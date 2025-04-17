Chon Buri vendor wins 12 million baht in lottery

A vegetable vendor from Bo Win market in Chon Buri has become a millionaire after winning the first prize in the Thai government lottery, amounting to 12 million baht.

The vendor, identified as Daeng, and her husband, bought their winning tickets after performing a religious merit-making visit to a temple.

The lottery draw yesterday, April 16, revealed the winning number as 266227. Social media buzzed with news of the vendor’s windfall, with a Facebook user named พระคุณ พ่อแม่ sharing the story and congratulating the winners in a post that quickly gained attention.

The vendor, who sells vegetables at the Bo Win market in the Sriracha district, acquired the tickets on a whim following a trip to Vimol Temple. Her husband recounted how they decided to buy the lottery tickets before returning home.

Following the announcement of their win, fellow vendors and market-goers flocked to congratulate the couple, suggesting they close their stall and give away their produce in celebration.

The mood at the market was joyous, with many expressing their happiness for the couple. Some even shared their excitement, mentioning that they were thrilled by the news, reported KhaoSod.

In similar news, the latest lottery draw has produced two new millionaires, with combined winnings of 60 million baht. One person walked away with a grand prize of 48 million baht, while another secured 12 million baht.

Phanawat “Nott” Nakwisut, CEO of Lottery Plus, was credited with selecting the winning tickets, earning heartfelt thanks from the lucky winners. The draw took place at 4pm on March 16, following the official release of results by the Thai Government Lottery Office.

The winning first prize number was 757563. The front three-digit numbers were 595 and 927, the back three-digit numbers were 457 and 309, and the two-digit prize number was 32.

The announcement event, led by Phanawat, was attended by popular actor Ko Tee Aramboy and more than 60 Lottery Plus customers, all present to witness the process and ensure transparency in ticket distribution.