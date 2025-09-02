Bangkok Airways plans 400-million-baht upgrade for Trat Airport

Expansion aims to boost eastern tourism and turn the facility into a regional hub

Puntid Tantivangphaisal
September 2, 2025
Photo courtesy of Explore Koh Chang

Bangkok Airways has unveiled plans to enhance Trat Airport, aiming to establish it as the East’s aviation hub and stimulate economic and tourism growth in the province.

Bangkok Airways CEO Puttipong Prasarttong-Osoth shared details of the project during a press briefing at Trat Airport yesterday, September 1. The airport, situated on 1,600 rai of land in Tha Som subdistrict, Khao Saming district, is owned and operated by Bangkok Airways.

Puttipong highlighted the significant potential of Trat Airport, noting its status as a prime destination for tourists in the eastern region, particularly Europeans, who constitute a major portion of Bangkok Airways’ clientele. In the first half of this year, the airport accommodated 40,427 passengers, with expectations for increased numbers during the upcoming tourism season, aligning with the growing trend of international travel from Europe.

Photo courtesy of Domestic Flights Thailand

The project aims to enhance the airport’s competitiveness and prepare it for increased domestic and international travel routes, including services from other airlines. By achieving this, the airport could become the aviation centre of the region.

The initial phase of the upgrade is set for completion by the third quarter of next year. Plans include extending the runway from 1.8 kilometres to 2km and adding new aircraft parking bays to accommodate up to three small to medium jet aircraft or two turboprop aircraft and two medium-sized jets simultaneously.

The passenger terminal will expand from 2,100 to 3,400 square metres, with the capacity to handle up to 250,000 passengers annually. The project is estimated to cost 400 million baht.

Photo courtesy of Pendown

If tourist numbers continue to grow, flights to Surat Thani’s Koh Samui and Krabi, previously halted, may resume. Additionally, routes to Cambodia’s Siem Reap, Koh Kong, or Sihanoukville could be pursued if the border conflict is resolved, Bangkok Post reported.

Bangkok Airways is also open to welcoming other commercial airlines, including low-cost carriers. Trat Airport, located about 35km from downtown Trat and just 17km from the Koh Chang ferry pier, serves as a crucial gateway to numerous tourist destinations.

Currently, Bangkok Airways operates two daily round-trip flights between Bangkok and Trat, with plans to increase this to three in October to meet high-season demand.

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.
