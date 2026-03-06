Transwoman nabbed in Bangkok over South Korean tourist robbery

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: March 6, 2026, 10:48 AM
310 1 minute read
Transwoman nabbed in Bangkok over South Korean tourist robbery | Thaiger
Edited photo made with photo from เรารักพัทยา

Following an earlier report on the pool villa incident involving a transgender suspect and a South Korean tourist in Chon Buri, police tracked down and arrested the 20 year old in Bangkok yesterday, March 5.

The case dates back to about 3am on February 24, when 46 year old South Korean national Kim Sangyul, and two male friends invited three transgender women they met along the Pattaya beach area to continue drinking at a pool villa in Huai Yai, Bang Lamung district.

While the group was drinking at the pool villa, Kim reported that 20,000 baht in cash went missing, and he questioned the three companions. One of them, Rattaphum “Fueangfa” Sapanan, allegedly reacted aggressively when questioned, shouting and throwing items inside the villa.

Transgender suspect sought after tourist reports theft and assault
Photo via Khaosod

The victim also said the suspect threatened people with a pool cue before fleeing the scene. Kim and his friends later filed complaints and provided the police with video clips that captured parts of the incident.

According to police, Fueangfa was also linked to another case involving the alleged assault of a German tourist on Pattaya beach.

At 1.30pm yesterday, Pattaya Tourist Police said they arrested Fueangfa in Huai Khwang, Bangkok, under a Pattaya Provincial Court warrant over an alleged nighttime robbery causing physical or mental harm, before bringing the suspect in for questioning.

Transwoman nabbed in Bangkok over South Korean tourist robbery
Photo via เรารักพัทยา

Fueangfa confessed to taking the South Korean tourist’s cash, claiming it was driven by greed after spotting a bundle of notes in a bag. The suspect added that the erratic behaviour began after being confronted and apologised with a wai, promising to change.

Related Articles

Investigators recorded the arrest and transferred the suspect to investigators at Huai Yai Police Station for further legal proceedings, reported เรารักพัทยา.

Transwoman nabbed in Bangkok over South Korean tourist robbery
Photo via เรารักพัทยา

Similarly, Tourist police in Pattaya arrested a suspect over the alleged robbery of a Chinese tourist, after the visitor reported having 10,000 baht and an iPhone 15 Pro Max stolen by two transgender women he had met on Pattaya Beach.

Latest Thailand News
Former park ranger shoots ex-colleague over forest encroachment case | Thaiger Thailand News

Former park ranger shoots ex-colleague over forest encroachment case

1 minute ago
Transwoman nabbed in Bangkok over South Korean tourist robbery | Thaiger Thailand News

Transwoman nabbed in Bangkok over South Korean tourist robbery

58 minutes ago
3 transwomen attack foreign man on Pattaya Walking Street | Thaiger Pattaya News

3 transwomen attack foreign man on Pattaya Walking Street

58 minutes ago
2 more suspects arrested for ordering abduction and murder of Bangkok man | Thaiger Central Thailand News

2 more suspects arrested for ordering abduction and murder of Bangkok man

2 hours ago
Bangkok woman&#8217;s dating app meetup turns into Line Man delivery run | Thaiger Thailand News

Bangkok woman’s dating app meetup turns into Line Man delivery run

2 hours ago
Thai family reports Shanghai hotel staff who sneaks into their room | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai family reports Shanghai hotel staff who sneaks into their room

18 hours ago
Man high on cannabis threatens and demands cigarettes, gets beaten | Thaiger Thailand News

Man high on cannabis threatens and demands cigarettes, gets beaten

18 hours ago
Thai dancer and girlfriend arrested at Cambodia border checkpoint | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai dancer and girlfriend arrested at Cambodia border checkpoint

19 hours ago
Chinese man found hanging in Chon Buri with wounds and stun gun marks | Thaiger Crime News

Chinese man found hanging in Chon Buri with wounds and stun gun marks

19 hours ago
Signal interference disrupts remote-key motorcycles in Bangkok | Thaiger Thailand News

Signal interference disrupts remote-key motorcycles in Bangkok

19 hours ago
Thai man accused of killing girlfriend, presents her death as suicide | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai man accused of killing girlfriend, presents her death as suicide

20 hours ago
Man arrested over public masturbation near Udon Thani museum | Thaiger Thailand News

Man arrested over public masturbation near Udon Thani museum

21 hours ago
Thai man attacks mechanic with samurai sword over motorcycle repair dispute | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai man attacks mechanic with samurai sword over motorcycle repair dispute

21 hours ago
Woman surrenders after alleged murder of ex-boyfriend in Korat | Thaiger Thailand News

Woman surrenders after alleged murder of ex-boyfriend in Korat

22 hours ago
Chon Buri woman sits on road and throws shoes after argument with boyfriend | Thaiger Thailand News

Chon Buri woman sits on road and throws shoes after argument with boyfriend

22 hours ago
94 Vietnamese arrested in Bangkok raid linked to gambling network | Thaiger Thailand News

94 Vietnamese arrested in Bangkok raid linked to gambling network

1 day ago
Ayutthaya police criticised for allegedly mistaking stroke symptoms for intoxication | Thaiger Thailand News

Ayutthaya police criticised for allegedly mistaking stroke symptoms for intoxication

1 day ago
Naked transgender women chase Indian tourist on Pattaya beach | Thaiger Thailand News

Naked transgender women chase Indian tourist on Pattaya beach

1 day ago
Australian motorcyclist dies after plunge into Loei roadside ravine | Thaiger Road deaths

Australian motorcyclist dies after plunge into Loei roadside ravine

1 day ago
Thailand-Europe airfares surge after Middle East airspace closures | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand-Europe airfares surge after Middle East airspace closures

1 day ago
Russian tourist left severely injured after Patong hotel fall | Thaiger Thailand News

Russian tourist left severely injured after Patong hotel fall

1 day ago
Phuket van driver arrested after running over victim and fleeing | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket van driver arrested after running over victim and fleeing

1 day ago
Russian man detained after jump attempt at Suvarnabhumi Airport | Thaiger Thailand News

Russian man detained after jump attempt at Suvarnabhumi Airport

1 day ago
Thai dancer and girlfriend deceived into working for a call centre scam gang | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai dancer and girlfriend deceived into working for a call centre scam gang

2 days ago
Owner blames unsecured door as pit bull bites delivery driver | Thaiger Thailand News

Owner blames unsecured door as pit bull bites delivery driver

2 days ago
Bangkok NewsPattaya NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: March 6, 2026, 10:48 AM
310 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul

Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.