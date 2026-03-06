Transwoman nabbed in Bangkok over South Korean tourist robbery

Following an earlier report on the pool villa incident involving a transgender suspect and a South Korean tourist in Chon Buri, police tracked down and arrested the 20 year old in Bangkok yesterday, March 5.

The case dates back to about 3am on February 24, when 46 year old South Korean national Kim Sangyul, and two male friends invited three transgender women they met along the Pattaya beach area to continue drinking at a pool villa in Huai Yai, Bang Lamung district.

While the group was drinking at the pool villa, Kim reported that 20,000 baht in cash went missing, and he questioned the three companions. One of them, Rattaphum “Fueangfa” Sapanan, allegedly reacted aggressively when questioned, shouting and throwing items inside the villa.

The victim also said the suspect threatened people with a pool cue before fleeing the scene. Kim and his friends later filed complaints and provided the police with video clips that captured parts of the incident.

According to police, Fueangfa was also linked to another case involving the alleged assault of a German tourist on Pattaya beach.

At 1.30pm yesterday, Pattaya Tourist Police said they arrested Fueangfa in Huai Khwang, Bangkok, under a Pattaya Provincial Court warrant over an alleged nighttime robbery causing physical or mental harm, before bringing the suspect in for questioning.

Fueangfa confessed to taking the South Korean tourist’s cash, claiming it was driven by greed after spotting a bundle of notes in a bag. The suspect added that the erratic behaviour began after being confronted and apologised with a wai, promising to change.

Investigators recorded the arrest and transferred the suspect to investigators at Huai Yai Police Station for further legal proceedings, reported เรารักพัทยา.

Similarly, Tourist police in Pattaya arrested a suspect over the alleged robbery of a Chinese tourist, after the visitor reported having 10,000 baht and an iPhone 15 Pro Max stolen by two transgender women he had met on Pattaya Beach.