the building at the time.

In 2024, passengers aboard a Thai AirAsia flight were thrown into panic after a power bank exploded on flight, filling the aircraft cabin with smoke. Cabin crew responded swiftly and managed to extinguish the fire within minutes.