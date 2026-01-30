Belgian man injured after power bank explodes at Pattaya bar

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: January 30, 2026, 9:42 AM
51 1 minute read
Belgian man injured after power bank explodes at Pattaya bar | Thaiger
Photo via อธิปบูรพา

A Belgian man suffered burn injuries to his left leg after a power bank exploded while he was drinking at a bar on Pattaya Walking Street yesterday, January 29.

Pattaya City officials were alerted to the incident at around 3am. The injured man was identified as 58 year old Belgian national Segers Frank Willem C., who sustained burn wounds on his left thigh.

Officials and bar staff immediately provided first aid before rushing the injured man to Pattaya City Hospital for further medical treatment.

One bar employee told officials that she heard a loud explosion before flames erupted from the Belgian man’s trouser pocket. The man reportedly stood up in shock, and the burning power bank fell onto the floor.

Bar staff quickly extinguished the fire and escorted the injured man and other patrons away from the area to ensure safety.

Power bank explosion Pattaya walking street
Photo via อธิปบูรพา

Photos shared by the news Facebook page Athip Burapa showed the power bank completely destroyed, leaving only burnt fragments at the scene.

Authorities suspect the device may have been faulty, damaged, or failed to meet safety standards, leading to the malfunction and explosion. They advised the public to purchase electrical devices only from reputable sellers to prevent similar incidents.

Related Articles
Foreign man injured in Pattaya bar
Photo via อธิปบูรพา

Several similar cases involving power bank explosions have been reported previously. Earlier this month, a Thai woman in Chon Buri suffered burns to her arm and face after a power bank exploded inside her handbag while charging her phone.

Around three weeks ago, an overheated power bank exploded inside staff accommodation belonging to a molam music band in Khon Kaen province. The explosion caused a serious fire, but no injuries were reported as no one was inside the building at the time.

In 2024, passengers aboard a Thai AirAsia flight were thrown into panic after a power bank exploded on flight, filling the aircraft cabin with smoke. Cabin crew responded swiftly and managed to extinguish the fire within minutes.

power bank explosion injures Belgian man in Pattaya
Photo via อธิปบูรพา

Latest Thailand News
Udon Thani man casually smokes meth outside police commander’s house | Thaiger Thailand News

Udon Thani man casually smokes meth outside police commander’s house

22 seconds ago
Belgian man injured after power bank explodes at Pattaya bar | Thaiger Pattaya News

Belgian man injured after power bank explodes at Pattaya bar

1 minute ago
Thailand expects 42.23 billion baht boost from Chinese New Year tourism | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand expects 42.23 billion baht boost from Chinese New Year tourism

28 minutes ago
Pattaya taxi rider criticised after arguing with Russian women over fare | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya taxi rider criticised after arguing with Russian women over fare

16 hours ago
Researchers uncover new ant species in Trang rubber plantation | Thaiger Thailand News

Researchers uncover new ant species in Trang rubber plantation

16 hours ago
Illegal paragliding leaves British tourist injured on Krabi cliff | Thaiger Krabi News

Illegal paragliding leaves British tourist injured on Krabi cliff

17 hours ago
Royal Thai Police roll out warning-first traffic rule for early 2026 | Thaiger Thailand News

Royal Thai Police roll out warning-first traffic rule for early 2026

17 hours ago
Iranian man arrested for pickpocketing Chinese tourist in Bangkok | Thaiger Bangkok News

Iranian man arrested for pickpocketing Chinese tourist in Bangkok

18 hours ago
Thai FDA warns about unregistered herbal inhaler Chang Thai | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai FDA warns about unregistered herbal inhaler Chang Thai

18 hours ago
Travel in Lisa&#8217;s footsteps across 6 stunning locations in Thailand | Thaiger Thailand Travel

Travel in Lisa’s footsteps across 6 stunning locations in Thailand

19 hours ago
Bangkok girl lured via online game rescued after 4-day search | Thaiger Thailand News

Bangkok girl lured via online game rescued after 4-day search

19 hours ago
Thai netizens react after Japanese living statue hits actress’s son on head | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai netizens react after Japanese living statue hits actress’s son on head

19 hours ago
4 year old boy brutally assaulted by grandmother’s boyfriend | Thaiger Thailand News

4 year old boy brutally assaulted by grandmother’s boyfriend

20 hours ago
A seafood &#038; champagne night at Sole Mio&#8217;s 7th Floor Restaurant | Thaiger Things To Do

A seafood & champagne night at Sole Mio’s 7th Floor Restaurant

20 hours ago
Two dead after Royal Thai Air Force plane crash in Chiang Mai | Thaiger Thailand News

Two dead after Royal Thai Air Force plane crash in Chiang Mai

20 hours ago
Thai woman vanishes after travelling to Laos with American ex-husband | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai woman vanishes after travelling to Laos with American ex-husband

20 hours ago
Repeated dog attacks in Bangkok raises pet safety concerns | Thaiger Thailand News

Repeated dog attacks in Bangkok raises pet safety concerns

21 hours ago
AirAsia leaves 23 passengers behind on bus, cites miscommunication | Thaiger Thailand News

AirAsia leaves 23 passengers behind on bus, cites miscommunication

22 hours ago
Foreign influencer under fire after insulting police in Pattaya | Thaiger Thailand News

Foreign influencer under fire after insulting police in Pattaya

22 hours ago
BoT flags suspicious cash withdrawals, tightens online gold trading rules | Thaiger Thailand News

BoT flags suspicious cash withdrawals, tightens online gold trading rules

23 hours ago
Thai singer breaks down on stage after father critically injured in car accident | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai singer breaks down on stage after father critically injured in car accident

23 hours ago
Pakistani man caught and beaten for stealing cannabis in Phuket | Thaiger Phuket News

Pakistani man caught and beaten for stealing cannabis in Phuket

23 hours ago
Family says Buriram woman fled abuse, not child abandonment | Thaiger Thailand News

Family says Buriram woman fled abuse, not child abandonment

24 hours ago
Chinese man runs car over friend and kills him outside Pattaya hotel | Thaiger Crime News

Chinese man runs car over friend and kills him outside Pattaya hotel

1 day ago
Man stabbed after alleged sexual request at Ayutthaya Railway Station | Thaiger Thailand News

Man stabbed after alleged sexual request at Ayutthaya Railway Station

1 day ago
Crime NewsPattaya NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: January 30, 2026, 9:42 AM
51 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.