Chon Buri vendor wins 12 million baht in lottery

Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee8 minutes agoLast Updated: Thursday, April 17, 2025
55 1 minute read
Chon Buri vendor wins 12 million baht in lottery
Picture courtesy of พระคุณ พ่อแม่ Facebook

A vegetable vendor from Bo Win market in Chon Buri has become a millionaire after winning the first prize in the Thai government lottery, amounting to 12 million baht.

The vendor, identified as Daeng, and her husband, bought their winning tickets after performing a religious merit-making visit to a temple.

The lottery draw yesterday, April 16, revealed the winning number as 266227. Social media buzzed with news of the vendor’s windfall, with a Facebook user named พระคุณ พ่อแม่ sharing the story and congratulating the winners in a post that quickly gained attention.

The vendor, who sells vegetables at the Bo Win market in the Sriracha district, acquired the tickets on a whim following a trip to Vimol Temple. Her husband recounted how they decided to buy the lottery tickets before returning home.

Related Articles

Following the announcement of their win, fellow vendors and market-goers flocked to congratulate the couple, suggesting they close their stall and give away their produce in celebration.

The mood at the market was joyous, with many expressing their happiness for the couple. Some even shared their excitement, mentioning that they were thrilled by the news, reported KhaoSod.

Chon Buri vendor wins 12 million baht in lottery | News by Thaiger
Picture courtesy of พระคุณ พ่อแม่ Facebook

In similar news, the latest lottery draw has produced two new millionaires, with combined winnings of 60 million baht. One person walked away with a grand prize of 48 million baht, while another secured 12 million baht.

Phanawat “Nott” Nakwisut, CEO of Lottery Plus, was credited with selecting the winning tickets, earning heartfelt thanks from the lucky winners. The draw took place at 4pm on March 16, following the official release of results by the Thai Government Lottery Office.

The winning first prize number was 757563. The front three-digit numbers were 595 and 927, the back three-digit numbers were 457 and 309, and the two-digit prize number was 32.

The announcement event, led by Phanawat, was attended by popular actor Ko Tee Aramboy and more than 60 Lottery Plus customers, all present to witness the process and ensure transparency in ticket distribution.

Latest Thailand News
Kind act turns Buriram woman into lottery millionaire Thailand News

Kind act turns Buriram woman into lottery millionaire

8 seconds ago
Chon Buri vendor wins 12 million baht in lottery Thailand News

Chon Buri vendor wins 12 million baht in lottery

8 minutes ago
Phi Phi Islands reopen snorkelling and diving after coral recovery Thailand News

Phi Phi Islands reopen snorkelling and diving after coral recovery

20 minutes ago
Body of wanted gunman who kills police found floating in river Thailand News

Body of wanted gunman who kills police found floating in river

32 minutes ago
Meth fiend’s brutal pork heist leaves vendor fighting for life Pattaya News

Meth fiend’s brutal pork heist leaves vendor fighting for life

42 minutes ago
German couple seriously injured in crash on Phang Nga zebra crossing Thailand News

German couple seriously injured in crash on Phang Nga zebra crossing

51 minutes ago
Booze, bruises &#038; bottle blues: Pattaya beach bum clobbers tourist Pattaya News

Booze, bruises & bottle blues: Pattaya beach bum clobbers tourist

1 hour ago
Trash island no more! Koh Larn&#8217;s rubbish crisis nears fiery end Pattaya News

Trash island no more! Koh Larn’s rubbish crisis nears fiery end

1 hour ago
Motorcyclist dies in tragic hit-and-run on Bangkok overpass Bangkok News

Motorcyclist dies in tragic hit-and-run on Bangkok overpass

1 hour ago
Drunk Chinese tourist crashes, pukes, passes out in Pattaya Pattaya News

Drunk Chinese tourist crashes, pukes, passes out in Pattaya

1 hour ago
DSI digs deeper into deadly ‘pancake’ Bangkok building collapse Bangkok News

DSI digs deeper into deadly ‘pancake’ Bangkok building collapse

2 hours ago
Weather alert: April showers to batter Bangkok and beyond Thailand Weather Updates

Weather alert: April showers to batter Bangkok and beyond

2 hours ago
Phuket’s buffalo orange gets GI push to juice up global fame Phuket News

Phuket’s buffalo orange gets GI push to juice up global fame

2 hours ago
Thailand eyes LNG import deal with US to ease trade tensions Thailand News

Thailand eyes LNG import deal with US to ease trade tensions

17 hours ago
Man stabbed during Songkran celebration in Nakhon Phanom Thailand News

Man stabbed during Songkran celebration in Nakhon Phanom

18 hours ago
Khao Yai landslide injures 2 Filipinas, waterfall trail closed Thailand News

Khao Yai landslide injures 2 Filipinas, waterfall trail closed

18 hours ago
Thailand records 171 road deaths in 5 days of Songkran Thailand News

Thailand records 171 road deaths in 5 days of Songkran

18 hours ago
Pattaya nightclub security apologise over brawl with foreign tourists Pattaya News

Pattaya nightclub security apologise over brawl with foreign tourists

18 hours ago
Park ranger dies retrieving tourist&#8217;s phone in Kanchanaburi cave Thailand News

Park ranger dies retrieving tourist’s phone in Kanchanaburi cave

18 hours ago
Down but not out: 2 year old boy trapped in Trang pit rescued Thailand News

Down but not out: 2 year old boy trapped in Trang pit rescued

19 hours ago
PM Paetongtarn named Young Global Leader 2025 Thailand News

PM Paetongtarn named Young Global Leader 2025

19 hours ago
Meatball mayhem: Pattaya vendor slices ex’s ear in street bust-up Pattaya News

Meatball mayhem: Pattaya vendor slices ex’s ear in street bust-up

19 hours ago
Bangkok handshake: PM duo set to strengthen Thai-Anwar ties Bangkok News

Bangkok handshake: PM duo set to strengthen Thai-Anwar ties

19 hours ago
Strong winds cause glass collapse at Thai Air Force canteen Bangkok News

Strong winds cause glass collapse at Thai Air Force canteen

19 hours ago
Another arrest in 16 billion baht healthcare fraud case Thailand News

Another arrest in 16 billion baht healthcare fraud case

20 hours ago
Eastern Thailand NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee8 minutes agoLast Updated: Thursday, April 17, 2025
55 1 minute read
Photo of Bright Choomanee

Bright Choomanee

With a degree in English from Srinakharinwirot University, Bright specializes in writing engaging content. Her interests vary greatly, including lifestyle, travel, and news. She enjoys watching series with her orange cat, Garfield, in her free time.

Related Articles

Phi Phi Islands reopen snorkelling and diving after coral recovery

Phi Phi Islands reopen snorkelling and diving after coral recovery

20 minutes ago
Body of wanted gunman who kills police found floating in river

Body of wanted gunman who kills police found floating in river

32 minutes ago
Meth fiend’s brutal pork heist leaves vendor fighting for life

Meth fiend’s brutal pork heist leaves vendor fighting for life

42 minutes ago
German couple seriously injured in crash on Phang Nga zebra crossing

German couple seriously injured in crash on Phang Nga zebra crossing

51 minutes ago